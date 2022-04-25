Jameson Williams 'Best Receiver In The Draft?' Should Falcons Consider No. 8?

Jameson Williams is arguably the best receiver in the NFL Draft but he is coming off a torn ACL. Should the Falcons still be interested?

There is no denying that Jameson Williams is a big-play receiver.

The Ohio State transfer had one heck of a season for Alabama in 2021. Williams hauled in an Alabama single-season record four touchdowns of 70-plus yards, a number that led all Division 1 receivers. He is a legitimate threat to take it to the house every time the ball is in his hands. Taking into account how much the Falcons need a receiver, it certainly does not hurt to look at Jameson Williams.

The unfortunate thing here is Williams tore his ACL in the national championship game, but we all know those tears aren't what they used to be thanks to modern medicine.

Rocky Arceneaux, founder and CEO of Alliance Sports, the company representing Williams, released a video on Twitter late Sunday to update the receiver's status ahead of the draft. And Williams appears to be on path, if not ahead of schedule, on his recovery process.

Let's take a look at what Williams brings to the table:

Pass Game

Williams is an explosive perimeter receiver who gets into his stem really quickly.

He eats up CB's cushions when in zone coverage, threatening the go route to sink his hips and get an easy completion on a comeback route. He has very good spatial awareness as he can tight rope the sideline after taking a short screen and making it a long gain.

Williams can work all three levels of the field and when he gets into space, he can take it to the house. He has incredibly good burst and acceleration. He consistently catches the ball with his hands. In fact, he plucks the ball out of the air and away from his body frame. He has a smooth release off the line where he can dip his shoulders to reduce the contact area for the cornerback.

When he gets into his stem, Williams stacks CB's and makes them bite on head fakes and shoulder fakes. He has suddenness to his game which is evident when he gets out of his breaks so quickly. You can see the hip bend as well when he gets out of his breaks.

Williams does need to improve play strength. This shows up in contested catch situations. There were not many reps where he went up and high-pointed the ball. On tape, he did not display an ability to make catches through contact. Again, this does not mean he cannot do it, it is just something that did not show itself on film.

Run Game

Williams does not provide a whole lot in the run game in terms of blocking but occasionally, can get physical (see wham block versus Florida in 2021). He will get more reps in this facet in the next level to be at least adequate.

Bottom Line

Jameson Williams had a very nondescript career at Ohio State after being a big-time recruit coming out of Cardinal Ritter College Prep in Missouri.

His January ACL tear in the National Championship game will certainly raise questions as to if he is ready to start the season or if he will land on the PUP list to begin the year.

A top ten pick before the injury, his stock should slide a little bit but how far? Who really knows? He has a similar play style to the Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson. Williams should come off the board sometime during the first round.