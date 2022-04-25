ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wearable fitness tracker use in federally qualified health center patients: strategies to improve the health of all of us using digital health devices

By Michelle Holko
Cover picture for the articleAs the use of connected devices rises, an understanding of how digital health technologies can be used for equitable healthcare across diverse communities is needed. We surveyed 1007 adult patients at six Federally Qualified Health Centers regarding wearable fitness trackers. Findings indicate the majority interest in having fitness trackers. Barriers included...

9to5Mac

Smartwatch prices prove to be a problem for underrepresented groups in medical research, study finds

Smartwatches like the Apple Watch have a lot of health features these days like fitness tracking, blood oxygen monitoring, and heart rate monitoring, among others. It’s become a critical part of many people’s lives and has even saved a few. It’s also becoming an important research tool as organizations analyze data from these health-monitoring features.
Nature.com

Low-dose unfractionated heparin prophylaxis is a safe strategy for the prevention of hepatic sinusoidal obstruction syndrome after myeloablative adult allogenic stem cell transplant

Hepatic sinusoidal obstruction syndrome (SOS) is a serious complication after allogeneic stem cell transplantation (allo-HCT). However, there is no uniform consensus on the optimal strategy for SOS prevention. Ursodeoxycholic acid is the most used regimen, even though its administration is challenging in recipients unable to tolerate oral medication. Defibrotide was recently studied in a phase 3 trial, but enrollment was stopped early due to futility. Low-dose unfractionated heparin (UFH) is an alternative strategy. However, its efficacy is reputed but unproven increased risk of bleeding has not been fully established. We evaluated 514 adult allo-HCT recipients who received SOS prophylaxis with low-dose UFH. Bleeding complications occurred in 12 patients 2.3% of patients of which only 2 (0.4%) had significant grade 3 bleeding. Only 14 patients were diagnosed with hepatic SOS. Univariate analysis showed that day 100 SOS was higher in recipients of unmodified grafts when compared to CD34+ selected ex vivo T-cell depleted grafts (p"‰â‰¤"‰0.001), and patients with hepatitis B and/or C exposure pre-HCT (p"‰="‰0.028). Overall, UFH was well tolerated and associated with a low incidence of subsequent hepatic SOS. Low-dose UFH prophylaxis can be considered in select patients who cannot tolerate oral ursodiol.
Nature.com

Adeno-associated virus serotype 9 antibody titers in patients with SMA pre-screened for treatment with onasemnogene abeparvovec "“routine care evidence

Spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) is characterized by progressive weakness of skeletal and respiratory muscles. This study aimed to evaluate the prevalence of pre-existing anti adeno-associated virus serotype 9 antibody (AAV9-Ab) titers among infantile-onset SMA diagnosed infants pre-screened for treatment with AAV9-based onasemnogene abeparvovec, and to explore whether clinical and/or demographic characteristics are correlated with AAV9 Ab test results. This is a retrospective multicenter study of children diagnosed with 5q SMA younger than two years of age. The obtained data included demographic data, SMA type, SMN2 gene copy number, onset date, and results of AAV9-Ab test and of SMA prior treatments. Thirty-four patients were enrolled; six patients had positive results of AAV9-Ab (titer"‰>"‰1:50) in the initial screening, 15 patients were re-tested for AAV9-Abs, of whom, three patients had seroreverted [1.5"“4.5 months] between the two AAV9-Abs tests. One patient had seroconverted (5.5 months after the first AAV9-Abs test). The remaining 11 patients presented matching titer results in the two tests. No demographic/clinical factors were correlated to high AAV9-Abs titers (P"‰>"‰0.05).We recommend AAV9-Ab re-tests to be performed until the age of 8 months, or, if 1.5 months or more have passed after the initial AAV9-Abs test.
The Verge

Wearables are too expensive for groups underrepresented in medical research

Most people who use smartwatches and other wearable devices that can track health are white, well-educated, and wealthy. That’s not because other groups aren’t interested in using the devices to keep tabs on their fitness, heart rate, or other metrics, according to a new study. It’s just that the cost of these devices is too high. That leaves lower-income groups and racial minority groups excluded from research studies that use wearable data.
MedicalXpress

Top thought leaders tackle health care inequities in population health management

Continuing telehealth care delivery beyond the COVID-19 pandemic will benefit publicly insured children if they are ensured equitable access to telehealth services. This study finding is part of a Special Issue on "Reducing Health Disparities in Underserved Populations" in the peer-reviewed journal Population Health Management. In their article, Bisakha Sen,...
scitechdaily.com

New Harmful Side Effects of Marijuana Discovered – Developing Brain Needs Cannabinoid Receptors After Birth

Cannabinoid receptors help the brain’s dopamine system establish key connections after birth, a new mouse study suggests. Doctors warn that marijuana use during pregnancy may have harmful effects on the development of a fetus, in part because the cannabinoid receptors activated by the drug are known be critical for enabling a developing brain to wire up properly. Now, scientists at MIT’s McGovern Institute for Brain Research have learned that cannabinoid receptors’ critical role in brain development does not end at birth.
Fareeha Arshad

Scientists explain the risks linked to taking melatonin for sleep

In a recent article published in The Conversation, scientists discussed the risk factors associated with melatonin supplement consumption for sleep. Melatonin is a hormone produced by the pineal gland in the brain and helps regulate the body’s response to day and night changes. Therefore, melatonin regulates the circadian rhythm, that is, the body’s sleep-wake cycle.
bloomberglaw.com

As Companies End Vaccine Mandates, Workers Are Becoming Enraged

A third of employers with mandates say they’re dropping them. that’s hiring unvaccinated workers again. Nearly a third of employers who previously required Covid shots have dropped or plan to drop the requirement, according to a forthcoming survey. Yet as virus rates appear to ebb and companies loosen...
BBC

Psychedelic frees up depressed brain, study shows

Psilocybin, a drug found in magic mushrooms, appears to free up the brains of people with severe depression in a way that other antidepressants do not, a study has found. The results, based on brain scans of 60 people, mean the drug could treat depression in a unique way, the researchers say.
natureworldnews.com

New Study Finds Genetic Link Between Blood Tests and Mental Health Disorders

Genetic, biochemical and psychiatric data from nearly a million people show that biological markers and mental illnesses including depression, schizophrenia, and anorexia, are influenced by shared pathways. Psychiatric or mental health disorders could arise from complex interplay between genetic and environmental risk factors. While some people believe mental health is...
Ars Technica

Fauci confirms parents’ nightmare: FDA may delay COVID vaccines for kids under 5

The Food and Drug Administration is considering holding off on reviewing Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for children under age 5 until it has data from Pfizer and BioNTech on their vaccine for young children. The plan would push back the earliest possible authorization for a vaccine in the age group from May to June—yet another blow to parents who are anxious to protect their young children as the rest of the country ditches pandemic precautions, despite recent upticks in cases.
MedicalXpress

Unvaccinated people increase risk of SARS-CoV-2 for vaccinated people even when vaccination rates are high

Unvaccinated people threaten the safety of the vaccinated even when SARS-CoV-2 vaccination rates are high, according to a new modeling study published in CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal). "Many opponents of vaccine mandates have framed vaccine adoption as a matter of individual choice," writes Dr. David Fisman, Dalla Lana School...
