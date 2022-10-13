1 person killed, 2 others injured in drive-by shooting in the Bronx, police say

A drive-by shooting in Concourse Village on Saturday night killed one man and sent two others to the hospital. Police have identified the man who was killed as 27-year-old Joshua Garcia.

In the surveillance video, a black Mercedes sedan is seen driving around the corner of East 174th Street and Clay Avenue. Outside of the store, a group of men were standing near the same area. One individual leans out of the passenger side of the car and fires a gun at the crowd.

In addition to taking the life of Garcia, a 34-year-old and a 39-year-old man were both shot in the legs. They are expected to recover.

Anyone who has information on the shooting is asked to contact police.