Physics

Brillouin Klein bottle from artificial gauge fields

By Z. Y. Chen
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Brillouin zone is the unit for the momentum space of a crystal. It is topologically a torus, and distinguishing whether a set of wave functions over the Brillouin torus can be smoothly deformed to another leads to the classification of various topological states of matter. Here, we show that under...

IN THIS ARTICLE
