ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Hidden Markov modeling for maximum probability neuron reconstruction

By Thomas L. Athey
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecent advances in brain clearing and imaging have made it possible to image entire mammalian brains at sub-micron resolution. These images offer the potential to assemble brain-wide atlases of neuron morphology, but manual neuron reconstruction remains a bottleneck. Several automatic reconstruction algorithms exist, but most focus on single neuron images. In...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Intervertebral disc degeneration is rescued by TGFÎ²/BMP signaling modulation in an ex vivo filamin B mouse model

Spondylocarpotarsal syndrome (SCT) is a rare musculoskeletal disorder characterized by short stature and vertebral, carpal, and tarsal fusions resulting from biallelic nonsense mutations in the gene encoding filamin B (FLNB). Utilizing a FLNB knockout mouse, we showed that the vertebral fusions in SCT evolved from intervertebral disc (IVD) degeneration and ossification of the annulus fibrosus (AF), eventually leading to full trabecular bone formation. This resulted from alterations in the TGFÎ²/BMP signaling pathway that included increased canonical TGFÎ² and noncanonical BMP signaling. In this study, the role of FLNB in the TGFÎ²/BMP pathway was elucidated using in vitro, in vivo, and ex vivo treatment methodologies. The data demonstrated that FLNB interacts with inhibitory Smads 6 and 7 (i-Smads) to regulate TGFÎ²/BMP signaling and that loss of FLNB produces increased TGFÎ² receptor activity and decreased Smad 1 ubiquitination. Through the use of small molecule inhibitors in an ex vivo spine model, TGFÎ²/BMP signaling was modulated to design a targeted treatment for SCT and disc degeneration. Inhibition of canonical and noncanonical TGFÎ²/BMP pathway activity restored Flnbâˆ’/âˆ’ IVD morphology. These most effective improvements resulted from specific inhibition of TGFÎ² and p38 signaling activation. FLNB acts as a bridge for TGFÎ²/BMP signaling crosstalk through i-Smads and is key for the critical balance in TGFÎ²/BMP signaling that maintains the IVD. These findings further our understanding of IVD biology and reveal new molecular targets for disc degeneration as well as congenital vertebral fusion disorders.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Integrative analysis of TCGA data identifies miRNAs as drug-specific survival biomarkers

Biomarkers predictive of drug-specific outcomes are important tools for personalized medicine. In this study, we present an integrative analysis to identify miRNAs that are predictive of drug-specific survival outcome in cancer. Using the clinical data from TCGA, we defined subsets of cancer patients who suffered from the same cancer and received the same drug treatment, which we call cancer-drug groups. We then used the miRNA expression data in TCGA to evaluate each miRNA's ability to predict the survival outcome of patients in each cancer-drug group. As a result, the identified miRNAs are predictive of survival outcomes in a cancer-specific and drug-specific manner. Notably, most of the drug-specific miRNA survival markers and their target genes showed consistency in terms of correlations in their expression and their correlations with survival. Some of the identified miRNAs were supported by published literature in contexts of various cancers. We explored several additional breast cancer datasets that provided miRNA expression and survival data, and showed that our drug-specific miRNA survival markers for breast cancer were able to effectively stratify the prognosis of patients in those additional datasets. Together, this analysis revealed drug-specific miRNA markers for cancer survival, which can be promising tools toward personalized medicine.
CANCER
Nature.com

In vivo engraftment into the cornea endothelium using extracellular matrix shrink-wrapped cells

Cell injection is a common clinical approach for therapeutic delivery into diseased and damaged tissues in order to achieve regeneration. However, cell retention, viability, and engraftment at the injection site have generally been poor, driving the need for improved approaches. Here, we developed a technique to shrink-wrap micropatterned islands of corneal endothelial cells in a basement membrane-like layer of extracellular matrix that enables the cells to maintain their cell-cell junctions and cytoskeletal structure while in suspension. These Î¼Monolayers exhibited the ability to rapidly engraft into intact, high-density corneal endothelial monolayers in both in vitro and in vivo model systems. Importantly, the engrafted Î¼Monolayers increased local cell density, something that the clinical-standard single cells in suspension failed to do. These results show that shrink-wrapping cells in extracellular matrix dramatically improves engraftment and provides a potential alternative to cornea transplant when low endothelial cell density is the cause of corneal blindness.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Nanocrown electrodes for parallel and robust intracellular recording of cardiomyocytes

Drug-induced cardiotoxicity arises primarily when a compound alters the electrophysiological properties of cardiomyocytes. Features of intracellular action potentials (iAPs) are powerful biomarkers that predict proarrhythmic risks. In the last decade, a number of vertical nanoelectrodes have been demonstrated to achieve parallel and minimally-invasive iAP recordings. However, the large variability in success rate and signal strength have hindered nanoelectrodes from being broadly adopted for proarrhythmia drug assessment. In this work, we develop vertically-aligned nanocrown electrodes that are mechanically robust and achieve"‰>"‰99% success rates in obtaining intracellular access through electroporation. We validate the accuracy of nanocrown electrode recordings by simultaneous patch clamp recording from the same cell. Finally, we demonstrate that nanocrown electrodes enable prolonged iAP recording for continual monitoring of the same cells upon the sequential addition of four incremental drug doses. Our technology development provides an advancement towards establishing an iAP screening assay for preclinical evaluation of drug-induced arrhythmogenicity.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conditional Probability#Prior Probability#Neuron#Null Hypothesis#Viterbrain
Nature.com

Cancer-cell-secreted miR-122 suppresses O-GlcNAcylation to promote skeletal muscle proteolysis

A decline in skeletal muscle mass and low muscular strength are prognostic factors in advanced human cancers. Here we found that breast cancer suppressed O-linked N-acetylglucosamine (O-GlcNAc) protein modification in muscle through extracellular-vesicle-encapsulated miR-122, which targets O-GlcNAc transferase (OGT). Mechanistically, O-GlcNAcylation of ryanodine receptor 1 (RYR1) competed with NEK10-mediated phosphorylation and increased K48-linked ubiquitination and proteasomal degradation; the miR-122-mediated decrease in OGT resulted in increased RYR1 abundance. We further found that muscular protein O-GlcNAcylation was regulated by hypoxia and lactate through HIF1A-dependent OGT promoter activation and was elevated after exercise. Suppressed O-GlcNAcylation in the setting of cancer, through increasing RYR1, led to higher cytosolic Ca2+ and calpain protease activation, which triggered cleavage of desmin filaments and myofibrillar destruction. This was associated with reduced skeletal muscle mass and contractility in tumour-bearing mice. Our findings link O-GlcNAcylation to muscular protein homoeostasis and contractility and reveal a mechanism of cancer-associated muscle dysregulation.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Whole-genome sequencing analysis of clozapine-induced myocarditis

One of the concerns limiting the use of clozapine in schizophrenia treatment is the risk of rare but potentially fatal myocarditis. Our previous genome-wide association study and human leucocyte antigen analyses identified putative loci associated with clozapine-induced myocarditis. However, the contribution of DNA variation in cytochrome P450 genes, copy number variants and rare deleterious variants have not been investigated. We explored these unexplored classes of DNA variation using whole-genome sequencing data from 25 cases with clozapine-induced myocarditis and 25 demographically-matched clozapine-tolerant control subjects. We identified 15 genes based on rare variant gene-burden analysis (MLLT6, CADPS, TACC2, L3MBTL4, NPY, SLC25A21, PARVB, GPR179, ACAD9, NOL8, C5orf33, FAM127A, AFDN, SLC6A11, PXDN) nominally associated (p"‰<"‰0.05) with clozapine-induced myocarditis. Of these genes, 13 were expressed in human myocardial tissue. Although independent replication of these findings is required, our study provides preliminary insights into the potential role of rare genetic variants in susceptibility to clozapine-induced myocarditis.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Development of broadly neutralizing antibodies targeting the cytomegalovirus subdominant antigen gH

Human cytomegalovirus (HCMV) is a Î²-herpesvirus that increases morbidity and mortality in immunocompromised individuals including transplant recipients and newborns. New anti-HCMV therapies are an urgent medical need for diverse patient populations. HCMV infection of a broad range of host tissues is dependent on the gH/gL/gO trimer and gH/gL/UL28/UL130/UL131A pentamer complexes on the viral envelope. We sought to develop safe and effective therapeutics against HCMV by generating broadly-neutralizing, human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) from VelocImmuneÂ® mice immunized with gH/gL cDNA. Following high-throughput binding and neutralization screening assays, 11 neutralizing antibodies were identified with unique CDR3 regions and aÂ high-affinity (KD 1.4-65"‰nM) to the pentamer complex. The antibodies bound to distinct regions within Domains 1 and 2 of gH and effectively neutralized diverse clinical strains in physiologically relevant cell types including epithelial cells, trophoblasts, and monocytes. Importantly, combined adminstrationÂ of mAbs with ganciclovir, an FDA approved antiviral, greatly limited virus dissemination. Our work identifies several anti-gH/gL mAbs and sheds light on gH neutralizing epitopes that can guide future vaccine strategies.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

In vivo magnetic resonance imaging study of the hip joint capsule in the flexion abduction external rotation position

Although the flexion abduction external rotation (FABER) test is a useful hip provocation test, hip soft tissue characteristics in the FABER position remain unclear. This study investigated the in-vivo joint capsule characteristics, including its articular cavity area and relation to the fat pad surrounded by the joint capsule and pericapsular muscles, in the FABER position using magnetic resonance imaging. Thirteen hips from 13 healthy volunteers were analyzed. The images were obtained, with the participant hips at 15Â°-extension, 45Â°-flexion, and in the FABER position, to analyze the articular cavity size and fat pad and calculate these ratios to size of the femoral neck. The articular cavity area and its ratio to the femoral neck were significantly greatest in the FABER position, followed by those in the hip flexion and extension. Additionally, the area of the fat pad in the inter-pericapsular muscle space and its ratio to the femoral neck in the FABER position were significantly larger than those in the hip flexion and, as a tendency, larger than those in hip extension. To the best of our knowledge, this is the first in-vivo study to show the interrelationship among the joint capsule, pericapsular muscles, and fat pad in the FABER position.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
Nature.com

Lipid level alteration in human and cellular models of alpha synuclein mutations

Lipid profiles in biological fluids from patients with Parkinson's disease (PD) are increasingly investigated in search of biomarkers. However, the lipid profiles in genetic PD remain to be determined, a gap of knowledge of particular interest in PD associated with mutant Î±-synuclein (SNCA), given the known relationship between this protein and lipids. The objective of this research is to identify serum lipid composition from SNCA A53T mutation carriers and to compare these alterations to those found in cells and transgenic mice carrying the same genetic mutation. We conducted an unbiased lipidomic analysis of 530 lipid species from 34 lipid classes in serum of 30 participants with SNCA mutation with and without PD and 30 healthy controls. The primary analysis was done between 22 PD patients with SNCA+ (SNCA+/PD+) and 30 controls using machine-learning algorithms and traditional statistics. We also analyzed the lipid composition of human clonal-cell lines and tissue from transgenic mice overexpressing the same SNCA mutation. We identified specific lipid classes that best discriminate between SNCA+/PD+ patients and healthy controls and found certain lipid species, mainly from the glycerophosphatidylcholine and triradylglycerol classes, that are most contributory to this discrimination. Most of these alterations were also present in human derived cells and transgenic mice carrying the same mutation. Our combination of lipidomic and machine learning analyses revealed alterations in glycerophosphatidylcholine and triradylglycerol in sera from PD patients as well as cells and tissues expressing mutant Î±-Syn. Further investigations are needed to establish the pathogenic significance of these Î±-Syn-associated lipid changes.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Association of zoonotic protozoan parasites with microplastics in seawater and implications for human and wildlife health

Plastics are widely recognized as a pervasive marine pollutant. Microplastics have been garnering increasing attention due to reports documenting their ingestion by animals, including those intended for human consumption. Their accumulation in the marine food chain may also pose a threat to wildlife that consume species that can accumulate microplastic particles. Microplastic contamination in marine ecosystems has thus raised concerns for both human and wildlife health. Our study addresses an unexplored area of research targeting the interaction between plastic and pathogen pollution of coastal waters. We investigated the association of the zoonotic protozoan parasites Toxoplasma gondii, Cryptosporidium parvum, and Giardia enterica with polyethylene microbeads and polyester microfibers. These pathogens were chosen because they have been recognized by the World Health Organization as underestimated causes of illness from shellfish consumption, and due to their persistence in the marine environment. We show that pathogens are capable of associating with microplastics in contaminated seawater, with more parasites adhering to microfiber surfaces as compared with microbeads. Given the global presence of microplastics in fish and shellfish, this study demonstrates a novel pathway by which anthropogenic pollutants may be mediating pathogen transmission in the marine environment, with important ramifications for wildlife and human health.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

A computational theory of the subjective experience of flow

Flow is a subjective state characterized by immersion and engagement in one's current activity. The benefits of flow for productivity and health are well-documented, but a rigorous description of the flow-generating process remains elusive. Here we develop and empirically test a theory of flow's computational substrates: the informational theory of flow. Our theory draws on the concept of mutual information, a fundamental quantity in information theory that quantifies the strength of association between two variables. We propose that the mutual information between desired end states and means of attaining them - \(I({M;E})\) - gives rise to flow. We support our theory across five experiments (four preregistered) by showing, across multiple activities, that increasing \(I({M;E})\) increases flow and has important downstream benefits, including enhanced attention and enjoyment. We rule out alternative constructs including alternative metrics of associative strength, psychological constructs previously shown to predict flow, and various forms of instrumental value.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Tracking SARS-CoV-2 Omicron diverse spike gene mutations identifies multiple inter-variant recombination events

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 138 (2022) Cite this article. The current pandemic of COVID-19 is fueled by more infectious emergent Omicron variants. Ongoing concerns of emergent variants include possible recombinants, as genome recombination is an important evolutionary mechanism for the emergence and re-emergence of human viral pathogens. In this study, we identified diverse recombination events between two Omicron major subvariants (BA.1 and BA.2) and other variants of concern (VOCs) and variants of interest (VOIs), suggesting that co-infection and subsequent genome recombination play important roles in the ongoing evolution of SARS-CoV-2. Through scanning high-quality completed Omicron spike gene sequences, 18 core mutations of BA.1 (frequency >99%) and 27 core mutations of BA.2 (nine more than BA.1) were identified, of which 15 are specific to Omicron. BA.1 subvariants share nine common amino acid mutations (three more than BA.2) in the spike protein with most VOCs, suggesting a possible recombination origin of Omicron from these VOCs. There are three more Alpha-related mutations in BA.1 than BA.2, and BA.1 is phylogenetically closer to Alpha than other variants. Revertant mutations are found in some dominant mutations (frequency >95%) in the BA.1. Most notably, multiple characteristic amino acid mutations in the Delta spike protein have been also identified in the "Deltacron"-like Omicron Variants isolated since November 11, 2021 in South Africa, which implies the recombination events occurring between the Omicron and Delta variants. Monitoring the evolving SARS-CoV-2 genomes especially for recombination is critically important for recognition of abrupt changes to viral attributes including its epitopes which may call for vaccine modifications.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Controlling unequal surface energy results caused by test liquids: the case of UV/O3 Treated PET

Ultraviolet/ozone (UV/O3) treatment has been reported to be an effective method to modify properties such as wettability, adhesion or adsorption of plastic surfaces. The change in the surface is measured by contact angle analysis, which employs liquids and their surface tensions (ST) to estimate the surface energy (SE). We found two different practices in the scientific community: (1) the majority of researchers adopted the ST value of liquids from the literature, while (2) other researchers conducted real-time measurements in the lab under ambient conditions prior to SE estimation. To the best of our knowledge, there is no study that compares the difference between the two practices. One study was found to show different SE methods generating unequal SE values for the same substrate. However, there was no definitive conclusion backed by general thermodynamics rules. In this study, we presented (1) a statistical significance test that showed the literature and experimental ST values are significantly different, and studied (2) the effect of different liquid pairs on the SE estimation for UV/O3 treated poly(ethylene terephthalate) (PET) substrate. Modification techniques such as atmospheric pressure plasma or chemical modification were studied previously to examine PET's wettability and the SE. The UV/O3 treatment was studied to improve adhesion and to modify its chemical properties for adsorption. In contrast, we studied (3) the effect of UV/O3 on wettability at different timeframes and addressed (4) how to control unequal SE based on a method that was refined on a rigorous thermodynamic three-phase system. It must be noted that this method can be generalized to other types of solid surfaces to estimate thermodynamically self-consistent SE values. This work also provides (5) a web-based calculator that complements computational findings available to the readership in the data availability section.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Transcriptomic analysis of OsRUS1 overexpression rice lines with rapid and dynamic leaf rolling morphology

Moderate leaf rolling helps to form the ideotype of rice. In this study, six independent OsRUS1-GFP overexpression (OsRUS1-OX) transgenic rice lines with rapid and dynamic leaf rolling phenotype in response to sunlight were constructed. However, the mechanism is unknown. Here, RNA-Seq approach was utilized to identify differentially expressed genes between flag leaves of OsRUS1-OX and wildtype under sunlight. 2920 genes were differentially expressed between OsRUS1-OX and WT, of which 1660 upregulated and 1260 downregulated. Six of the 16 genes in GO: 0009415 (response to water stimulus) were significantly upregulated in OsRUS1-OX. The differentially expressed genes between WT and OsRUS1-OX were assigned to 110 KEGG pathways. 42 of the 222 genes in KEGG pathway dosa04075 (Plant hormone signal transduction) were differentially expressed between WT and OsRUS1-OX. The identified genes in GO:0009415 and KEGG pathway dosa04075 were good candidates to explain the leaf rolling phenotype of OsRUS1-OX. The expression patterns of the 15 genes identified by RNA-Seq were verified by qRT-PCR. Based on transcriptomic and qRT-PCR analysis, a mechanism for the leaf rolling phenotype of OsRUS1-OX was proposed. The differential expression profiles between WT and OsRUS1-OX established by this study provide important insights into the molecular mechanism behind the leaf rolling phenotype of OsRUS1-OX.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Modeling and characterization of stochastic resistive switching in single AgS nanowires

Chalcogenide resistive switches (RS), such as Ag2S, change resistance due to the growth of metallic filaments between electrodes along the electric field gradient. Therefore, they are candidates for neuromorphic and volatile memory applications. This work analyzed the RS of individual Ag2S nanowires (NWs) and extended the basic RS model to reproduce experimental observations. The work models resistivity of the device as a percolation of the conductive filaments. It also addressed continuous fluctuations of the resistivity with a stochastic change in volume fractions of the filaments in the device. As a result, these fluctuations cause unpredictable patterns in current-voltage characteristics and include a spontaneous change in resistance of the device during the linear sweep that conventional memristor models with constant resistivity cannot represent. The parameters of the presented stochastic model of a single Ag2S NW wereÂ fitted to the experimental dataÂ and reproduced key features of RS in the physical devices. Moreover, the model suggested a non-core shell structure of the Ag2S NWs. The outcome of this work is aimed to aid in simulating large self-assembled memristive networks and help to extend existing RS models.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Automated exploitation of the big configuration space of large adsorbates on transition metals reveals chemistry feasibility

Mechanistic understanding of large molecule conversion and the discovery of suitable heterogeneous catalysts have been lagging due to the combinatorial inventory of intermediates and the inability of humans to enumerate all structures. Here, we introduce an automated framework to predict stable configurations on transition metal surfaces and demonstrate its validity for adsorbates with up to 6 carbon and oxygen atoms on 11 metals, enabling the exploration of ~108 potential configurations. It combines a graph enumeration platform, force field, multi-fidelity DFT calculations, and first-principles trained machine learning. Clusters in the data reveal groups of catalysts stabilizing different structures and expose selective catalysts for showcase transformations, such as the ethylene epoxidation on Ag and Cu and the lack of C-C scission chemistry on Au. Deviations from the commonly assumed atom valency rule of small adsorbates are also manifested. This library can be leveraged to identify catalysts for converting large molecules computationally.
CHEMISTRY
MedicalXpress

Regular aerobic exercise improves blood vessel function in people with chronic kidney disease

Structured aerobic exercise training over 12 weeks improves blood vessel function in people with stage 3 and 4 chronic kidney disease (CKD), according to a new study by physiologists at Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta. Researchers also found that exercise reduced blood pressure reactivity in this population. The article is published ahead of print in the Journal of Applied Physiology.
ATLANTA, GA
Nature.com

Temperature gradient of vertical air column in gravitational field

The negative temperature gradient under gravity was observed with a vertical air column inside a practically insulated aluminum cylinder filled with sawdust. The temperature drop rate measured between 90 and 10Â cm height positions was as much as 2.22Â Kmâˆ’1 when the diameter of the air column was 60Â cm. This drop rate is much larger than the mean lapse rate of the earth's troposphere (0.0045"“0.0065Â Kmâˆ’1) and the previously reported experimental value (0.07Â Kmâˆ’1) by Graeff for the air column in a relatively small system. We proposed a kinetic model based on classical mechanics to account for this temperature drop, which is significantly larger than the values previously reported. The negative temperature gradient of the air column inside the cylinder showed a tendency to decrease sensitively as the positive temperature gradient of the ambient air outside the cylinder increased, although it was practically insulated. In addition, the temperature drop rate increased as the air column's diameter increased. These results suggest that as the size of the system increases, the external influence that relaxes the negative temperature gradient of the air column is diluted, and thus the negative temperature gradient becomes more pronounced.
SCIENCE
Cancer Health

AI Model May Predict Elevated Pancreatic Cancer Risk

An AI Model May Predict Elevated Pancreatic Cancer Risk Using Electronic Health Records. An artificial intelligence (AI) model trained using sequential health information derived from electronic health records identified a subset of individuals with a 25-fold risk of developing pancreatic cancer within three to 36 months, according to results presented at the AACR Annual Meeting 2022, held April 8-13.
CANCER
Nature.com

Epitranscriptomic dynamics in brain development and disease

Distinct cell types are generated at specific times during brain development and are regulated by epigenetic, transcriptional, and newly emerging epitranscriptomic mechanisms. RNA modifications are known to affect many aspects of RNA metabolism and have been implicated in the regulation of various biological processes and in disease. Recent studies imply that dysregulation of the epitranscriptome may be significantly associated with neuropsychiatric, neurodevelopmental, and neurodegenerative disorders. Here we review the current knowledge surrounding the role of the RNA modifications N6-methyladenosine, 5-methylcytidine, pseudouridine, A-to-I RNA editing, 2"²O-methylation, and their associated machinery, in brain development and human diseases. We also highlight the need for the development of new technologies in the pursuit of directly mapping RNA modifications in both genome- and single-molecule-level approach.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy