Traffic Closure on Ambassador Caffery to Last 2 Months

The Dulles Drive widening project is a traffic project that has been an inconvenience to drivers passing through the area – and especially to those people living in the surrounding neighborhoods. But, it’s a NEEDED traffic project that everyone will be excited about once it’s done.

Well, here’s another phase of that project that drivers will need to make adjustments for.

Beginning Monday, April 25th, a portion of the northbound outside lane of Ambassador Caffery Parkway near the Dulles Drive intersection will close for approximately two months, weather permitting.

Drivers will need to use alternate routes, especially during peak traffic times when congestion is heavy.

A Few Lafayette Traffic Project Reminders

Kaliste Saloom Road and Ambassador Caffery Parkway are two of the most traveled roadways in the Hub City. They have also been under construction for what seems like forever.

Ambassador Caffery Parkway Construction Project – Near Target

Crews have been working on various sidewalk repairs along with concrete pavement patching as they have been repairing the outside lane of Ambassador from Broadmoor Boulevard (just past the Vermilion River) to Kaliste Saloom Road..

Whether you are traveling during the nighttime work hours during the week or while work is being done during the day over the weekends, the construction has caused traffic to back up in the area pretty significantly.

Nightly lane closures are scheduled to happen until Sunday, May 8, weather permitting.

Weeknight lane closures (Monday through Thursday) will begin at 8:00 p.m. and continue until 6:00 a.m. the following morning.

Weekend lane closures will begin on Fridays at 8:00 p.m. and extend continuously (daytime and nighttime) until the following Monday at 6:00 a.m.

The overall project is slated to be completed in Early Summer 2022.

Kaliste Saloom Widening Project

This widening project has been one of the major traffic projections happening in the Hub City over the past 1-2 years. The roundabout linking Kaliste Saloom and E. Broussard Road was completed in November of 2020 and it has been a welcome way to better handle traffic in the area.

Workers are currently installing yard drains, completing catch basin and manhole tops, installing street lighting, constructing concrete curbing, sidewalks, and driveways. Workers will continue southward from Farrel Drive, then begin striping and signing the roadways.

When complete, the 2.2-mile stretch of Kaliste Saloom to E. Broussard Road will have five lanes, a turn lane in the middle and sidewalks.

So, When Will The Project Be Completed?

Officials with Lafayette Consolidated Government say the Kaliste Saloom Road Widening Project is expected to be complete in August 2022, weather permitting. That’s one month ahead of the original contracted completion date of September 2022.

Let’s just pray a hurricane doesn’t come and spoil those plans.

Johnston Street at Fountain Bend Drive

The construction on Johnston Street continues this week as DOTD workers have now closed its intersection at Fountain Bend Drive from now until Friday, May 20th.

This will allow for dirt work and asphalt operations at and near the intersection.

The detour route will include Fountainhead Drive and Johnston Street.

Emergency vehicles will have access to the area. The public will have access to local businesses by use of Fountainhead Drive.

Cameron Street Between Jenkins Road and Mobile Street

As you may know, Cameron Street (US 90) runs through a huge chunk of Lafayette and into the city of Scott .

Well, there’s a stretch of Cameron Street that runs from Downtown Scott and parallel to the railroad tracks. That stretch – specifically between Jenkins Road and Mobile Street – is being patched, striped, and widened each night this workweek until Friday, April 29.

This shoulder work is happening in BOTH DIRECTIONS each night from 7:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m.

Emergency vehicles will have access to the area, but may encounter delays.

No detour route is necessary.

Detour routes are posted and local access will be maintained.

