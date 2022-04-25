ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Scott Bradlees Postmodern Jukebox at Cambridge Corn Exchange

stereoboard.com
 2 days ago

Did you miss out on tickets? Join the Waitlist now to be informed when new shows are confirmed.

www.stereoboard.com

country1037fm.com

Legendary Rock Band Calls It Quits From The Stage

A few years ago (and I think it was here in Charlotte), I became painfully aware that Phil Collins was having some serious health issues. It wasn’t so much that he fell on stage (I think Luke Bryan falls on stage here in Charlotte every time he plays PNC <g>) as much as it was that it took a crew to get him back in a chair. Phil Collins is a rock music legend-both as a solo performer and the lead singer (since 1975) for the rock group, “Genesis.” Phil Collins is 70. Where once stood a man with boundless energy now sits one with severe nerve damage from multiple back surgeries who is incapable of holding drumsticks-much less playing the drums (he was a renown, brilliant drummer). The Pandemic delayed Genesis’ “The Last Domino?” tour, but it finally wrapped up last weekend at London’s O2 Arena. During the show, Phil, from his chair center stage made this announcement.
CHARLOTTE, NC
American Songwriter

The Meaning Behind “Free Bird” by Lynyrd Skynyrd

“Free Bird” by Lynyrd Skynyrd is nine minutes in length, but endless in its cultural and musical impact. The song was first released in 1973 as the closing track on the band’s debut album Lynyrd Skynyrd (Pronounced ‘Lĕh-‘nérd ‘Skin-‘nérd). The lyrics carry the emotional depth that Lynyrd Skynyrd is known for, capturing both the liberation and loneliness of freedom. Although the words end around the five-minute mark, the song continues for four more minutes with one of the most notable guitar passages in rock history. In Lynyrd Skynyrd’s massive discography, “Free Bird” marks one of their greatest musical achievements.
MUSIC
NME

Jack White suggests that The Rolling Stones copied The Beatles

Jack White has suggested that The Rolling Stones copied The Beatles in a new interview. Speaking to MOJO, White praised frontman Mick Jagger saying that he was “smart” and was always “feeing whatever the hippest thing was” in the 1960s, including, he went on, “copying” The Beatles – their biggest rivals of the day.
MUSIC
Person
David Bowie
American Songwriter

A Deeper Look at the Meaning Behind “In The Air Tonight” by Phil Collins

“In The Air Tonight” is eerie, haunting, goosebump-inducing even. And who doesn’t love that iconic drum fill?. Released in January 1981, “In The Air Tonight” was written by English drummer and singer/songwriter Phil Collins with co-producer Hugh Padgham. It was his first-ever solo single after serving as the lead vocalist for the rock band Genesis for several years. Safe to say, Collins had picked up a thing or two while performing with the Genesis rockers.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Sophie Lloyd's hypnotic shred version of Pink Floyd's Comfortably Numb is breathtaking and beautiful

Sophie Lloyd, aka the internet's elite of axe-slinging extraordinaires, has shared an epic instrumental cover of Pink Floyd's 1979 classic Comfortably Numb. While the original track, from the band's 1979 masterpiece The Wall, is famous for it's striking solos courtesy of guitar god David Gilmour, Lloyd has upped the ante and re-imagined the song in a manner where it's composed entirely of shredding.
MUSIC
NME

Mick Jagger says Yungblud and Machine Gun Kelly are bringing “life” to modern rock

Mick Jagger has praised Yungblud and Machine Gun Kelly, saying that the two artists bring “life” to a new generation of rock music. Speaking to Swedish radio station P4 recently, the Rolling Stones frontman explained (via The Independent): “In rock music you need energy and there have not been a lot of new rock singers around. Now there are a few.”
MUSIC
#Bradlees#Postmodern Jukebox#Cambridge Corn Exchange#The Corn Exchange
Guitar World Magazine

Legendary blues guitarist Guitar Shorty dies at 87

Guitar Shorty, a guitar legend credited with influencing scores of blues players – including a young Jimi Hendrix – has died at the age of 87, his representatives confirmed. The guitarist – who toured with the likes of Ray Charles, Guitar Slim and Sam Cooke – died Wednesday...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS News

Heavy metal and bluegrass guitarist John 5 on his musical obsessions

He's become one of the most acclaimed guitarists today of heavy metal — and bluegrass. John Lowery, performing under the stage name John 5, has played with Marilyn Manson, Rob Zombie and David Lee Roth, and recorded with Lynyrd Skynyrd. But he traces his appreciation for the guitar to watching "Hee Haw" as a kid.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Mick Jagger’s Picks for Rock Music’s Saviors Will Surprise You

Click here to read the full article. Mick Jagger has credited an unlikely pair of pop-punk singers with keeping the spirit of rock music alive. In a new interview with Swedish radio station P4, the Rolling Stones singer — one of the greatest frontmen in music history — bemoaned the lack of rockers in recent years. However, two artists have caught his attention: Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud. “In rock music you need energy and there have not been a lot of new rock singers around. Now there are a few,” Jagger said (via The Independent). “You have Yungblud and Machine Gun...
MUSIC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
BBC

Live music revenue fell again in 2021, despite gigs returning

Royalties from live performances of music fell almost 30% in 2021, despite concerts resuming in the summer. Concert revenues were just £8m, down from £11.3m in 2020 and £54m in 2019, said PRS for Music, the body that collects royalties for songwriters. Only 19,300 setlists were reported...
MUSIC
The Independent

Mick Jagger names the artists he thinks are bringing ‘life’ to new generation of rock music

Mick Jagger has praised Yungblud and Machine Gun Kelly for bringing “life” to a new generation of rock music.During a recent appearance on Swedish radio station P4, the 78-year-old singer said: “In rock music you need energy and there have not been a lot of new rock singers around. Now there are a few.“You have Yungblud and Machine Gun Kelly. That kid of post-punk vibe makes me think there is still a bit of life in rock and roll,” Jagger said.The Rolling Stones frontman also ruled out any rumours of his retirement, and that forthcoming shows by his band...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Chinese prog rockers OU release video for 'alien' new single Farewell

OU, the progressive metal quartet from China, have shared a new video for Farewell, the third single from their debut album "one" – due through InsideOut on May 6. "Farewell has a very alien, cyberpunk kind of vibe to it; vocally I think it's one of the most emotive tracks on the record and really shows Lynn's dynamism as a vocalist," enthuses drummer and founding memberAnthony Vanacore . "Also, I think this song has one of the most breathtaking endings on the album."
MUSIC
American Songwriter

5 Songs You Didn’t Know David Bowie Wrote for Other Artists

Though David Bowie had quite the assemblage of collaborations throughout his career—producing Lou Reed’s mind-bending Transformer with his Spiders From Mars guitarist Mick Ronson, writing “Fame” with Lennon, his Bohemian Rhapsody duet with Freddie Mercury on Queen’s “Under Pressure,” his Tin Machine union, and Trent Reznor’s production on the Bowie- and Brian Eno-penned “I’m Afraid of Americans”—the Starman also wrote a number of songs specifically for other artists.
THEATER & DANCE
American Songwriter

Behind the Meaning and Song Lyrics of “Morning Has Broken” by Cat Stevens

The ‘70s were a booming time for music, but there were several artists that dominated the air play. If it wasn’t The Beatles (or an ex-Beatle), on the radio, you would be hearing Yusuf / Cat Stevens. The Songwriters Hall of Fame ‘70s writer is known for his eclectic style of writing with his hits. If there were a ‘70s American Songbook, you could expect Stevens’ many classics to be included. For his single, Morning Has Broken, the lyrics appeared to him within the pages of a Christian hymnbook.
MUSIC

