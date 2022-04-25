A structural exposÃ© of noncanonical molecular reactivity within the protein tyrosine phosphatase WPD loop
Structural snapshots of protein/ligand complexes are a prerequisite for gaining atomic level insight into enzymatic reaction mechanisms. An important group of enzymes has been deprived of this analytical privilege: members of the protein tyrosine phosphatase (PTP) superfamily with catalytic WPD-loops lacking the indispensable general-acid/base within a tryptophan-proline-aspartate/glutamate context. Here, we provide...www.nature.com
Comments / 1