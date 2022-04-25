ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Woman injured in ‘suspicious’ fire at north St. Louis ice cream parlor

By Jason Maxwell
 3 days ago

ST. LOUIS – An elderly woman was injured while trying to escape a house fire Monday morning in north ST. Louis.

The fire started at about 3:30 a.m. in an ice cream parlor below the woman’s apartment in the 5300 block of West Florissant. The woman managed to make it to the first floor, but she was trapped by the bars on the door. Firefighters were able to free her.

The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Officials said the same business was set on fire on Easter morning. They consider Monday’s fire “suspicious.”

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

