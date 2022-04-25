ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport County, RI

Where to find the best coffee in Newport County

By Sarah McClutchy
whatsupnewp.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhy buy coffee from the big chain stores when you can get better coffee at so many locally-owned cafes? Although Newport lost one of its most iconic, local-owned coffee spots at the end of 2021 when the Coffee Grinder shutdown, there are still plenty of cafes with big character in Newport...

whatsupnewp.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Newport County, RI
City
Portsmouth, RI
City
Bristol, RI
City
Middletown, RI
Newport County, RI
Government
Daily Mail

Britain's 'millionaire playgrounds' by the sea: Sandbanks in Dorset is crowned most expensive coastal town where properties average £1M... and more than HALF of top 20 locations are in second home hotspots in West Country

Some of Britain's most popular seaside staycation sites risk turning into 'millionaires' playgrounds', with a new survey showing that South West England dominates the Top 10 most expensive coastal towns as house prices continue to run wild. Sandbanks in Dorset, whose golden sandy beaches and proximity to Poole Harbour have...
REAL ESTATE
WCVB

Lawrence's Tuscan Kitchen reaching new heights: Made in Mass.

LAWRENCE, Mass. — If you've ever visited one of the many Tuscan Kitchen restaurants in the area you know how popular they are. The family behind the concept also offers artisan quality food products to over a thousand retail shops all across the country, moving approximately 4 million pounds of product a week.
LAWRENCE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee Shops#Coffee Grinder#Coffee Bar#Food Drink#Newport#The Nitro Bar#Mokka Coffeehouse#Fair Trade#Empire Tea Coffee#Parisian#Custom Coffee House
Newport Buzz

Middletown Busy With Sewer Pipe Work — In Newport

Over the past few weeks, Middletown has been busy with a sewer improvement project — in Newport. As part of the community’s ongoing sewer agreement with the City, the Town is responsible for fixing and maintaining the force main that runs underground along most of Memorial Boulevard. Town...
NEWPORT, RI
MassLive.com

After the Greendale Mall closure forced it to shut down, Tacos Mexico is coming back to Worcester with a Park Avenue location

Jose Zuniga wasn’t planning to open another restaurant in Worcester so soon. But then, the owner of Tacos Mexico saw the signs listing 591 Park Avenue for lease. Zuniga first opened Tacos Mexico in the Greendale Mall in 2015, but was forced to close after the mall was resold and then demolished in 2021 to make room for the construction of an Amazon facility, the Telegram & Gazette reported.
WORCESTER, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
FUN 107

Providence Hotel Adding Members-Only Rooftop Bar

In a move that presumably makes many ask why, one Providence hotel has decided to open a rooftop bar that will only be available to those exclusive few who have private memberships. Having recently watched Inventing Anna on Netflix, when I heard about The Beatrice Hotel's plan to open a...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

COVID-19 outbreak shuts down tax collector’s office in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A COVID-19 outbreak has shut down the Warwick Tax Collector’s Office for at least the next two days. A spokesperson for Mayor Frank Picozzi said Monday that nearly the whole staff tested positive. In the meantime, tax payments and other bills can be paid...
WARWICK, RI
CBS Boston

Brockton Fairgrounds Owner Says Chances ‘Slim’ Historic Fair Will Return

BROCKTON (CBS) — One of the country’s oldest fairs may be gone for good. Chris Carey, the organizer of the Brockton Fair, says there is a good chance it will not come back. The Brockton Fair has been closed for the last two years because of the pandemic, and just this week, they announced it would be canceled again this year. The Fair had been a city staple since 1874. Carey, who owns the Fairgrounds, says there is only a “slim” chance it would be back in 2023. And Carney says the heyday of the Brockton Fair has passed. “I saw some decline at the end of it, and then COVID hit. And I thought it might be difficult to bring it back to what it was. I remember the 80s. They were great, and then the 90s were good too. After that, it took a little decline of attendance. People found other things to do. They went away. They had different interests.” As for the property itself, he says he would work with the city of Brockton to find a way to redevelop it that benefits the community.
BROCKTON, MA
ABC6.com

Rhode Island State Police to swear-in 1st Black superintendent

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police will swear-in its first Black superintendent this week. Gov. Dan McKee on Wednesday said that there will be a ceremony to swear-in Lt. Col. Darnell Weaver on Friday at the Rhode Island State House. Weaver will replace Col. James Manni, who...
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy