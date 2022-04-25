UNIQLO UT Taps 'Mobile Suit Gundam' for Latest Collaboration

When Thomas Persson, editor of Acne Paper, visited the studio of artist Angelo Plessas as he was preparing quilts for the Gwangju Biennale in South Korea, he was immediately struck by the designs and began thinking of ways they could be integrated into the world of Acne Studios. As a self-described “technoshaman,” Plessas aims to unify the worlds of fashion, costume design, art, spirituality, and technology in his works. In his first collaboration with Acne Studios, Plessas explores the ideas of talismans in contemporary life, incorporating embroidered patches based on his Noospheric Cape project to promote healing in our hyper-connected world.
