Terrell County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Terrell by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-25 09:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter...

alerts.weather.gov

City
Terrell, TX
County
Terrell County, TX
City
Dryden, TX
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Auglaize, Champaign, Delaware, Fairfield, Franklin, Hardin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 03:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Auglaize; Champaign; Delaware; Fairfield; Franklin; Hardin; Hocking; Licking; Logan; Madison; Pickaway; Union FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30. * WHERE...Portions of Central and West Central Ohio. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Cascade, Judith Basin, Meagher by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Cascade; Judith Basin; Meagher WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT MDT FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 10 inches in the mountains. Little or no snow accumulation below 4000 ft. * WHERE...Cascade, Judith Basin and Meagher Counties. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to Midnight MDT Friday Night. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy snow accumulation is primarily expected in the the mountains. A mix or change to heavy wet snow is possible at elevations as low as around 4000 feet Friday morning. The period of heaviest snowfall is expected to occur between 3 AM and 9 AM Friday...which could impact the morning commute.
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Berkeley, Jefferson, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 03:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Berkeley; Jefferson; Morgan FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, freezing temperatures as low as 30. For the Freeze Watch, freezing temperatures as low as 31 possible. * WHERE...Portions of north central Maryland, central, northern, and Shenandoah Valley of Virginia and the panhandle of West Virginia. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, until 9 AM EDT this morning. For the Freeze Watch, from late tonight through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Carroll, Frederick, Northern Baltimore, Northwest Harford by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 03:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Carroll; Frederick; Northern Baltimore; Northwest Harford; Northwest Howard; Northwest Montgomery; Washington FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, freezing temperatures as low as 30. For the Freeze Watch, freezing temperatures as low as 31 possible. * WHERE...Portions of north central Maryland, central, northern, and Shenandoah Valley of Virginia and the panhandle of West Virginia. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, until 9 AM EDT this morning. For the Freeze Watch, from late tonight through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
#Special Weather Statement#Wind Gust#Doppler Radar
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Rockbridge by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 04:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold by either moving them to a sheltered area or covering them. Target Area: Rockbridge FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures locally as low as 31 expected. * WHERE...Rockbridge County. * WHEN...Through 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Near freezing temperatures may damage or kill sensitive vegetation.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Cecil, Central and Southeast Howard, Southeast Harford by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Cecil; Central and Southeast Howard; Southeast Harford FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Freezing temperatures as low as 31 possible. * WHERE...In Maryland, Cecil, Southeast Harford and Central and Southeast Howard Counties. In Virginia, Central Virginia Blue Ridge, and Eastern Loudoun and Spotsylvania Counties. * WHEN...From late tonight through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
CECIL COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Central and Southern Lewis and Clark, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Central and Southern Lewis and Clark; Jefferson WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT MDT FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 10 inches in the mountains. Little or no snow accumulation below 4000 ft. * WHERE...Jefferson and Central and Southern Lewis and Clark Counties. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to Midnight MDT Friday Night. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy snow accumulation is primarily expected in the the mountains. A mix or change to heavy wet snow is possible at elevations as low as around 4000 feet Friday morning. The period of heaviest snowfall is expected to occur between 1 AM and 7 AM Friday...which could impact the morning commute.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 03:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST THIS EVENING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 10 to 13 feet. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...The north coast of Puerto Rico and beaches of the northern USVI. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 PM AST this evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Weather
Weather
Environment
Environment
NWS
NWS
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northern Black Hills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Winter Storm Watch means heavy snow, strong winds, freezing precipitation, and cold temperatures are possible. Monitor NOAA weather radio, local radio or television, or the Internet for updates on this potentially dangerous storm. Take time to prepare for severe winter conditions before the storm develops. Target Area: Northern Black Hills WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible with total snow accumulations over 6 inches. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...The Northern Black Hills. * WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Augusta, Clarke, Culpeper, Frederick, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 03:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Augusta; Clarke; Culpeper; Frederick; Madison; Northern Fauquier; Northern Virginia Blue Ridge; Orange; Page; Rappahannock; Rockingham; Shenandoah; Southern Fauquier; Warren; Western Loudoun FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, freezing temperatures as low as 30. For the Freeze Watch, freezing temperatures as low as 31 possible. * WHERE...Portions of north central Maryland, central, northern, and Shenandoah Valley of Virginia and the panhandle of West Virginia. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, until 9 AM EDT this morning. For the Freeze Watch, from late tonight through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Piscataquis, Northern Piscataquis, Northern Somerset by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 03:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. Target Area: Central Piscataquis; Northern Piscataquis; Northern Somerset; Northwest Aroostook WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches expected with locally over 9 inches in higher elevations. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph producing patchy blowing snow Thursday into Thursday night. * WHERE...Northern Somerset, Northwest Aroostook, Northern Piscataquis and Central Piscataquis Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM Thursday to 6 AM EDT Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility and cause localized hazardous travel. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute. Power outages are possible.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Caroline, Kent, Queen Anne's, Talbot by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur due to a combination of strong winds, low relative humidities, and dry fuels. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. For more information about wildfire danger, burn restrictions, and wildfire prevention and education, please visit your state forestry or environmental protection website. Target Area: Caroline; Kent; Queen Anne's; Talbot FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES AND GUSTY WINDS FOR PORTIONS OF THE MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE * AFFECTED AREA...Kent MD, Queen Annes, Talbot and Caroline. * TIMING... From late this morning through this evening. * WINDS...Northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 24 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the lower 50s. * IMPACTS...Critical fire weather conditions possible. Increased risk for rapid wildfire growth and spread. Prescribed burns may get out of control.
CAROLINE COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Brown by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 03:19:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/abr. The next statement will be issued Friday afternoon by 1230 PM CDT. Target Area: Brown The National Weather Service in Aberdeen SD has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in South Dakota James River At Columbia affecting Brown County. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM EARLY THIS MORNING TO LATE SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...James River At Columbia. * WHEN...From early this morning to late Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Flooding of the lower lying agricultural areas begins * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:15 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 13.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 3:15 AM CDT Thursday was 13.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.3 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday afternoon. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BROWN COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Rocky Mountain Front, Southern Rocky Mountain Front by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern Rocky Mountain Front WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM MDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 5 inches...mainly above 5000 feet. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous.
GLACIER COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Central Brewster County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Central Brewster County RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH THIS EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND ADJACENT AREAS OF WEST TEXAS FIRE WEATHER WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS FIRE WEATHER WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 12% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER * AFFECTED AREA...Central Brewster County. * TIMING...Friday morning through Friday evening. * WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 4 percent. * RFTI...4 or near critical. * IMPACTS...Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
BREWSTER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Beaverhead, Gallatin, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Beaverhead; Gallatin; Madison WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM MDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 6 inches above 6000 feet with locally higher amounts. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches in the valleys. * WHERE...Beaverhead, Gallatin and Madison Counties. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous.
BEAVERHEAD COUNTY, MT

