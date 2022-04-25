ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ONWARD Guitarist TOBY KNAPP Announces More US Solo Live Dates

bravewords.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGuitarist Toby Knapp has added additional dates to a string of previously announced shows, turning things into more of a tour. Knapp: "I'm getting to four states and six different towns, things are...

bravewords.com

Hypebae

LE SSERAFIM Records 270,000 Albums in Pre-Sales Prior to Official Debut

LE SSERAFIM, the newest K-pop girl group from BTS‘ manager HYBE Corporation, has already exceeded 270,000 albums in pre-sales even before their official debut. The sextet’s first mini-album FEARLESS, which is slated to drop on May 2, recorded over 270,000 albums as of April 20, with pre-orders having begun on April 13. As reported by The JoongAng, the group is expected to reach more than 300,000 albums in total.
MUSIC
UPI News

Becky G to release new album 'Esquemas' in May

April 20 (UPI) -- Becky G will return with a new album in May. The 25-year-old singer will release her second studio album, Esquemas, on May 13. Becky G shared the album title, release date and cover art Wednesday on Instagram. "ESQUEMAS 5/13 - My album is coming!!!!" she captioned...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Pink Floyd’s Charity Single for Ukraine Rules Rock Digital Song Sales Chart

Pink Floyd‘s first new song in 28 years arrives atop Billboard‘s Rock Digital Song Sales chart dated April 23. Charity single “Hey Hey Rise Up,” which features vocalist Andriy Khlyvnyuk, starts with 10,200 downloads sold in the April 8-14 tracking week, according to Luminate, formerly MRC Data.
WORLD
loudersound.com

Ozzy Osbourne's daughter Aimée releases new single, discusses father's "unbelievable" dedication to music

Ozzy Osbourne's daughter Aimée, who goes by the alias ARO, has released her first new music in two years. Her new single, Against Mine, is a darkly euphoric electro pop song that, as she explains to Rolling Stone, was written to try and "capture the element of frustration that comes with not feeling like you can actually express how you really feel about someone."
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Robert Trujillo Will Put Kirk Hammett’s EP Through Vinyl Ceremony

Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo revealed the ceremony he puts every new vinyl record through, and said he couldn’t wait to do it with bandmate Kirk Hammett’s solo EP. Portals was just released in association with Record Store Day. To mark the event’s 15th anniversary, Trujillo and Hammett shared their passion for the format in a panel talk moderated by Variety.
ROCK MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Bomba Estereo Celebrates Earth Day With Beautifully Choreographed Video For ‘Tierra’

Click here to read the full article. Just in time for Earth Day, Bomba Estéro has released a gorgeously directed video for “Tierra,” a powerful song that paints a brighter future for the environment. “They exploited the mines, they took all the gold, they came for more, but it’s all over,” Bomba Estereo frontwoman Li Saumet sings on the track. She adds, “It can be different — it can be better.” According to founding member Simon Mejia, the video is an homage to the ancient relationships between humans and Mother Nature. “The earth should belong to everyone, as we belong to...
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Triumph Documentary to Premiere Next Month

Triumph said that their long-awaited documentary movie, Triumph: Rock and Roll Machine, will premiere with a global streaming event on May 13. The presentation will begin with an exclusive Q&A session with Rik Emmett, Mike Levine and Gil Moore. Tickets are available via Nugs.net all over the world, except for the band's native Canada. It’s available via Crave there.
MOVIES
loudersound.com

Kirk Hammett steps away from Metallica and metal on epic new Portals EP

Kirk Hammett has never been the flashy sort of shredder who exults in his own technical wankery. Instead, Metallica’s lead guitarist has cultivated a soulful, blues-based style that balances pummelling riffage against innovative melodic ideas that serve rather than overtake each song. It’s an approach that works enormously well on Portals, his solo debut and four-track EP.
ROCK MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Journey deliver synth soundscapes and scintillating guitar work on new single, You Got the Best of Me

Journey have released You Got the Best of Me, the latest single from upcoming album, Freedom. Accompanying the legendary rock outfit’s latest track is the news that Freedom – Journey’s first studio LP in over a decade – will arrive July 8. When it drops, it will be the group’s 16th studio record in total, and follows 2011’s Eclipse.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Dylan Gers, son of Iron Maiden's Janick Gers, releases ultra-minimalist debut single, Moon Rise

Dylan Gers – son of Iron Maiden guitarist Janick Gers – has released his debut single, Moon Rise. A far cry from the galloping, full-throttle electric guitar work of his father's legendary metal outfit, the track is considerably more minimalist, with a sparse electric guitar-and-vocal arrangement driven by enveloping, reverb-soaked cleans and subtle lead work.
MUSIC
Complex

Lil Nas X Announces First-Ever Tour—Here Are the Dates for His Long Live Montero Trek

For the first time ever, Lil Nas X is hitting the road with the appropriately titled Long Live Montero Tour. The announcement arrives with a full list of show dates that span North America and Europe. The Long Live Montero Tour kicks off in September in Detroit, with stops in Chicago, New York, Atlanta, and Los Angeles before heading overseas to Germany, the U.K., and Spain. Check out the full tour schedule below.
CHICAGO, IL
Variety

Music Industry Moves: Wasserman Music Acquires Paradigm’s U.K. Live Music Business; Island Ups Jackie Winkler to VP

Click here to read the full article. Wasserman Music has completed its acquisition of Paradigm Music U.K.’s live music representation business, reuniting the London-based team with their North American colleagues. As part of the deal, U.K. partners Dave Hallybone, Alex Hardee, Tom Schroeder and James Whitting have joined the Wasserman Music managing executive team. Since founding Coda Agency in 2002, the London-based partners have built Europe’s leading agency business for music talent. Coda partnered with Paradigm in 2014 and fully came under the Paradigm name in 2019. Ron Burkle’s Yucaipa was a minority partner in the company. “I am incredibly proud to reunite...
MUSIC
NME

Nine Inch Nails reveal 100 Gecs, Yves Tumor and more as US support acts

Nine Inch Nails have revealed the list of support acts joining them on their first US tour since 2018. Boy Harsher, 100 Gecs, Yves Tumor, Ministry and Nitzer Ebb are among the openers personally curated by frontman Trent Reznor. The tour, which was announced back in February, is set to kick off on Thursday (April 28) in Raleigh, North Carolina.
MUSIC

