ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Transcription factors AP-2Î± and AP-2Î² regulate distinct segments of the distal nephron in the mammalian kidney

By Joseph O. Lamontagne
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTranscription factors AP-2Î± and AP-2Î² have been suggested to regulate the differentiation of nephron precursor populations towards distal nephron segments. Here, we show that in the adult mammalian kidney AP-2Î± is found in medullary collecting ducts, whereas AP-2Î² is found in distal nephron segments except for medullary collecting ducts. Inactivation of...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Baicalin regulates autophagy to interfere with small intestinal acute graft-versus-host disease

Acute graft-versus-host disease (aGVHD) is the main complication of and cause of death after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. Baicalin can protect the small intestinal epithelial cells of rats against TNF-Î±-induced injury and alleviate enteritis-related diarrhea. To verify whether baicalin can protect the small intestinal mucosal barrier by regulating abnormal autophagy and interfering with intestinal aGVHD, a mouse model of aGVHD was established. CB6F1 micewere intravenously injected with a suspension of mononuclear cells derived from BALB/c donor mouse bone marrow and splenic tissue after treatment with 60Co X-rays. After treatment with different doses of baicalin for 15Â days, the survival time, serum TNF-Î± and IL-10 levels, and autophagy markers levels in the intestine were assessed. A cell model of intestinal barrier dysfunction was also used to verify the effect of baicalin. The results showed that baicalin significantly prolonged the survival time, significantly reduced the aGVHD pathology score and clinical score by decreasing the TNF-Î± level with increasing the IL-10 level compared with the control. Transmission electron microscopy examination showed that baicalin treatment increased the number of autophagic vacuoles and led to the recovery of mitochondrial structures in the intestinal mucosal epithelial cells of mice and in Caco-2 cells. Western blotting results showed that baicalin treatment enhanced autophagy in vivo by regulating the AMPK/mTOR autophagy pathway. Similar results were observed in vitro in Caco-2 cells. Furthermore, the effect of baicalin was reduced after combination treatment with the autophagy inhibitor 3-methyladenine(3-MA). Baicalin can decrease the severity of small intestinal aGVHD by regulating autophagy by influencing imbalances in inflammatory cytokine levels and mucosal barrier damage, thus baicalin may have potential as a new treatment for aGVHD.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Intensity distribution segmentation in ultrafast Doppler combined with scanning laser confocal microscopy for assessing vascular changes associated with ageing in murine hippocampi

The hippocampus plays an important role in learning and memory, requiring high-neuronal oxygenation. Understanding the relationship between blood flow and vascular structure-and how it changes with ageing-is physiologically and anatomically relevant. Ultrafast Doppler (\(\mu\)Doppler) and scanning laser confocal microscopy (SLCM) are powerful imaging modalities that can measure in vivo cerebral blood volume (CBV) and post mortem vascular structure, respectively. Here, we apply both imaging modalities to a cross-sectional and longitudinal study of hippocampi vasculature in wild-type mice brains. We introduce a segmentation of CBV distribution obtained from \(\mu\)Doppler and show that this mice-independent and mesoscopic measurement is correlated with vessel volume fraction (VVF) distribution obtained from SLCM-e.g., high CBV relates to specific vessel locations with large VVF. Moreover, we find significant changes in CBV distribution and vasculature due to ageing (5 vs. 21 month-old mice), highlighting the sensitivity of our approach. Overall, we are able to associate CBV with vascular structure-and track its longitudinal changes-at the artery-vein, venules, arteriole, and capillary levels. We believe that this combined approach can be a powerful tool for studying other acute (e.g., brain injuries), progressive (e.g., neurodegeneration) or induced pathological changes.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Grasp-squeeze adaptation to changes in object compliance leads to dynamic beta-band communication between primary somatosensory and motor cortices

In asking the question of how the brain adapts to changes in the softness of manipulated objects, we studied dynamic communication between the primary sensory and motor cortical areas when nonhuman primates grasp and squeeze an elastically deformable manipulandum to attain an instructed force level. We focused on local field potentials recorded from S1 and M1 via intracortical microelectrode arrays. We computed nonparametric spectral Granger Causality to assess directed cortico-cortical interactions between these two areas. We demonstrate that the time-causal relationship between M1 and S1 is bidirectional in the beta-band (15"“30Â Hz) and that this interareal communication develops dynamically as the subjects adjust the force of hand squeeze to reach the target level. In particular, the directed interaction is strongest when subjects are focused on maintaining the instructed force of hand squeeze in a steady state for several seconds. When the manipulandum's compliance is abruptly changed, beta-band interareal communication is interrupted for a short period (~"‰1Â s) and then is re-established once the subject has reached a new steady state. These results suggest that transient beta oscillations can provide a communication subspace for dynamic cortico-cortical S1"“M1 interactions during maintenance of steady sensorimotor states.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Development of broadly neutralizing antibodies targeting the cytomegalovirus subdominant antigen gH

Human cytomegalovirus (HCMV) is a Î²-herpesvirus that increases morbidity and mortality in immunocompromised individuals including transplant recipients and newborns. New anti-HCMV therapies are an urgent medical need for diverse patient populations. HCMV infection of a broad range of host tissues is dependent on the gH/gL/gO trimer and gH/gL/UL28/UL130/UL131A pentamer complexes on the viral envelope. We sought to develop safe and effective therapeutics against HCMV by generating broadly-neutralizing, human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) from VelocImmuneÂ® mice immunized with gH/gL cDNA. Following high-throughput binding and neutralization screening assays, 11 neutralizing antibodies were identified with unique CDR3 regions and aÂ high-affinity (KD 1.4-65"‰nM) to the pentamer complex. The antibodies bound to distinct regions within Domains 1 and 2 of gH and effectively neutralized diverse clinical strains in physiologically relevant cell types including epithelial cells, trophoblasts, and monocytes. Importantly, combined adminstrationÂ of mAbs with ganciclovir, an FDA approved antiviral, greatly limited virus dissemination. Our work identifies several anti-gH/gL mAbs and sheds light on gH neutralizing epitopes that can guide future vaccine strategies.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidneys#Tal#Kidney Failure#Nephron#Heterozygosity
Nature.com

Tumor stem cell-derived exosomal microRNA-17-5p inhibits anti-tumor immunity in colorectal cancer via targeting SPOP and overexpressing PD-L1

Exosomes are known to transmit microRNAs (miRNAs) to affect human cancer progression, and miR-17-5p has been manifested to exert facilitated effects on colorectal cancer (CRC) progression, while the role of tumor stem cells-derived exosomal miR-17-5p in CRC remains unknown. We aim to explore the effect of CRC stem cells-derived exosomes (CRCSC-exos) conveying miR-17-5p on CRC. The exosomes were isolated from CRC stem cells and identified. HCT116 cells were transfected with speckle-type POZ protein (SPOP) interfering vector or co-cultured with exosomes carrying miR-17-5p mimic/inhibitor. Then, the proliferation, migration, invasion, and apoptosis of the cells were determined. The xenograft mouse model was constructed using BALB/C mice and the serum levels of T cell cytokines were assessed. Expression of miR-17-5p, SPOP, CD4, CD8 and programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) was detected. The targeting relationship between miR-17-5p and SPOP was verified. MiR-17-5p was upregulated and SPOP was downregulated in CRC tissues. CRCSC-exos transmitted miR-17-5p to HCT116 cells to promote malignant behaviors and suppress anti-tumor immunity of HCT116 cells. The overexpressed SPOP exerted opposite effects. SPOP was confirmed as a target gene of miR-17-5p. Upregulated CRCSC-exosomal miR-17-5p inhibits SPOP to promote tumor cell growth and dampen anti-tumor immunity in CRC through promoting PD-L1.
CANCER
Nature.com

Capsaicin directly promotes adipocyte browning in the chemical compound-induced brown adipocytes converted from human dermal fibroblasts

Human brown fat is a potential therapeutic target for preventing obesity and related metabolic diseases by dissipating energy as heat through uncoupling protein 1 (UCP1). We have previously reported a method to obtain chemical compound-induced brown adipocytes (ciBAs) converted from human dermal fibroblasts under serum-free conditions. However, pharmacological responses to bioactive molecules have been poorly characterised in ciBAs. This study showed that the treatment with Capsaicin, an agonist of transient receptor potential vanilloid 1, directly activated adipocyte browning such as UCP1 expression, mitochondrial biogenesis, energy consumption rates, and glycerol recycling in ciBAs. Furthermore, genome-wide transcriptome analysis indicated that Capsaicin activated a broad range of metabolic genes including glycerol kinase and glycerol 3-phosphate dehydrogenase 1, which could be associated with the activation of glycerol recycling and triglyceride synthesis. Capsaicin also activated UCP1 expression in immortalised human brown adipocytes but inhibited its expression in mesenchymal stem cell-derived adipocytes. Altogether, ciBAs successfully reflected the direct effects of Capsaicin on adipocyte browning. These findings suggested that ciBAs could serve as a promising cell model for screening of small molecules and dietary bioactive compounds targeting human brown adipocytes.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Molecular mechanism of mA methylation of circDLC1 mediated by RNA methyltransferase METTL3 in the malignant proliferation of glioma cells

Glioma is an intracranial malignant tumor and remains largely incurable. Circular RNAs are prominent modulators in glioma progression. This study investigated the function of circular RNA DLC1 (circDLC1) in the malignant proliferation of glioma cells. circDLC1 expression in glioma tissues and cells was determined using RT-qPCR. The effect of circDLC1 on the malignant proliferation of glioma cells was analyzed using CCK-8, colony formation, and EdU staining assays. METTL3, miR-671-5p, and CTNNBIP1 expressions were determined. N6 methyladenosine (m6A) level of circDLC1 was analyzed using MeRIP. The binding relationship between miR-671-5p and circDLC1 or CTNNBIP1 was verified using RNA pull-down and dual-luciferase assays. A xenograft tumor model was established in nude mice to verify the effect of METTL3-mediated circDLC1 on glioma in vivo. circDLC1 was poorly expressed in glioma. circDLC1 overexpression suppressed glioma cell proliferation. Mechanically, METTL3-mediated m6A modification enhanced circDLC1 stability and upregulated circDLC1 expression in glioma. circDLC1 upregulated CTNNBIP1 transcription by competitively binding to miR-671-5p. METTL3 overexpression repressed the malignant proliferation of glioma via circDLC1/miR-671-5p/CTNNBIP1 in vivo. Collectively, METTL3-mediated m6A modification upregulated circDLC1 expression, and circDLC1 promoted CTNNBIP1 transcription by sponging miR-671-5p, thus repressing the malignant proliferation of glioma.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Genomic and TCR profiling data reveal the distinct molecular traits in epithelial ovarian cancer histotypes

Epithelial ovarian cancer (EOC) is classified into five major histotypes: high-grade serous (HGSOC), low-grade serous (LGSOC), clear cell (CCOC), endometrioid (ENOC), and mucinous (MOC). However, the landscape of molecular and immunological alterations in these histotypes, especially LGSOC, CCOC, ENOC, and MOC, is largely uncharacterized. We collected 101 treatment-naive EOC patients. The resected tumor tissues and paired preoperative peripheral blood samples were collected and subjected to target sequencing of 1021 cancer-associated genes and T cell repertoire sequencing. Distinct characteristics of mutations were identified among the five histotypes. Furthermore, tumor mutation burden (TMB) was found to be higher in CCOC and ENOC, but lower in LGSOC and HGSOC. Alterations associated with DNA damage repair (DDR) pathways and homologous recombination deficiencies (HRD) were prevalent in five histotypes. CCOC demonstrated increased level of T cell clonality compared with HSGOC. Interestingly, the proportion of the 100 most common T cell clones was associated with TMB and tumor neoantigen burden in CCOC, highlighting more sensitive anti-tumor responses in this histotype, which was also evidenced by the enhanced convergent recombination of T cell clones. These findings shed light on the molecular traits of genomic alteration and T cell repertoire in the five major EOC histotypes and may help optimize clinical management of EOC with different histotypes.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

In vivo engraftment into the cornea endothelium using extracellular matrix shrink-wrapped cells

Cell injection is a common clinical approach for therapeutic delivery into diseased and damaged tissues in order to achieve regeneration. However, cell retention, viability, and engraftment at the injection site have generally been poor, driving the need for improved approaches. Here, we developed a technique to shrink-wrap micropatterned islands of corneal endothelial cells in a basement membrane-like layer of extracellular matrix that enables the cells to maintain their cell-cell junctions and cytoskeletal structure while in suspension. These Î¼Monolayers exhibited the ability to rapidly engraft into intact, high-density corneal endothelial monolayers in both in vitro and in vivo model systems. Importantly, the engrafted Î¼Monolayers increased local cell density, something that the clinical-standard single cells in suspension failed to do. These results show that shrink-wrapping cells in extracellular matrix dramatically improves engraftment and provides a potential alternative to cornea transplant when low endothelial cell density is the cause of corneal blindness.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

SARS-CoV-2-specific CD4 T cells are associated with long-term persistence of neutralizing antibodies

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 132 (2022) Cite this article. Understanding the decay and maintenance of long-term SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibodies in infected or vaccinated people and how vaccines protect against other SARS-CoV-2 variants is critical for assessing public vaccination plans. Here, we measured different plasm antibody levels 2 and 12 months after disease onset, including anti-RBD, anti-N, total neutralizing antibodies, and two neutralizing-antibody clusters. We found that total neutralizing antibodies declined more slowly than total anti-RBD and anti-N IgG, and the two neutralizing-antibody clusters decayed even more slowly than total neutralizing antibodies. Interestingly, the level of neutralizing antibodies at 12 months after disease onset was significantly lower than that at 2 months but more broadly neutralized SARS-CoV-2 variants, including Alpha (B.1.1.7), Beta (B.1.351), Gamma (P.1), Delta (B.1.617.2), and Lambda (C.37). Significant immune escape by the Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) was also observed 2 months post-recovery. Furthermore, we revealed that a high percentage of virus-specific CD4+ T cells and cTfh1 were associated with a slower decline in humoral immunity, accompanied by higher levels of CXCR3 ligands such as CXCL9 and CXCL10, higher frequency of cTfh1, and lower levels of cTfh2 and cTfh17. Our data highlight the importance of coordinating T-cell and humoral immunity to achieve long-term protective immunity.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Ageing related thyroid deficiency increases brain-targeted transport of liver-derived ApoE4-laden exosomes leading to cognitive impairment

Alzheimer's disease (AD) is the prevalent cause of dementia in the ageing world population. Apolipoprotein E4 (ApoE4) allele is the key genetic risk factor for AD, although the mechanisms linking ApoE4 with neurocognitive impairments and aberrant metabolism remains to be fully characterised. We discovered a significant increase in the ApoE4 content of serum exosomes in old healthy subjects and AD patients carrying ApoE4 allele as compared with healthy adults. Elevated exosomal ApoE4 demonstrated significant inverse correlation with serum level of thyroid hormones and cognitive function. We analysed effects of ApoE4-containing peripheral exosomes on neural cells and neurological outputs in aged or thyroidectomised young mice. Ageing-associated hypothyroidism as well as acute thyroidectomy augmented transport of liver-derived ApoE4 reach exosomes into the brain, where ApoE4 activated nucleotide-binding oligomerisation domain-like receptor family pyrin domain-containing 3 (NLRP3) inflammasome by increasing cholesterol level in neural cells. This, in turn, affected cognition, locomotion and mood. Our study reveals pathological potential of exosomes-mediated relocation of ApoE4 from the periphery to the brain, this process can represent potential therapeutic target.
CANCER
Nature.com

Dynamic modulation of enzyme activity by synthetic CRISPR"“Cas6 endonucleases

In nature, dynamic interactions between enzymes play a crucial role in defining cellular metabolism. By controlling the spatial and temporal organization of these supramolecular complexes called metabolons, natural metabolism can be tuned in a highly dynamic manner. Here, we repurpose the CRISPR"“Cas6 family proteins as a synthetic strategy to create dynamic metabolons by combining the ease of RNA processing and the predictability of RNA hybridization for protein assembly. By disturbing RNA"“RNA networks using toehold-mediated strand displacement reactions, on-demand assembly and disassembly are achieved using both synthetic RNA triggers and mCherry messenger RNA. Both direct and 'Turn-On' assembly of the pathway enzymes tryptophan-2-monooxygenase and indoleacetamide hydrolase can enhance indole-3-acetic acid production by up to ninefold. Even multimeric enzymes can be assembled to improve malate production by threefold. By interfacing with endogenous mRNAs, more complex metabolons may be constructed, resulting in a self-responsive metabolic machinery capable of adapting to changing cellular demand.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Tracking SARS-CoV-2 Omicron diverse spike gene mutations identifies multiple inter-variant recombination events

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 138 (2022) Cite this article. The current pandemic of COVID-19 is fueled by more infectious emergent Omicron variants. Ongoing concerns of emergent variants include possible recombinants, as genome recombination is an important evolutionary mechanism for the emergence and re-emergence of human viral pathogens. In this study, we identified diverse recombination events between two Omicron major subvariants (BA.1 and BA.2) and other variants of concern (VOCs) and variants of interest (VOIs), suggesting that co-infection and subsequent genome recombination play important roles in the ongoing evolution of SARS-CoV-2. Through scanning high-quality completed Omicron spike gene sequences, 18 core mutations of BA.1 (frequency >99%) and 27 core mutations of BA.2 (nine more than BA.1) were identified, of which 15 are specific to Omicron. BA.1 subvariants share nine common amino acid mutations (three more than BA.2) in the spike protein with most VOCs, suggesting a possible recombination origin of Omicron from these VOCs. There are three more Alpha-related mutations in BA.1 than BA.2, and BA.1 is phylogenetically closer to Alpha than other variants. Revertant mutations are found in some dominant mutations (frequency >95%) in the BA.1. Most notably, multiple characteristic amino acid mutations in the Delta spike protein have been also identified in the "Deltacron"-like Omicron Variants isolated since November 11, 2021 in South Africa, which implies the recombination events occurring between the Omicron and Delta variants. Monitoring the evolving SARS-CoV-2 genomes especially for recombination is critically important for recognition of abrupt changes to viral attributes including its epitopes which may call for vaccine modifications.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Metabolic factors in the regulation of hypothalamic innate immune responses in obesity

Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2022)Cite this article. The hypothalamus is a central regulator of body weight and energy homeostasis. There is increasing evidence that innate immune activation in the mediobasal hypothalamus (MBH) is a key element in the pathogenesis of diet-induced obesity. Microglia, the resident immune cells in the brain parenchyma, have been shown to play roles in diverse aspects of brain function, including circuit refinement and synaptic pruning. As such, microglia have also been implicated in the development and progression of neurological diseases. Microglia express receptors for and are responsive to a wide variety of nutritional, hormonal, and immunological signals that modulate their distinct functions across different brain regions. We showed that microglia within the MBH sense and respond to a high-fat diet and regulate the function of hypothalamic neurons to promote food intake and obesity. Neurons, glia, and immune cells within the MBH are positioned to sense and respond to circulating signals that regulate their capacity to coordinate aspects of systemic energy metabolism. Here, we review the current knowledge of how these peripheral signals modulate the innate immune response in the MBH and enable microglia to regulate metabolic control.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Biomarker modeling of Alzheimer's disease using PET-based Braak staging

Gold-standard diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease (AD) relies on histopathological staging systems. Using the topographical information from [18F]MK6240 tau positron-emission tomography (PET), we applied the Braak tau staging system to 324 living individuals. We used PET-based Braak stage to model the trajectories of amyloid-Î², phosphorylated tau (pTau) in cerebrospinal fluid (pTau181, pTau217, pTau231 and pTau235) and plasma (pTau181 and pTau231), neurodegeneration and cognitive symptoms. We identified nonlinear AD biomarker trajectories corresponding to the spatial extent of tau-PET, with modest biomarker changes detectable by Braak stage II and significant changes occurring at stages III"“IV, followed by plateaus. Early Braak stages were associated with isolated memory impairment, whereas Braak stages V"“VI were incompatible with normal cognition. In 159 individuals with follow-up tau-PET, progression beyond stage III took place uniquely in the presence of amyloid-Î² positivity. Our findings support PET-based Braak staging as a framework to model the natural history of AD and monitor AD severity in living humans.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Automated exploitation of the big configuration space of large adsorbates on transition metals reveals chemistry feasibility

Mechanistic understanding of large molecule conversion and the discovery of suitable heterogeneous catalysts have been lagging due to the combinatorial inventory of intermediates and the inability of humans to enumerate all structures. Here, we introduce an automated framework to predict stable configurations on transition metal surfaces and demonstrate its validity for adsorbates with up to 6 carbon and oxygen atoms on 11 metals, enabling the exploration of ~108 potential configurations. It combines a graph enumeration platform, force field, multi-fidelity DFT calculations, and first-principles trained machine learning. Clusters in the data reveal groups of catalysts stabilizing different structures and expose selective catalysts for showcase transformations, such as the ethylene epoxidation on Ag and Cu and the lack of C-C scission chemistry on Au. Deviations from the commonly assumed atom valency rule of small adsorbates are also manifested. This library can be leveraged to identify catalysts for converting large molecules computationally.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Spontaneous chiral symmetry breaking in a random driven chemical system

Living systems have evolved to efficiently consume available energy sources using an elaborate circuitry of chemical reactions which, puzzlingly, bear a strict restriction to asymmetric chiral configurations. While autocatalysis is known to promote such chiral symmetry breaking, whether a similar phenomenon may also be induced in a more general class of configurable chemical systems-via energy exploitation-is a sensible yet underappreciated possibility. This work examines this question within a model of randomly generated complex chemical networks. We show that chiral symmetry breaking may occur spontaneously and generically by harnessing energy sources from external environmental drives. Key to this transition are intrinsic fluctuations of achiral-to-chiral reactions and tight matching of system configurations to the environmental drives, which together amplify and sustain diverged enantiomer distributions. These asymmetric states emerge through steep energetic transitions from the corresponding symmetric states and sharply cluster as highly-dissipating states. The results thus demonstrate a generic mechanism in which energetic drives may give rise to homochirality in an otherwise totally symmetrical environment, and from an early-life perspective, might emerge as a competitive, energy-harvesting advantage.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Cul3-KLHL20 E3 ubiquitin ligase plays a key role in the arms race between HIV-1 Nef and host SERINC5 restriction

HIV-1 must counteract various host restrictions to establish productive infection. SERINC5 is a potent restriction factor that blocks HIV-1 entry from virions, but its activity is counteracted by Nef. The SERINC5 and Nef activities are both initiated from the plasma membrane, where SERINC5 is packaged into virions for viral inhibition or downregulated by Nef via lysosomal degradation. However, it is still unclear how SERINC5 is localized to and how its expression is regulated on the plasma membrane. We now report that Cullin 3-KLHL20, a trans-Golgi network (TGN)-localized E3 ubiquitin ligase, polyubiquitinates SERINC5 at lysine 130 via K33/K48-linked ubiquitination. The K33-linked polyubiquitination determines SERINC5 expression on the plasma membrane, and the K48-linked polyubiquitination contributes to SERINC5 downregulation from the cell surface. Our study reveals an important role of K130 polyubiquitination and K33/K48-linked ubiquitin chains in HIV-1 infection by regulating SERINC5 post-Golgi trafficking and degradation.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Long noncoding RNA CASC7 is a novel regulator of glycolysis in oesophageal cancer via a miR-143-3p-mediated HK2 signalling pathway

Long noncoding RNAs have been proven to play a crucial role in many tumours. Here, we explored the role of the lncRNA cancer susceptibility candidate 7 (CASC7) in oesophageal cancer. LncRNA CASC7 was identified in our database analysis, and we found that it was significantly higher in oesophageal tumour tissue than in normal tissue and that high expression of lncRNA CASC7 predicted a poor prognosis. Furthermore, we verified through cell experiments that low expression of lncRNA CASC7 in oesophageal cancer cells significantly inhibited tumour proliferation, which could be explained by the effect of lncRNA CASC7 on aerobic glycolysis. Next, we found that the expression of CASC7 and hexokinase 2 (HK2) in oesophageal cancer was positively correlated in database analysis, and this conclusion was further verified in cell experiments. To determine the mechanism, we found that miR-143-3p can bind to both lncRNA CASC7 and HK2. In clinical specimens, we also found high expression of lncRNA CASC7 in tumours, and the expression levels of lncRNA CASC7 and HK2 were positively correlated. In conclusion, downregulating lncRNA CASC7 could inhibit tumour proliferation by reducing glycolysis through the miR-143-3p/HK2 axis.
CANCER
Nature.com

Controlling unequal surface energy results caused by test liquids: the case of UV/O3 Treated PET

Ultraviolet/ozone (UV/O3) treatment has been reported to be an effective method to modify properties such as wettability, adhesion or adsorption of plastic surfaces. The change in the surface is measured by contact angle analysis, which employs liquids and their surface tensions (ST) to estimate the surface energy (SE). We found two different practices in the scientific community: (1) the majority of researchers adopted the ST value of liquids from the literature, while (2) other researchers conducted real-time measurements in the lab under ambient conditions prior to SE estimation. To the best of our knowledge, there is no study that compares the difference between the two practices. One study was found to show different SE methods generating unequal SE values for the same substrate. However, there was no definitive conclusion backed by general thermodynamics rules. In this study, we presented (1) a statistical significance test that showed the literature and experimental ST values are significantly different, and studied (2) the effect of different liquid pairs on the SE estimation for UV/O3 treated poly(ethylene terephthalate) (PET) substrate. Modification techniques such as atmospheric pressure plasma or chemical modification were studied previously to examine PET's wettability and the SE. The UV/O3 treatment was studied to improve adhesion and to modify its chemical properties for adsorption. In contrast, we studied (3) the effect of UV/O3 on wettability at different timeframes and addressed (4) how to control unequal SE based on a method that was refined on a rigorous thermodynamic three-phase system. It must be noted that this method can be generalized to other types of solid surfaces to estimate thermodynamically self-consistent SE values. This work also provides (5) a web-based calculator that complements computational findings available to the readership in the data availability section.
CHEMISTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy