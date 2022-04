On Monday, May 9 at 6:30 p.m. at the Dover Library, local historian Kim Jurkovic will present a program titled “The Titans of Dover — or — Everyone is Related.” She will show images and speak about the leading families of Dover in the 1800s and early 1900s, many of whom ran the well-known businesses and industries in Canal Dover. As Jurkovic dives into their family trees, she will demonstrate how closely they are intertwined.

