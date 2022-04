The Los Angeles crime surge has made its way to wealthy and predominately white neighborhoods. An LAPD task force say they’ve identified at least 17 gangs in connection to a string of robberies over the past seven months. Authorities tell the Los Angeles Times that a significant portion of these crimes were categorized as “follow-home” or “follow-off” robberies, in which the suspects wait for their targets outside ritzy restaurants, trendy bars, or luxury boutiques, only to follow them home and rob them of their cash and goods.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO