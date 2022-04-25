UNIQLO UT Taps 'Mobile Suit Gundam' for Latest Collaboration

Jacob & Co. officially launches into the metaverse by launching an element of their real life watches as NFTs. Its latest “Astronomia Metaverso” collection features a different watch for each of the planets in the galaxy. Each watch is identified with planet-specific details and includes color-matched gemstones that gave the timepiece an additional design flair. The collection pays extra attention to details and even sees a tiny Mars Rover can be seen sitting on top of the Mars dome. In a statement, Jacob & Co. CEO Benjamin Arabov said, “This is a long-term commitment for us, and the first in a series of launches.” He adds, “As a company, we’ve always been on the bleeding edge of art and technology, forging our own path instead of following the crowd. We’re putting all our creative energy into this and can’t wait to show the world what we’re making.”

