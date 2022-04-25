ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Unveiling the charge transfer dynamics steered by built-in electric fields in BiOBr photocatalysts

By Zhishan Luo
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConstruction of internal electric fields (IEFs) is crucial to realize efficient charge separation for charge-induced redox reactions, such as water splitting and CO2 reduction. However, a quantitative understanding of the charge transfer dynamics modulated by IEFs remains elusive. Here, electron microscopy study unveils that the non-equilibrium photo-excited electrons are collectively steered...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

Hydrogen Molecule Turned Into a Quantum Sensor – With Unprecedented Time and Spatial Resolutions

New technique enables precise measurement of electrostatic properties of materials. Physicists at the University of California, Irvine (UCI) have demonstrated the use of a hydrogen molecule as a quantum sensor in a terahertz laser-equipped scanning tunneling microscope, a technique that can measure the chemical properties of materials at unprecedented time and spatial resolutions.
CHEMISTRY
scitechdaily.com

MIT Chemists Devise “Spring-Loaded” System To Pop Phosphorus Into Molecular Rings

The reaction, which is an alternative to procedures that require harsh chemical conditions, provides a new path to producing valuable phosphorus-containing molecules. MIT chemists have devised a new chemical reaction that allows them to synthesize a phosphorus-containing ring, using a catalyst to add phosphorus to simple organic compounds called alkenes.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Laser-clad Inconel 625 coatings on Q245R structure steel: microstructure, wear and corrosion resistance

In this work, ultra-low dilution rate Inconel 625 coatings with a thickness of ~534.4"‰Î¼m were prepared by high-speed laser cladding technique on the Q245R steel. The XRD and TEM results show that the Inconel 625 coatings are mainly composed of the Nb and Mo-enriched laves phase with hexagonal close-packed (HCP) structure and the Î³-Ni phase with face-centered-cubic (FCC) structure. The cellular crystal, column crystal, and equiaxed dendritic crystal were observed in the bottom, middle, and top of the Inconel 625 coatings from SEM results, respectively. The wear resistance and corrosion resistance of Q245R steel are significantly improved by high-speed laser cladding Inconel 625 coatings. In addition, the low dilution rate is beneficial for improving the wear and corrosion resistance of high-speed laser cladding Inconel 625 coatings. These findings may provide a method to design the wear and corrosion resistance of coatings on steel's surface.
ECONOMY
Nature.com

Construction of C"“N bonds from small-molecule precursors through heterogeneous electrocatalysis

Energy-intensive thermochemical processes within chemical manufacturing are a major contributor to global CO2 emissions. With the increasing push for sustainability, the scientific community is striving to develop renewable energy-powered electrochemical technologies in lieu of CO2-emitting fossil-fuel-driven methods. However, to fully electrify chemical manufacturing, it is imperative to expand the scope of electrosynthetic technologies, particularly through the innovation of reactions involving nitrogen-based reactants. This Review focuses on a rapidly emerging area, namely the formation of C"“N bonds through heterogeneous electrocatalysis. The C"“N bond motif is found in many fertilizers (such as urea) as well as commodity and fine chemicals (with functional groups such as amines and amides). The ability to generate C"“N bonds from reactants such as CO2, NO3"“ or N2 would provide sustainable alternatives to the thermochemical routes used at present. We start by examining thermochemical, enzymatic and molecular catalytic systems for C"“N bond formation, identifying how concepts from these can be translated to heterogeneous electrocatalysis. Next, we discuss successful heterogeneous electrocatalytic systems and highlight promising research directions. Finally, we discuss the remaining questions and knowledge gaps and thus set the trajectory for future advances in heterogeneous electrocatalytic formation of C"“N bonds.
CHEMISTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Charge#Science And Technology#Electric Current#Electric Potential#R D#Biobr
Nature.com

A bio-inspired and self-powered triboelectric tactile sensor for underwater vehicle perception

Marine mammals relying on tactile perception for hunting are able to achieve a remarkably high prey capture rate without visual or acoustic perception. Here, a self-powered triboelectric palm-like tactile sensor (TPTS) is designed to build a tactile perceptual system for underwater vehicles. It is enabled by a three-dimensional structure that mimics the leathery, granular texture in the palms of sea otters, whose inner neural architecture provides additional clues indicating the importance of tactile information. With the assistance of palm structure and triboelectric nanogenerator technology, the proposed TPTS has the ability to detect and distinguish normal and shear external load in real-time and approximate the external stimulation area, especially not affected by the touch frequency, that is, it can maintain stable performance under high-frequency contact. The results show that the TPTS is a promising tool for integration into grippers mounted on underwater vehicles to complete numerous underwater tasks.
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Scientists make ‘miracle material’ breakthrough to revolutionise solar power

Scientists have discovered a way to make ultra-efficient solar cells on a commercial scale using the “miracle material” perovskite.A team from the City University of Hong Kong (CityU) and Imperial College London made the discovery in a breakthrough that could have major implications for renewable energy production and reaching zero carbon objectives.Perovskite has been hailed for its remarkable properties compared to tradtional silicon solar cells, however until now they have been too unstable to be suitable for commercial use. The next-generation cells are expected to cost less, have a much higher power conversion efficiency, and be lightweight and flexible...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Macroscale double networks: highly dissipative soft composites

Hydrogels contain large amounts of water, making them useful in biomaterial applications. However, their inherent softness prevents their direct use in load-bearing applications. By incorporating toughening mechanisms through the double network concept, the mechanical properties of hydrogels have been greatly improved. In this Focus Review, our goal is to consider recent attempts to achieve hydrogel composites with further improved strength and toughness that could lead to the development of prosthetic biomaterials. We outline the way in which the double network concept improves the mechanical properties of gels and the specific mechanical traits that are enabled. We next review the current literature on soft composites, noting that the reinforcement mechanisms often differ from the double network concept, and summarize the types of properties that these materials can achieve. We also highlight the difficulties of working with hydrogels versus simple elastomers. Finally, we look at a recent subset of materials that utilize a mechanism analogous to the double network concept to achieve toughening on the macroscale. Macroscale double networks provide a unique opportunity to improve the mechanical properties of all soft materials for a wide range of applications.
JAPAN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Chemistry
Country
China
Nature.com

Autonomous quantum error correction in a four-photon Kerr parametric oscillator

Autonomous quantum error correction has gained considerable attention to avoid complicated measurements and feedback. Despite its simplicity compared with the conventional measurement-based quantum error correction, it is still a far from practical technique because of significant hardware overhead. We propose an autonomous quantum error correction scheme for a rotational symmetric bosonic code in a four-photon Kerr parametric oscillator. Our scheme is the simplest possible error correction scheme that can surpass the break-even point-it requires only a single continuous microwave tone. We also introduce an unconditional reset scheme that requires one more continuous microwave tone in addition to that for the error correction. The key properties underlying this simplicity are protected quasienergy states of a four-photon Kerr parametric oscillator and the degeneracy in its quasienergy level structure. These properties eliminate the need for state-by-state correction in the Fock basis. Our schemes greatly reduce the complexity of autonomous quantum error correction and thus may accelerate the use of the bosonic code for practical quantum computation.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Experimental investigation of heat transfer for diesel spray impingement on a high temperature wall

In this paper, the heat transfer characteristics of spray-wall impingement on a high temperature wall were studied by using a transient thermocouple and a one-dimensional finite-difference conduction model to obtain variations of wall temperature and heat flux. Results showed that increasing the injection pressure and decreasing the ambient temperature both caused an increase in surface heat flux and heat transfer coefficient. However, with the increase of the initial surface temperature from 200 to 600Â Â°C, the surface heat flux and heat transfer coefficient first increased and then decreased, and reached the maximum at about 520Â Â°C and 390Â Â°C respectively, which was due to the change of heat transfer regime on the wall. The contribution of experimental factors descended in the order of initial surface temperature, injection pressure and ambient temperature. The dimensionless surface heat fluxes in terms of Biot and Fourier numbers were highly similar and a dimensionless correlation was developed to quantify this heat transfer behavior, which showed that the ratio of the thermal resistance of the high temperature wall to the thermal resistance of convection heat transfer on the wall surface changed almost linearly during the process of spray-wall impingement.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Validating Models for Next-Generation Fusion Power Plants

According to recent simulations and analysis, the flagship fusion facility of the United States Department of Energy’s (DOE) Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL) might serve as the model for an economically appealing next-generation fusion pilot plant. The pilot plant could be the next step in the United States toward collecting the fusion power that powers the sun and stars on Earth as a safe and clean source of power for producing energy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Quantitative analysis of heat release during coal oxygen-lean combustion in a O/CO/N atmosphere by TG-DTG-DSC

Heat release of coal combustion in an oxygen-lean and multi-gas environment is a common phenomenon, coalfield fires caused by it canÂ lead to serious environmental destruction and loss of coal resources. Simultaneous thermal analysis experiments for Bulianta (BLT, high-volatile bituminous coal) and Yuwu coal (YW, anthracite) in 21vol.%O2/79vol.%N2 and 15vol.%O2/5vol.%CO2/80vol.%N2 were carried out to study the law of heat release. Based on the TG-DTG-DSC curves, the combustion characteristic parameters were analyzed. Decreasing O2 concentration caused a significant reduction of local reactivity and further the decreasing maximum heat release rate for low-rank coal, while increasing CO2 concentration caused a significant thermal lag effect and further the increasing maximum heat release rate for high-rank coal. The relationship between the heat release rate and the reaction rate constant was quantitatively analyzed. At the increasing stage of the heat release rate, the heat release rate of the two coals increased conforming to ExpGro1 exponential model. At the decreasing stage of the heat release rate, the heat release rate of YW coal decreased exponentially with the reaction rate constant, while the heat release rate of BLT coal decreased linearly. Regardless of the atmospheres, the conversion rates corresponding to maximum heat release rate of BLT and YW coal were about 0.80 and 0.50, respectively, indicating that the coal rank played a dominant role. The results are helpful to understand the heat release process of coal oxygen-lean combustion in O2/CO2/N2.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Fractional boundary element solution of three-temperature thermoelectric problems

The primary goal of this article is to propose a new fractional boundary element technique for solving nonlinear three-temperature (3Â T) thermoelectric problems. Analytical solution of the current problem is extremely difficult to obtain. To overcome this difficulty, a new numerical technique must be developed to solve such problem. As a result, we propose a novel fractional boundary element method (BEM) to solve the governing equations of our considered problem. Because of the advantages of the BEM solution, such as the ability to treat problems with complicated geometries that were difficult to solve using previous numerical methods, and the fact that the internal domain does not need to be discretized. As a result, the BEM can be used in a wide variety of thermoelectric applications. The numerical results show the effects of the magnetic field and the graded parameter on thermal stresses. The numerical results also validate the validity and accuracy of the proposed technique.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Grasp-squeeze adaptation to changes in object compliance leads to dynamic beta-band communication between primary somatosensory and motor cortices

In asking the question of how the brain adapts to changes in the softness of manipulated objects, we studied dynamic communication between the primary sensory and motor cortical areas when nonhuman primates grasp and squeeze an elastically deformable manipulandum to attain an instructed force level. We focused on local field potentials recorded from S1 and M1 via intracortical microelectrode arrays. We computed nonparametric spectral Granger Causality to assess directed cortico-cortical interactions between these two areas. We demonstrate that the time-causal relationship between M1 and S1 is bidirectional in the beta-band (15"“30Â Hz) and that this interareal communication develops dynamically as the subjects adjust the force of hand squeeze to reach the target level. In particular, the directed interaction is strongest when subjects are focused on maintaining the instructed force of hand squeeze in a steady state for several seconds. When the manipulandum's compliance is abruptly changed, beta-band interareal communication is interrupted for a short period (~"‰1Â s) and then is re-established once the subject has reached a new steady state. These results suggest that transient beta oscillations can provide a communication subspace for dynamic cortico-cortical S1"“M1 interactions during maintenance of steady sensorimotor states.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Extremely rapid up-and-down motions of island arc crust during arc-continent collision

Communications Earth & Environment volumeÂ 3, ArticleÂ number:Â 100 (2022) Cite this article. Mountain building and the rock cycle often involve large vertical crustal motions, but their rates and timescales in unmetamorphosed rocks remain poorly understood. We utilize high-resolution magneto-biostratigraphy and backstripping analysis of marine deposits in an active arc-continent suture zone of eastern Taiwan to document short cycles of vertical crustal oscillations. A basal unconformity formed on Miocene volcanic arc crust in an uplifting forebulge starting ~6"‰Ma, followed by rapid foredeep subsidence at 2.3"“3.2"‰mm"‰yrâˆ’1 (~3.4"“0.5"‰Ma) in response to oceanward-migrating flexural wave. Since ~0.8"“0.5"‰Ma, arc crust has undergone extremely rapid (~9.0"“14.4"‰mm"‰yrâˆ’1) uplift to form theÂ modern Coastal Range during transpressional strain. The northern sector may have recently entered another phase of subsidence related to a subduction polarity reversal. These transient vertical crustal motions are under-detected by thermochronologic methods, but are likely characteristic of continental growth by arc accretion over geologic timescales.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Domino-like stacking order switching in twisted monolayer"“multilayer graphene

Atomic reconstruction has been widely observed in two-dimensional van der Waals structures with small twist angles1,2,3,4,5,6,7. This unusual behaviour leads to many novel phenomena, including strong electronic correlation, spontaneous ferromagnetism and topologically protected states1,5,8,9,10,11,12,13,14. Nevertheless, atomic reconstruction typically occurs spontaneously, exhibiting only one single stable state. Using conductive atomic force microscopy, here we show that, for small-angle twisted monolayer"“multilayer graphene, there exist two metastable reconstruction states with distinct stacking orders and strain soliton structures. More importantly, we demonstrate that these two reconstruction states can be reversibly switched, and the switching can propagate spontaneously in an unusual domino-like fashion. Assisted by lattice-resolved conductive atomic force microscopy imaging and atomistic simulations, the detailed structure of the strain soliton networks has been identified and the associated propagation mechanism is attributed to the strong mechanical coupling among solitons. The fine structure of the bistable states is critical for understanding the unique properties of van der Waals structures with tiny twists, and the switching mechanism offers a viable means for manipulating their stacking states.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

GEOM, energy-annotated molecular conformations for property prediction and molecular generation

Machine learning (ML) outperforms traditional approaches in many molecular design tasks. ML models usually predict molecular properties from a 2D chemical graph or a single 3D structure, but neither of these representations accounts for the ensemble of 3D conformers that are accessible to a molecule. Property prediction could be improved by using conformer ensembles as input, but there is no large-scale dataset that contains graphs annotated with accurate conformers and experimental data. Here we use advanced sampling and semi-empirical density functional theory (DFT) to generate 37 million molecular conformations for over 450,000 molecules. The Geometric Ensemble Of Molecules (GEOM) dataset contains conformers for 133,000 species from QM9, and 317,000 species with experimental data related to biophysics, physiology, and physical chemistry. Ensembles of 1,511 species with BACE-1 inhibition data are also labeled with high-quality DFT free energies in an implicit water solvent, and 534 ensembles are further optimized with DFT. GEOM will assist in the development of models that predict properties from conformer ensembles, and generative models that sample 3D conformations.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Controlling unequal surface energy results caused by test liquids: the case of UV/O3 Treated PET

Ultraviolet/ozone (UV/O3) treatment has been reported to be an effective method to modify properties such as wettability, adhesion or adsorption of plastic surfaces. The change in the surface is measured by contact angle analysis, which employs liquids and their surface tensions (ST) to estimate the surface energy (SE). We found two different practices in the scientific community: (1) the majority of researchers adopted the ST value of liquids from the literature, while (2) other researchers conducted real-time measurements in the lab under ambient conditions prior to SE estimation. To the best of our knowledge, there is no study that compares the difference between the two practices. One study was found to show different SE methods generating unequal SE values for the same substrate. However, there was no definitive conclusion backed by general thermodynamics rules. In this study, we presented (1) a statistical significance test that showed the literature and experimental ST values are significantly different, and studied (2) the effect of different liquid pairs on the SE estimation for UV/O3 treated poly(ethylene terephthalate) (PET) substrate. Modification techniques such as atmospheric pressure plasma or chemical modification were studied previously to examine PET's wettability and the SE. The UV/O3 treatment was studied to improve adhesion and to modify its chemical properties for adsorption. In contrast, we studied (3) the effect of UV/O3 on wettability at different timeframes and addressed (4) how to control unequal SE based on a method that was refined on a rigorous thermodynamic three-phase system. It must be noted that this method can be generalized to other types of solid surfaces to estimate thermodynamically self-consistent SE values. This work also provides (5) a web-based calculator that complements computational findings available to the readership in the data availability section.
CHEMISTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy