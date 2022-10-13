ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

1 person killed, 2 others injured in drive-by shooting in the Bronx, police say

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

A drive-by shooting in Concourse Village on Saturday night killed one man and sent two others to the hospital. Police have identified the man who was killed as 27-year-old Joshua Garcia.

In the surveillance video, a black Mercedes sedan is seen driving around the corner of East 174th Street and Clay Avenue. Outside of the store, a group of men were standing near the same area. One individual leans out of the passenger side of the car and fires a gun at the crowd.

In addition to taking the life of Garcia, a 34-year-old and a 39-year-old man were both shot in the legs. They are expected to recover.

Anyone who has information on the shooting is asked to contact police.

Shelly Stallings
3d ago

so sad but, why are these killing happening to us the answers have always been in your face, my kings and princesses but alot of us don't read. The Holy Bible. the truth will set all of GODS chosen people free, only GODS chosen ISREALITE. READ. and the WHY? will stop. guaranteed

Gregory Violetti
3d ago

Did they not get Hochul memo. it's a gun free zone. they should have their permits suspended for life.

Roydelblanco
3d ago

Those are people who doesn't have a job, so they have all the time to waste, by doing these crimes, people who have to pay bills, are working hard to survive, if those responsible are caught, just do a check, on their backgrounds check and you will see, they come from an unemployment home. The city, know we're the crime is coming from.

News 12

News 12

