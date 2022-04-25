ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

UNIQLO UT Taps 'Mobile Suit Gundam' for Latest Collaboration

hypebeast.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing a number of popular gaming and anime collaborations featuring the likes of Jujutsu Kaisen, Pokémon, Demon Slayer and Final Fantasy, UNIQLO UT now features images from the classic Mobile Suit Gundam series. The four-piece collection...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

BOUNTY HUNTER and VERDY Bundle up Their Signature Characters for Latest Collab

BOUNTY HUNTER and VERDY link up once again for a toy set collaboration featuring the Japanese artist’s iconic character “VICK” and the streetwear brand’s “SKULL-KUN.” Following the graphic artist’s solo exhibition at Kaikai Kiki Gallery in November of last year, VERDY has been busy with a multitude of collaboration releases such as an exclusive Wasted Youth x PIZZA SLICE capsule for HBX, a custom chain for Tenshin Nasukawa with Alex Moss and a third collaboration with afterbase to name a few.
LIFESTYLE
hypebeast.com

FDMTL x LATENCY Have Designed a Waist Bag Inspired by Driving

FDMTL and LATENCY, the project of Japanese musician Enon Kawatani, have teamed up for a collection inspired by driving. Bringing on the gear brand Outdoor Products, the labels have expanded on their collaboration with a new waist bag. For the collaboration, FDMTL adapted its signature Sashiko pattern to the LATENCY-favorite...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uniqlo#Taps#Final Fantasy#Mobile Suit Gundam Seed#Mafty#Uc East#Madstore
hypebeast.com

Garbstore Taps Private White V.C. For Premium Rainwear Capsule

London-based retailer Garbstore has followed up its recent archive-inspired collection with Unified Goods by teaming up with heritage brand Private White V.C. for a premium rainwear capsule. Designed to tackle the unpredictable British weather, this three-piece Ventile capsule comprises a single-breast waterproof mac, fully-lined tote bag and traditional bucket hat,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

NEIGHBORHOOD Releases Multi-Brand Collaborative Camping Equipment Series

NEIGHBORHOOD has partnered with Helinox to release its debut collaborative outdoor camping equpiment. The streetwear brand has recently announced a series of joint products with brands like Victorinox, Claymore, Iceland, Patchamp, and Lock Field Equipment to expand its line-up in its debut outdoor equipment series. This time around, the capsule...
ECONOMY
hypebeast.com

Balenciaga Continues Its Reign as Hottest Brand in the World for Q1 2022

Balenciaga has one again found its way to the top, reigning as the world’s hottest brand for Q1 2022. According to the Lyst Index, Demna‘s vision continues to stay top of mind, re-writing the rules of what luxury fashion means in today’s world. Demna made quite the statement with his Fall/Winter 2022 collection, commenting on the digital future and using his IRl platform to draw attention to the Russian-Ukraine war that unfolded at the time of the runway show. Demand for the brand saw a spike of 108% this quarter, placing Balenciaga at the forefront and top brand for three consecutive quarters. With celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Justin Bieber tapped as the brand’s ambassadors, the brand appears untouchable.
BUSINESS
hypebeast.com

Angelo Plessas x Acne Studios Merge Spirituality and Technology in Debut Collaboration

When Thomas Persson, editor of Acne Paper, visited the studio of artist Angelo Plessas as he was preparing quilts for the Gwangju Biennale in South Korea, he was immediately struck by the designs and began thinking of ways they could be integrated into the world of Acne Studios. As a self-described “technoshaman,” Plessas aims to unify the worlds of fashion, costume design, art, spirituality, and technology in his works. In his first collaboration with Acne Studios, Plessas explores the ideas of talismans in contemporary life, incorporating embroidered patches based on his Noospheric Cape project to promote healing in our hyper-connected world.
DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
hypebeast.com

Joe Freshgoods Provides Another Look at His New Balance 9060 "Inside Voices" Collab

After handling business on the creative direction side of the recent New Balance “Conversations Amongst Us Collection,” Joe Freshgoods is ready to divert our attention back to his own collaborations with the brand. Since earlier in 2022, the Chicago-born designer has been dropping hints for his 9060 “Inside Voices” collaboration, but now he’s finally given us a more clear snapshot of what the colorways will look like.
MAKEUP
hypebeast.com

TUMI Launches New “ATLAS” Fragrance for Men

Leading travel and luxury lifestyle brand TUMI has announced the arrival of its latest men’s fragrance, titled ATLAS [00:00 GMT]. Marking the fourth installment of men’s scent for the label. The brand themed the new fragrance on exclusivity and escape, imagining a clock set at ‘0’ allowing the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

Nike Unveils New ISPA Link and Nike ISPA Link Axis Models

The effects of climate change are being felt across nearly every industry under the sun, one being sports and sportswear products as it alters the way athletes train and perform in various conditions. As a result,. has been challenged with taking on more circular design principles in order to produce...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

AMBUSH Drops SS22 Statement Accessories

Following last year’s first reveal and this year’s campaign of its Spring/Summer 2022 collection, AMBUSH is dropping the season’s ready-to-wear on HBX, comprising staple silhouettes and statement accessories. Leading the lineup are three styles of T-shirts in a monochrome palette, including the Waist Pocket T-shirt that can...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Sacai Delivers "Summertime Magic" With Latest Capsule Collection

Chitose Abe‘s sacai has released a surprise Spring/Summer 2022 capsule titled “Summertime Magic,” featuring a casual range of T-shirts, socks, and carrying options. Highlighted in the collection are black and white tees featuring double-stitched collars and bright logo graphics on the front and back playing on the typeface.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Jacob & Co. Launches Into NFTs With New "Astronomia Metaverso" Collection

Jacob & Co. officially launches into the metaverse by launching an element of their real life watches as NFTs. Its latest “Astronomia Metaverso” collection features a different watch for each of the planets in the galaxy. Each watch is identified with planet-specific details and includes color-matched gemstones that gave the timepiece an additional design flair. The collection pays extra attention to details and even sees a tiny Mars Rover can be seen sitting on top of the Mars dome. In a statement, Jacob & Co. CEO Benjamin Arabov said, “This is a long-term commitment for us, and the first in a series of launches.” He adds, “As a company, we’ve always been on the bleeding edge of art and technology, forging our own path instead of following the crowd. We’re putting all our creative energy into this and can’t wait to show the world what we’re making.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

Patta Readies Unlikely Muay Thai Short Collaboration

Amsterdam-based label Patta has teamed up with mixed martial arts brand Fairtex for an unlikely muay thai short collaboration, which were first spotted in the streets of Lagos, Nigeria, during this year’s Homecoming Festival. Thai-owned and manufactured since its inception in 1958, Fairtex has become renowned in the world...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Medicom Toy Introduces New BE@RBRICK Aroma Diffusers

Medicom Toy is reconnecting with fragrance company Bibliothèque Blanche for a unique offering of BE@RBRICK AROMA ORNAMENTS. The upcoming series arrives in “PINK MINT,” “YELLOW BLUE,” “PURPLE YELLOW,” referring to the translucent mismatched ears. The rest of the body is found in an all-white makeup with Bibliothèque Blanche’s logo imprinted across the back and bubble motifs carved on the feet.
INSTAGRAM
hypebeast.com

Louis Vuitton Adds Denim Panels to Its LV Trainer Sneaker

Virgil Abloh‘s vintage basketball sneaker-inspired trainer for has just been released in a new colorway and material. The LV Trainer Sneaker in blue Monogram denim features the customary seven hours of stitching in each pair, golden Louis Vuitton script at the side, and Monogram Flowers on the velcro strap, outsole, and on the mudguard, eyestay, and heel panel in denim material.
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy