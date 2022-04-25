ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Weight-bearing activity impairs nuclear membrane and genome integrity via YAP activation in plantar melanoma

By Jimyung Seo
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcral melanoma commonly occurs in areas that are not exposed to much sunlight, such as the sole of the foot. Little is known about risk factors and mutational processes of plantar acral melanoma. Nuclear envelope rupture during interphase contributes to genome instability in cancer. Here, we show that the nuclear and...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

SHANK1 facilitates non-small cell lung cancer processes through modulating the ubiquitination of Klotho by interacting with MDM2

SH3 and multiple ankyrin repeat domains 1 (SHANK1) is a scaffold protein, plays an important role in the normal function of neuron system. It has recently been shown to be a potential oncogene. In the present study, we report that the expression of SHANK1 is upregulated in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and is correlated with clinic pathological characteristics of NSCLC. Moreover, SHANK1 overexpression enhances the proliferation, migration and invasion of NSCLC cells. Mouse cell-derived xenograft model also confirmed the effects of SHANK1 on tumor growth in vivo. Furthermore, we found that SHANK1 increases the protein degradation of Klotho (KL), an important tumor suppressor, through ubiquitination-dependent pathway. In particular, we report discovery of KL as a SHANK1-interacting protein that acts as a new substate of the E3 ubiquitin ligase MDM2. SHANK1 can form a complex with KL and MDM2 and enhance the interaction between KL and MDM2. Our findings reveal an important oncogenic role and mechanism of SHANK1, suggesting SHANK1 can be a potential therapeutic target in NSCLC.
CANCER
Nature.com

Ageing related thyroid deficiency increases brain-targeted transport of liver-derived ApoE4-laden exosomes leading to cognitive impairment

Alzheimer's disease (AD) is the prevalent cause of dementia in the ageing world population. Apolipoprotein E4 (ApoE4) allele is the key genetic risk factor for AD, although the mechanisms linking ApoE4 with neurocognitive impairments and aberrant metabolism remains to be fully characterised. We discovered a significant increase in the ApoE4 content of serum exosomes in old healthy subjects and AD patients carrying ApoE4 allele as compared with healthy adults. Elevated exosomal ApoE4 demonstrated significant inverse correlation with serum level of thyroid hormones and cognitive function. We analysed effects of ApoE4-containing peripheral exosomes on neural cells and neurological outputs in aged or thyroidectomised young mice. Ageing-associated hypothyroidism as well as acute thyroidectomy augmented transport of liver-derived ApoE4 reach exosomes into the brain, where ApoE4 activated nucleotide-binding oligomerisation domain-like receptor family pyrin domain-containing 3 (NLRP3) inflammasome by increasing cholesterol level in neural cells. This, in turn, affected cognition, locomotion and mood. Our study reveals pathological potential of exosomes-mediated relocation of ApoE4 from the periphery to the brain, this process can represent potential therapeutic target.
CANCER
Nature.com

Functional patient-derived organoid screenings identify MCLA-158 as a therapeutic EGFR Ã— LGR5 bispecific antibody with efficacy in epithelial tumors

Patient-derived organoids (PDOs) recapitulate tumor architecture, contain cancer stem cells and have predictive value supporting personalized medicine. Here we describe a large-scale functional screen of dual-targeting bispecific antibodies (bAbs) on a heterogeneous colorectal cancer PDO biobank and paired healthy colonic mucosa samples. More than 500 therapeutic bAbs generated against Wingless-related integration site (WNT) and receptor tyrosine kinase (RTK) targets were functionally evaluated by high-content imaging to capture the complexity of PDO responses. Our drug discovery strategy resulted in the generation of MCLA-158, a bAb that specifically triggers epidermal growth factor receptor degradation in leucine-rich repeat-containing G-protein-coupled receptor 5-positive (LGR5+) cancer stem cells but shows minimal toxicity toward healthy LGR5+ colon stem cells. MCLA-158 exhibits therapeutic properties such as growth inhibition of KRAS-mutant colorectal cancers, blockade of metastasis initiation and suppression of tumor outgrowth in preclinical models for several epithelial cancer types.
CANCER
Nature.com

Development of broadly neutralizing antibodies targeting the cytomegalovirus subdominant antigen gH

Human cytomegalovirus (HCMV) is a Î²-herpesvirus that increases morbidity and mortality in immunocompromised individuals including transplant recipients and newborns. New anti-HCMV therapies are an urgent medical need for diverse patient populations. HCMV infection of a broad range of host tissues is dependent on the gH/gL/gO trimer and gH/gL/UL28/UL130/UL131A pentamer complexes on the viral envelope. We sought to develop safe and effective therapeutics against HCMV by generating broadly-neutralizing, human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) from VelocImmuneÂ® mice immunized with gH/gL cDNA. Following high-throughput binding and neutralization screening assays, 11 neutralizing antibodies were identified with unique CDR3 regions and aÂ high-affinity (KD 1.4-65"‰nM) to the pentamer complex. The antibodies bound to distinct regions within Domains 1 and 2 of gH and effectively neutralized diverse clinical strains in physiologically relevant cell types including epithelial cells, trophoblasts, and monocytes. Importantly, combined adminstrationÂ of mAbs with ganciclovir, an FDA approved antiviral, greatly limited virus dissemination. Our work identifies several anti-gH/gL mAbs and sheds light on gH neutralizing epitopes that can guide future vaccine strategies.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Research in human kidney organoids reveals target to prevent irreversible kidney damage

To a certain extent, kidneys have the capacity to repair themselves after being injured, but a switch can occur from such intrinsic repair to incomplete repair that leads to irreversible damage and chronic kidney disease (CKD). A team led by researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) recently used kidney organoids derived from human stem cells to identify genes that are important for maintaining healthy repair in the kidneys. The findings, which are published in Science Translational Medicine, may lead to new targets to help prevent or treat CKD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Capsaicin directly promotes adipocyte browning in the chemical compound-induced brown adipocytes converted from human dermal fibroblasts

Human brown fat is a potential therapeutic target for preventing obesity and related metabolic diseases by dissipating energy as heat through uncoupling protein 1 (UCP1). We have previously reported a method to obtain chemical compound-induced brown adipocytes (ciBAs) converted from human dermal fibroblasts under serum-free conditions. However, pharmacological responses to bioactive molecules have been poorly characterised in ciBAs. This study showed that the treatment with Capsaicin, an agonist of transient receptor potential vanilloid 1, directly activated adipocyte browning such as UCP1 expression, mitochondrial biogenesis, energy consumption rates, and glycerol recycling in ciBAs. Furthermore, genome-wide transcriptome analysis indicated that Capsaicin activated a broad range of metabolic genes including glycerol kinase and glycerol 3-phosphate dehydrogenase 1, which could be associated with the activation of glycerol recycling and triglyceride synthesis. Capsaicin also activated UCP1 expression in immortalised human brown adipocytes but inhibited its expression in mesenchymal stem cell-derived adipocytes. Altogether, ciBAs successfully reflected the direct effects of Capsaicin on adipocyte browning. These findings suggested that ciBAs could serve as a promising cell model for screening of small molecules and dietary bioactive compounds targeting human brown adipocytes.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Establishment of a pancreatic cancer animal model using a hydrodynamic gene delivery method

Pancreatic cancer has a significantly poor prognosis; therefore, the development of effective treatments is an unmet clinical need. The major drawback in this field was the lack of useful model animals, which delayed the establishment of markers for early diagnosis and therapeutic options. The research group established an effective carcinogenesis method with wild-type rats by selectively introducing oncogenes into the pancreas, using the pancreas-targeted hydrodynamic gene delivery method that has been developed by the group.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Skin bacteria may boost immune response of mice infected with smallpox vaccine

The global eradication of smallpox in the 1980s was achieved by intradermal vaccination with vaccinia virus. A study published in PLOS Pathogens by Evgeniya V. Shmeleva, Brian J. Ferguson and Geoffrey L. Smith at University of Cambridge, United Kingdom and colleagues shows that there is a large increase in skin bacteria and suggests that this may enhance the immune response.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Baicalin regulates autophagy to interfere with small intestinal acute graft-versus-host disease

Acute graft-versus-host disease (aGVHD) is the main complication of and cause of death after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. Baicalin can protect the small intestinal epithelial cells of rats against TNF-Î±-induced injury and alleviate enteritis-related diarrhea. To verify whether baicalin can protect the small intestinal mucosal barrier by regulating abnormal autophagy and interfering with intestinal aGVHD, a mouse model of aGVHD was established. CB6F1 micewere intravenously injected with a suspension of mononuclear cells derived from BALB/c donor mouse bone marrow and splenic tissue after treatment with 60Co X-rays. After treatment with different doses of baicalin for 15Â days, the survival time, serum TNF-Î± and IL-10 levels, and autophagy markers levels in the intestine were assessed. A cell model of intestinal barrier dysfunction was also used to verify the effect of baicalin. The results showed that baicalin significantly prolonged the survival time, significantly reduced the aGVHD pathology score and clinical score by decreasing the TNF-Î± level with increasing the IL-10 level compared with the control. Transmission electron microscopy examination showed that baicalin treatment increased the number of autophagic vacuoles and led to the recovery of mitochondrial structures in the intestinal mucosal epithelial cells of mice and in Caco-2 cells. Western blotting results showed that baicalin treatment enhanced autophagy in vivo by regulating the AMPK/mTOR autophagy pathway. Similar results were observed in vitro in Caco-2 cells. Furthermore, the effect of baicalin was reduced after combination treatment with the autophagy inhibitor 3-methyladenine(3-MA). Baicalin can decrease the severity of small intestinal aGVHD by regulating autophagy by influencing imbalances in inflammatory cytokine levels and mucosal barrier damage, thus baicalin may have potential as a new treatment for aGVHD.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

In vivo magnetic resonance imaging study of the hip joint capsule in the flexion abduction external rotation position

Although the flexion abduction external rotation (FABER) test is a useful hip provocation test, hip soft tissue characteristics in the FABER position remain unclear. This study investigated the in-vivo joint capsule characteristics, including its articular cavity area and relation to the fat pad surrounded by the joint capsule and pericapsular muscles, in the FABER position using magnetic resonance imaging. Thirteen hips from 13 healthy volunteers were analyzed. The images were obtained, with the participant hips at 15Â°-extension, 45Â°-flexion, and in the FABER position, to analyze the articular cavity size and fat pad and calculate these ratios to size of the femoral neck. The articular cavity area and its ratio to the femoral neck were significantly greatest in the FABER position, followed by those in the hip flexion and extension. Additionally, the area of the fat pad in the inter-pericapsular muscle space and its ratio to the femoral neck in the FABER position were significantly larger than those in the hip flexion and, as a tendency, larger than those in hip extension. To the best of our knowledge, this is the first in-vivo study to show the interrelationship among the joint capsule, pericapsular muscles, and fat pad in the FABER position.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Grasp-squeeze adaptation to changes in object compliance leads to dynamic beta-band communication between primary somatosensory and motor cortices

In asking the question of how the brain adapts to changes in the softness of manipulated objects, we studied dynamic communication between the primary sensory and motor cortical areas when nonhuman primates grasp and squeeze an elastically deformable manipulandum to attain an instructed force level. We focused on local field potentials recorded from S1 and M1 via intracortical microelectrode arrays. We computed nonparametric spectral Granger Causality to assess directed cortico-cortical interactions between these two areas. We demonstrate that the time-causal relationship between M1 and S1 is bidirectional in the beta-band (15"“30Â Hz) and that this interareal communication develops dynamically as the subjects adjust the force of hand squeeze to reach the target level. In particular, the directed interaction is strongest when subjects are focused on maintaining the instructed force of hand squeeze in a steady state for several seconds. When the manipulandum's compliance is abruptly changed, beta-band interareal communication is interrupted for a short period (~"‰1Â s) and then is re-established once the subject has reached a new steady state. These results suggest that transient beta oscillations can provide a communication subspace for dynamic cortico-cortical S1"“M1 interactions during maintenance of steady sensorimotor states.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Targeting DRD2 by the antipsychotic drug, penfluridol, retards growth of renal cell carcinoma via inducing stemness inhibition and autophagy-mediated apoptosis

Renal cell carcinoma (RCC) is one of the most lethal genitourinary malignancies with poor prognoses, since it is largely resistant to chemotherapy, radiotherapy, and targeted therapy. The persistence of cancer stem cells (CSCs) is the major cause of treatment failure with RCC. Recent evidence showed that dopamine receptor D2 (DRD2)-targeting antipsychotic drugs such as penfluridol exert oncostatic effects on several cancer types, but the effect of penfluridol on RCC remains unknown. Here, we uncovered penfluridol suppressed in vitro cell growth and in vivo tumorigenicity of various RCC cell lines (Caki-1, 786-O, A498, and ACHN) and enhanced the Sutent (sunitinib)-triggered growth inhibition on clear cell (cc)RCC cell lines. Mechanistically, upregulation of endoplasmic reticulum (ER) stress-induced unfolded protein response (UPR) was critical for autophagy-mediated apoptosis induced by penfluridol. Transcriptional inhibition of OCT4 and Nanog via inhibiting GLI1 was important for penfluridol-induced stemness and proliferation inhibition. The anticancer activities of penfluridol on ccRCC partially occurred through DRD2. In clinical ccRCC specimens, positive correlations of DRD2 with GLI1, OCT4, and Nanog were observed and their expressions were correlated with worse prognoses. Summarizing, DRD2 antagonists such as penfluridol induce UPR signaling and suppress the GLI1/OCT4/Nanog axis in ccRCC cells to reduce their growth through inducing autophagy-mediated apoptosis and stemness inhibition. These drugs can be repurposed as potential agents to treat ccRCC patients.
CANCER
Nature.com

Dynamic modulation of enzyme activity by synthetic CRISPR"“Cas6 endonucleases

In nature, dynamic interactions between enzymes play a crucial role in defining cellular metabolism. By controlling the spatial and temporal organization of these supramolecular complexes called metabolons, natural metabolism can be tuned in a highly dynamic manner. Here, we repurpose the CRISPR"“Cas6 family proteins as a synthetic strategy to create dynamic metabolons by combining the ease of RNA processing and the predictability of RNA hybridization for protein assembly. By disturbing RNA"“RNA networks using toehold-mediated strand displacement reactions, on-demand assembly and disassembly are achieved using both synthetic RNA triggers and mCherry messenger RNA. Both direct and 'Turn-On' assembly of the pathway enzymes tryptophan-2-monooxygenase and indoleacetamide hydrolase can enhance indole-3-acetic acid production by up to ninefold. Even multimeric enzymes can be assembled to improve malate production by threefold. By interfacing with endogenous mRNAs, more complex metabolons may be constructed, resulting in a self-responsive metabolic machinery capable of adapting to changing cellular demand.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Dysregulation of macrophage PEPD in obesity determines adipose tissue fibro-inflammation and insulin resistance

Resulting from impaired collagen turnover, fibrosis is a hallmark of adipose tissue (AT) dysfunction and obesity-associated insulin resistance (IR). Prolidase, also known as peptidase D (PEPD), plays a vital role in collagen turnover by degrading proline-containing dipeptides but its specific functional relevance in AT is unknown. Here we show that in human and mouse obesity, PEPD expression and activity decrease in AT, and PEPD is released into the systemic circulation, which promotes fibrosis and AT IR. Loss of the enzymatic function of PEPD by genetic ablation or pharmacological inhibition causes AT fibrosis in mice. In addition to its intracellular enzymatic role, secreted extracellular PEPD protein enhances macrophage and adipocyte fibro-inflammatory responses via EGFR signalling, thereby promoting AT fibrosis and IR. We further show that decreased prolidase activity is coupled with increased systemic levels of PEPD that act as a pathogenic trigger of AT fibrosis and IR. Thus, PEPD produced by macrophages might serve as a biomarker of AT fibro-inflammation and could represent a therapeutic target for AT fibrosis and obesity-associated IR and type 2 diabetes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Frequent HLA-DR loss on hematopoietic stem progenitor cells in patients with cyclosporine-dependent aplastic anemia carrying HLA-DR15

To determine whether antigen presentation by HLA-DR on hematopoietic stem progenitor cells (HSPCs) is involved in the development of acquired aplastic anemia (AA), we studied the HLA-DR expression on CD45dimCD34+CD38+ cells in the peripheral blood of 61 AA patients including 23 patients possessing HLA-class I allele-lacking (HLA-class I[âˆ’]) leukocytes. HLA-DR-lacking (DR[âˆ’]) cells accounted for 13.0"“57.1% of the total HSPCs in seven (11.5%) patients with HLA-DR15 who did not possess HLA-class I("“) leukocytes. The incubation of sorted DR("“) HSPCs in the presence of IFN-Î³ for 72"‰h resulted in the full restoration of the DR expression. A comparison of the transcriptome profile between DR("“) and DR(+) HSPCs revealed the lower expression of immune response-related genes including co-stimulatory molecules (e.g., CD48, CD74, and CD86) in DR("“) cells, which was not evident in HLA-class I("“) HSPCs. DR("“) cells were exclusively detected in GPI(+) HSPCs in four patients whose HSPCs could be analyzed separately for GPI(+) and GPI("“) HSPCs. These findings suggest that CD4+ T cells specific to antigens presented by HLA-DR15 on HSPCs may contribute to the development of AA as well as the immune escape of GPI("“) HSPCs in a distinct way from CD8+ T cells recognizing HLA-class I-restricted antigens.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Specific targeting of lung ILC2s via NRP1 in pulmonary fibrosis

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2022)Cite this article. Innate lymphoid cells are predominantly tissue-resident immune cells that have diverse functions similar to T-cell subsets and regulate tissue homeostasis and innate immunity without specific antigen recognition. Previous studies have reported the important roles of type 2 innate lymphoid cells (ILC2s) in allergic inflammation, such as those in asthma and food allergies, and shown that ILC2s play key roles in chronic inflammatory diseases, including pulmonary fibrosis and autoimmune disease [1, 2]. Tissue- and disease-specific innate immune cells, including ILC2s, have been shown to be important in the development of various other diseases [3,4,5]. In a study published in Nature Immunology, Zhang et al. revealed that neuropilin-1 (NRP1) is a specific marker for lung ILC2s and coordinates ILC2 functions in fibrotic lungs without affecting ILC2s in other tissues [6].
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

LINC00858 promotes colon cancer progression through activation of STAT3/5 signaling by recruiting transcription factor RAD21 to upregulate PCNP

The purpose of our investigation is to explore the putative molecular mechanisms underpinning LINC00858 involvement in colon cancer. The expression of LINC00858 in TCGA data was identified using the GEPIA website. Colon cancer cancerous tissues were clinically collected. The expression of LINC00858, RAD21, and PCNP in colon tissues or cells was determined using RT-qPCR. The interactions among LINC00858, RAD21, and PCNP promoter region were determined by means of RNA pull down, RIP, and ChIP assays. Cell proliferative, apoptotic, invasive, and migrated capabilities were evaluated. Western blot was conducted to determine RAD21, PCNP, phosphorylated (p)-STAT3, STAT3, p-STAT5 and STAT5 and apoptosis related proteins. A nude mouse model of colon cancer was constructed and tumorigenesis of colon cancer cells was observed. LINC00858 was upregulated in cancerous tissues and cells. LINC00858 recruited the transcription factor RAD21. Overexpression of LINC00858 promoted the binding of RAD21 and PCNP promoter region, which increased the expression of PCNP. Silencing of RAD21 or PCNP reversed the promoting effect of LINC00858 on the disease initiation and development. PCNP silencing inhibited proliferative ability and promoted apoptotic ability of cancerous cells via STAT3/5 inhibition, which was reversed by colivelin-activated STAT3. In vivo experiments further verified that LINC00858 enhanced the tumorigenicity of colon cancer cells in vivo by regulating the RAD21/PCNP/STAT3/5 axis. It indicated the promoting role of LINC00858 in colon cancer progression though activating PCNP-mediated STAT3/5 pathway by recruiting RAD21.
CANCER
Nature.com

Intensity distribution segmentation in ultrafast Doppler combined with scanning laser confocal microscopy for assessing vascular changes associated with ageing in murine hippocampi

The hippocampus plays an important role in learning and memory, requiring high-neuronal oxygenation. Understanding the relationship between blood flow and vascular structure-and how it changes with ageing-is physiologically and anatomically relevant. Ultrafast Doppler (\(\mu\)Doppler) and scanning laser confocal microscopy (SLCM) are powerful imaging modalities that can measure in vivo cerebral blood volume (CBV) and post mortem vascular structure, respectively. Here, we apply both imaging modalities to a cross-sectional and longitudinal study of hippocampi vasculature in wild-type mice brains. We introduce a segmentation of CBV distribution obtained from \(\mu\)Doppler and show that this mice-independent and mesoscopic measurement is correlated with vessel volume fraction (VVF) distribution obtained from SLCM-e.g., high CBV relates to specific vessel locations with large VVF. Moreover, we find significant changes in CBV distribution and vasculature due to ageing (5 vs. 21 month-old mice), highlighting the sensitivity of our approach. Overall, we are able to associate CBV with vascular structure-and track its longitudinal changes-at the artery-vein, venules, arteriole, and capillary levels. We believe that this combined approach can be a powerful tool for studying other acute (e.g., brain injuries), progressive (e.g., neurodegeneration) or induced pathological changes.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Whole-genome sequences of 37 breeding line Bombyx mori strains and their phenotypes established since 1960s

Bombyx mori is a key insect in the sericulture industry and one of the very important economic animals that are responsible for not only the livelihood of many farmers internationally but also expended biomedical use. The National Institute of Agricultural Sciences of the Rural Development Administration of Korea (NIAS, RDA, Korea) has been collecting silkworm resources with various phenotypic traits from the 1960s and established breeding lines for using them as genetic resources. And these breeding line strains have been used to develop suitable F1 hybrid strains for specific use. In this study, we report the whole-genome sequences of 37 breeding line B. mori strains established over the past 60 years, along with the description of their phenotypic characteristics with photos of developmental stages. In addition, we report the example phenotypic characteristics of the F1-hybrid strain using these breeding line strains. We hope this data will be used as valuable resources to the related research community for studying B. mori and similar other insects.
WILDLIFE

