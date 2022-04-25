The limited series, 'We Own This City,' is about to debut on HBO

We Own This City is a strong editorial, but that does not make for a great show: "We Own This City is still a very good show, with granular realism, a sly sense of humor and fine acting top to bottom," says James Poniewozik. "But its indictments lack the character shading that animated Simon’s adaptations of the housing-policy story Show Me a Hero and his own book The Corner. Maybe this is intentional. To return to our unfair comparison, The Wire believed that systemic forces mattered more than individual failure or triumph. All those season-ending montages seemed to say: No matter how you feel about the end of this or that particular story, the beat goes on. Along the way, though, you got a lot of rich personal stories to invest in, which is how dramas with a broad social scope manage to succeed as both art and argument. We Own This City instead works as a kind of appendix, an updated extra for Simon and Pelecanos’s existing, well-earned fan base."

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO