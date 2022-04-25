ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Structure of ATP synthase under strain during catalysis

By Hui Guo
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATP synthases are macromolecular machines consisting of an ATP-hydrolysis-driven F1 motor and a proton-translocation-driven FO motor. The F1 and FO motors oppose each other's action on a shared rotor subcomplex and are held stationary relative to each other by a peripheral stalk. Structures of resting mitochondrial ATP synthases revealed a left-handed...



Nature.com

Unveiling the charge transfer dynamics steered by built-in electric fields in BiOBr photocatalysts

Construction of internal electric fields (IEFs) is crucial to realize efficient charge separation for charge-induced redox reactions, such as water splitting and CO2 reduction. However, a quantitative understanding of the charge transfer dynamics modulated by IEFs remains elusive. Here, electron microscopy study unveils that the non-equilibrium photo-excited electrons are collectively steered by two contiguous IEFs within binary (001)/(200) facet junctions of BiOBr platelets, and they exhibit characteristic Gaussian distribution profiles on reduction facets by using metal co-catalysts as probes. An analytical model justifies the Gaussian curve and allows us to measure the diffusion length and drift distance of electrons. The charge separation efficiency, as well as photocatalytic performances, are maximized when the platelet size is about twice the drift distance, either by tailoring particle dimensions or tuning IEF-dependent drift distances. The work offers great flexibility for precisely constructing high-performance particulate photocatalysts by understanding charge transfer dynamics.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Signature of a randomness-driven spin-liquid state in a frustrated magnet

Collective behaviour of electrons, frustration induced quantum fluctuations and entanglement in quantum materials underlie some of the emergent quantum phenomena with exotic quasi-particle excitations that are highly relevant for technological applications. Herein, we present our thermodynamic and muon spin relaxation measurements, complemented by ab initio density functional theory and exact diagonalization results, on the recently synthesized frustrated antiferromagnet Li4CuTeO6, in which Cu2+ ions (S = 1/2) constitute disordered spin chains and ladders along the crystallographic [101] direction with weak random inter-chain couplings. Our thermodynamic experiments detect neither long-range magnetic ordering nor spin freezing down to 45 mK despite the presence of strong antiferromagnetic interaction between Cu2+ moments leading to a large effective Curie-Weiss temperature of"‰âˆ’"‰154 K. Muon spin relaxation results are consistent with thermodynamic results. The temperature and magnetic field scaling of magnetization and specific heat reveal a data collapse pointing towards the presence of random-singlets within a disorder-driven correlated and dynamic ground-state in this frustrated antiferromagnet.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Fabrication of devices featuring covalently linked MoS"“graphene heterostructures

The most widespread method for the synthesis of 2D"“2D heterostructures is the direct growth of one material on top of the other. Alternatively, flakes of different materials can be manually stacked on top of each other. Both methods typically involve stacking 2D layers through van der Waals forces-such that these materials are often referred to as van der Waals heterostructures-and are stacked one crystal or one device at a time. Here we describe the covalent grafting of 2H-MoS2 flakes onto graphene monolayers embedded in field-effect transistors. A bifunctional molecule featuring a maleimide and a diazonium functional group was used, known to connect to sulfide- and carbon-based materials, respectively. MoS2 flakes were exfoliated, functionalized by reaction with the maleimide moieties and then anchored to graphene by the diazonium groups. This approach enabled the simultaneous functionalization of several devices. The electronic properties of the resulting heterostructure are shown to be dominated by the MoS2"“graphene interface.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

A structural exposÃ© of noncanonical molecular reactivity within the protein tyrosine phosphatase WPD loop

Structural snapshots of protein/ligand complexes are a prerequisite for gaining atomic level insight into enzymatic reaction mechanisms. An important group of enzymes has been deprived of this analytical privilege: members of the protein tyrosine phosphatase (PTP) superfamily with catalytic WPD-loops lacking the indispensable general-acid/base within a tryptophan-proline-aspartate/glutamate context. Here, we provide the ligand/enzyme crystal complexes for one such PTP outlier: Arabidopsis thaliana Plant and Fungi Atypical Dual Specificity Phosphatase 1 (AtPFA-DSP1), herein unveiled as a regioselective and efficient phosphatase towards inositol pyrophosphate (PP-InsP) signaling molecules. Although the WPD loop is missing its canonical tripeptide motif, this structural element contributes to catalysis by assisting PP-InsP delivery into the catalytic pocket, for a choreographed exchange with phosphate reaction product. Subsequently, an intramolecular proton donation by PP-InsP substrate is posited to substitute functionally for the absent aspartate/glutamate general-acid. Overall, we expand mechanistic insight into adaptability of the conserved PTP structural elements.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Control of carbon monoxide dehydrogenase orientation by site-specific immobilization enables direct electrical contact between enzyme cofactor and solid surface

Controlling the orientation of redox enzymes on electrode surfaces is essential in the development of direct electron transfer (DET)-based bioelectrocatalytic systems. The electron transfer (ET) distance varies according to the enzyme orientation when immobilized on an electrode surface, which influences the interfacial ET rate. We report control of the orientation of carbon monoxide dehydrogenase (CODH) as a model enzyme through the fusion of gold-binding peptide (gbp) at either the N- or the C-terminus, and at both termini to strengthen the binding interactions between the fusion enzyme and the gold surface. Key factors influenced by the gbp fusion site are described. Collectively, our data show that control of the CODH orientation on an electrode surface is achieved through the presence of dual tethering sites, which maintains the enzyme cofactor within a DET-available distance (<14"‰Ã…), thereby promoting DET at the enzyme"“electrode interface.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Two DNA vaccines protect against severe disease and pathology due to SARS-CoV-2 in Syrian hamsters

The SARS-CoV-2 pandemic is an ongoing threat to global health, and wide-scale vaccination is an efficient method to reduce morbidity and mortality. We designed and evaluated two DNA plasmid vaccines, based on the pIDV-II system, expressing the SARS-CoV-2 spike gene, with or without an immunogenic peptide, in mice, and in a Syrian hamster model of infection. Both vaccines demonstrated robust immunogenicity in BALB/c and C57BL/6 mice. Additionally, the shedding of infectious virus and the viral burden in the lungs was reduced in immunized hamsters. Moreover, high-titers of neutralizing antibodies with activity against multiple SARS-CoV-2 variants were generated in immunized animals. Vaccination also protected animals from weight loss during infection. Additionally, both vaccines were effective at reducing both pulmonary and extrapulmonary pathology in vaccinated animals. These data show the potential of a DNA vaccine for SARS-CoV-2 and suggest further investigation in large animal and human studies could be pursued.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Hydrogen Molecule Turned Into a Quantum Sensor – With Unprecedented Time and Spatial Resolutions

New technique enables precise measurement of electrostatic properties of materials. Physicists at the University of California, Irvine (UCI) have demonstrated the use of a hydrogen molecule as a quantum sensor in a terahertz laser-equipped scanning tunneling microscope, a technique that can measure the chemical properties of materials at unprecedented time and spatial resolutions.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Spontaneous chiral symmetry breaking in a random driven chemical system

Living systems have evolved to efficiently consume available energy sources using an elaborate circuitry of chemical reactions which, puzzlingly, bear a strict restriction to asymmetric chiral configurations. While autocatalysis is known to promote such chiral symmetry breaking, whether a similar phenomenon may also be induced in a more general class of configurable chemical systems-via energy exploitation-is a sensible yet underappreciated possibility. This work examines this question within a model of randomly generated complex chemical networks. We show that chiral symmetry breaking may occur spontaneously and generically by harnessing energy sources from external environmental drives. Key to this transition are intrinsic fluctuations of achiral-to-chiral reactions and tight matching of system configurations to the environmental drives, which together amplify and sustain diverged enantiomer distributions. These asymmetric states emerge through steep energetic transitions from the corresponding symmetric states and sharply cluster as highly-dissipating states. The results thus demonstrate a generic mechanism in which energetic drives may give rise to homochirality in an otherwise totally symmetrical environment, and from an early-life perspective, might emerge as a competitive, energy-harvesting advantage.
CHEMISTRY
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

Synergistic use of siderophores and weak organic ligands during zinc transport in the rhizosphere controlled by pH and ion strength gradients

Citrate (Cit) and Deferoxamine B (DFOB) are two important organic ligands coexisting in soils with distinct different affinities for metal ions. It has been theorized that siderophores and weak organic ligands play a synergistic role during the transport of micronutrients in the rhizosphere, but the geochemical controls of this process remain unknown. Here we test the hypothesis that gradients in pH and ion strength regulate and enable the cooperation. To this end, first we use potentiometric titrations to identify the dominant Zn(II)"“Cit and Zn(II)"“DFOB complexes and to determine their ionic strength dependent stability constants between 0 and 1Â molÂ dmâˆ’3. We parametrise the Extended Debye-HÃ¼ckel (EDH) equation and determine accurate intrinsic association constants (logÎ²0) for the formation of the complexes present. The speciation model developed confirms the presence of [Zn(Cit)]âˆ’, [Zn(HCit)], [Zn2(Cit)2(OH)2]4âˆ’, and [Zn(Cit)2]4âˆ’, with [Zn(Cit)]âˆ’ and [Zn2(Cit)2(OH)2]4âˆ’ the dominant species in the pH range relevant to rhizosphere. We propose the existence of aÂ new [Zn(Cit)(OH)3]4âˆ’ complex above pH 10. We also verify the existence of two hexadentate Zn(II)"“DFOB species, i.e., [Zn(DFOB)]âˆ’ and [Zn(HDFOB)], and of one tetradentate species [Zn(H2DFOB)]+. Second, we identify the pH and ionic strength dependent ligand exchange points (LEP) of Zn with citrate and DFOB and the stability windows for Zn(II)"“Cit and Zn(II)"“DFOB complexes in NaCl and rice soil solutions. We find that the LEPs fall within the pH and ionic strength gradients expected in rhizospheres and that the stability windows for Zn(II)"“citrate and Zn(II)"“DFOB, i.e., low and high affinity ligands, can be distinctly set off. This suggests that pH and ion strength gradients allow for Zn(II) complexes with citrate and DFOB to dominate in different parts of the rhizosphere and this explains why mixtures of low and high affinity ligands increase leaching of micronutrients in soils. Speciation models of soil solutions using newly determined association constants demonstrate that the presence of dissolved organic matter and inorganic ligands (i.e., bicarbonate, phosphate, sulphate, or chlorides) do neither affect the position of the LEP nor the width of the stability windows significantly. In conclusion, we demonstrate that cooperative and synergistic ligand interaction between low and high affinity ligands is a valid mechanism forÂ controlling zinc transport in the rhizosphere and possibly in other environmental reservoirs such as in the phycosphere. Multiple production of weak and strong ligands is therefore a valid strategy of plants and other soil organisms to improve access to micronutrients.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Enhance the delivery of light energy ultra-deep into turbid medium by controlling multiple scattering photons to travel in open channels

Multiple light scattering is considered as the major limitation for deep imaging and focusing in turbid media. In this paper, we present an innovative method to overcome this limitation and enhance the delivery of light energy ultra-deep into turbid media with significant improvement in focusing. Our method is based on a wide-field reflection matrix optical coherence tomography (RM-OCT). The time-reversal decomposition of the RM is calibrated with the Tikhonov regularization parameter in order to get more accurate reversal results deep inside the scattering sample. We propose a concept named model energy matrix, which provides a direct mapping of light energy distribution inside the scattering sample. To the best of our knowledge, it is the first time that a method to measure and quantify the distribution of beam intensity inside a scattering sample is demonstrated. By employing the inversion of RM to find the matched wavefront and shaping with a phase-only spatial light modulator, we succeeded in both focusing a beam deep (~9.6 times of scattering mean free path, SMFP) inside the sample and increasing the delivery of light energy by an order of magnitude at an ultra-deep (~14.4 SMFP) position. This technique provides a powerful tool to understand the propagation of photon in a scattering medium and opens a new way to focus light inside biological tissues.
TRAVEL
Nature.com

Domino-like stacking order switching in twisted monolayer"“multilayer graphene

Atomic reconstruction has been widely observed in two-dimensional van der Waals structures with small twist angles1,2,3,4,5,6,7. This unusual behaviour leads to many novel phenomena, including strong electronic correlation, spontaneous ferromagnetism and topologically protected states1,5,8,9,10,11,12,13,14. Nevertheless, atomic reconstruction typically occurs spontaneously, exhibiting only one single stable state. Using conductive atomic force microscopy, here we show that, for small-angle twisted monolayer"“multilayer graphene, there exist two metastable reconstruction states with distinct stacking orders and strain soliton structures. More importantly, we demonstrate that these two reconstruction states can be reversibly switched, and the switching can propagate spontaneously in an unusual domino-like fashion. Assisted by lattice-resolved conductive atomic force microscopy imaging and atomistic simulations, the detailed structure of the strain soliton networks has been identified and the associated propagation mechanism is attributed to the strong mechanical coupling among solitons. The fine structure of the bistable states is critical for understanding the unique properties of van der Waals structures with tiny twists, and the switching mechanism offers a viable means for manipulating their stacking states.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

High-mobility semiconducting polymers with different spin ground states

Organic semiconductors with high-spin ground states are fascinating because they could enable fundamental understanding on the spin-related phenomenon in light element and provide opportunities for organic magnetic and quantum materials. Although high-spin ground states have been observed in some quinoidal type small molecules or doped organic semiconductors, semiconducting polymers with high-spin at their neutral ground state are rarely reported. Here we report three high-mobility semiconducting polymers with different spin ground states. We show that polymer building blocks with small singlet-triplet energy gap (Î”ES-T) could enable small Î”ES-T gap and increase the diradical character in copolymers. We demonstrate that the electronic structure, spin density, and solid-state interchain interactions in the high-spin polymers are crucial for their ground states. Polymers with a triplet ground state (S"‰="‰1) could exhibit doublet (S"‰="‰1/2) behavior due to different spin distributions and solid-state interchain spin-spin interactions. Besides, these polymers showed outstanding charge transport properties with high hole/electron mobilities and can be both n- and p-doped with superior conductivities. Our results demonstrate a rational approach to obtain high-mobility semiconducting polymers with different spin ground states.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Migrating photon avalanche in different emitters at the nanoscale enables 46th-order optical nonlinearity

A photon avalanche (PA) effect that occurs in lanthanide-doped solids gives rise to a giant nonlinear response in the luminescence intensity to the excitation light intensity. As a result, much weaker lasers are needed to evoke such PAs than for other nonlinear optical processes. Photon avalanches are mostly restricted to bulk materials and conventionally rely on sophisticated excitation schemes, specific for each individual system. Here we show a universal strategy, based on a migrating photon avalanche (MPA) mechanism, to generate huge optical nonlinearities from various lanthanide emitters located in multilayer core/shell nanostructrues. The core of the MPA nanoparticle, composed of Yb3+ and Pr3+ ions, activates avalanche looping cycles, where PAs are synchronously achieved for both Yb3+ and Pr3+ ions under 852"‰nm laser excitation. These nanocrystals exhibit a 26th-order nonlinearity and a clear pumping threshold of 60"‰kW"‰cmâˆ’2. In addition, we demonstrate that the avalanching Yb3+ ions can migrate their optical nonlinear response to other emitters (for example, Ho3+ and Tm3+) located in the outer shell layer, resulting in an even higher-order nonlinearity (up to the 46th for Tm3+) due to further cascading multiplicative effects. Our strategy therefore provides a facile route to achieve giant optical nonlinearity in different emitters. Finally, we also demonstrate applicability of MPA emitters to bioimaging, achieving a lateral resolution of ~62"‰nm using one low-power 852"‰nm continuous-wave laser beam.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Coordinated conformational changes in the V complex during V-ATPase reversible dissociation

Nature Structural & Molecular Biology (2022)Cite this article. Vacuolar-type ATPases (V-ATPases) are rotary enzymes that acidify intracellular compartments in eukaryotic cells. These multi-subunit complexes consist of a cytoplasmic V1 region that hydrolyzes ATP and a membrane-embedded VO region that transports protons. V-ATPase activity is regulated by reversible dissociation of the two regions, with the isolated V1 and VO complexes becoming autoinhibited on disassembly and subunit C subsequently detaching from V1. In yeast, assembly of the V1 and VO regions is mediated by the regulator of the ATPase of vacuoles and endosomes (RAVE) complex through an unknown mechanism. We used cryogenic-electron microscopy of yeast V-ATPase to determine structures of the intact enzyme, the dissociated but complete V1 complex and the V1 complex lacking subunit C. On separation, V1 undergoes a dramatic conformational rearrangement, with its rotational state becoming incompatible for reassembly with VO. Loss of subunit C allows V1 to match the rotational state of VO, suggesting how RAVE could reassemble V1 and VO by recruiting subunit C.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Tracking SARS-CoV-2 Omicron diverse spike gene mutations identifies multiple inter-variant recombination events

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 138 (2022) Cite this article. The current pandemic of COVID-19 is fueled by more infectious emergent Omicron variants. Ongoing concerns of emergent variants include possible recombinants, as genome recombination is an important evolutionary mechanism for the emergence and re-emergence of human viral pathogens. In this study, we identified diverse recombination events between two Omicron major subvariants (BA.1 and BA.2) and other variants of concern (VOCs) and variants of interest (VOIs), suggesting that co-infection and subsequent genome recombination play important roles in the ongoing evolution of SARS-CoV-2. Through scanning high-quality completed Omicron spike gene sequences, 18 core mutations of BA.1 (frequency >99%) and 27 core mutations of BA.2 (nine more than BA.1) were identified, of which 15 are specific to Omicron. BA.1 subvariants share nine common amino acid mutations (three more than BA.2) in the spike protein with most VOCs, suggesting a possible recombination origin of Omicron from these VOCs. There are three more Alpha-related mutations in BA.1 than BA.2, and BA.1 is phylogenetically closer to Alpha than other variants. Revertant mutations are found in some dominant mutations (frequency >95%) in the BA.1. Most notably, multiple characteristic amino acid mutations in the Delta spike protein have been also identified in the "Deltacron"-like Omicron Variants isolated since November 11, 2021 in South Africa, which implies the recombination events occurring between the Omicron and Delta variants. Monitoring the evolving SARS-CoV-2 genomes especially for recombination is critically important for recognition of abrupt changes to viral attributes including its epitopes which may call for vaccine modifications.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Anthropogenic disruptions to longstanding patterns of trophic-size structure in vertebrates

Diet and body mass are inextricably linked in vertebrates: while herbivores and carnivores have converged on much larger sizes, invertivores and omnivores are, on average, much smaller, leading to a roughly U-shaped relationship between body size and trophic guild. Although this U-shaped trophic-size structure is well documented in extant terrestrial mammals, whether this pattern manifests across diverse vertebrate clades and biomes is unknown. Moreover, emergence of the U-shape over geological time and future persistence are unknown. Here we compiled a comprehensive dataset of diet and body size spanning several vertebrate classes and show that the U-shaped pattern is taxonomically and biogeographically universal in modern vertebrate groups, except for marine mammals and seabirds. We further found that, for terrestrial mammals, this U-shape emerged by the Palaeocene and has thus persisted for at least 66 million years. Yet disruption of this fundamental trophic-size structure in mammals appears likely in the next century, based on projected extinctions. Actions to prevent declines in the largest animals will sustain the functioning of Earth's wild ecosystems and biomass energy distributions that have persisted through deep time.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

An osmium-peroxo complex for photoactive therapy of hypoxic tumors

The limited therapeutic effect on hypoxic and refractory solid tumors has hindered the practical application of photodynamic therapy. Herein, we report our investigation of an osmium-peroxo complex (Os2), which is inactive in the dark, but can release a peroxo ligand O2"¢âˆ’ upon light irradiation even in the absence of oxygen, and is transformed into a cytotoxic osmium complex (Os1). Os1 is cytotoxic in the presence or absence of irradiation in hypoxic tumors, behaving as a chemotherapeutic drug. At the same time, the light-activated Os2 induces photocatalytic oxidation of endogenous 1,4-dihydronicotinamide adenine dinucleotide in living cancer cells, leading to ferroptosis, which is mediated by glutathione degradation, lipid peroxide accumulation and down-regulation of glutathione peroxidase 4. In vivo studies have confirmed that the Os2 can effectively inhibit the growth of solid hypoxic tumors in mice. A promising strategy is proposed for the treatment of hypoxic tumors with metal-based drugs.
CANCER
Nature.com

Effect of acute high-intensity exercise on myocardium metabolic profiles in rat and human study via metabolomics approach

Acute high-intensity exercise can affect cardiac health by altering substance metabolism. However, few metabolomics-based studies provide data on the effect of exercise along with myocardial metabolism. Our study aimed to identify metabolic signatures in rat myocardium during acute high-intensity exercise and evaluate their diagnostic potential for sports injuries. We collected rat myocardium samples and subjects' serum samples before and after acute high-intensity exercise for metabolite profiling to explore metabolic alterations of exercise response in the myocardium. Multivariate analysis revealed myocardium metabolism differed before and after acute high-intensity exercise. Furthermore, 6 target metabolic pathways and 12 potential metabolic markers for acute high-intensity exercise were identified. Our findings provided an insight that myocardium metabolism during acute high-intensity exercise had distinct disorders in complex lipids and fatty acids. Moreover, an increase of purine degradation products, as well as signs of impaired glucose metabolism, were observed. Besides, amino acids were enhanced with a certain protective effect on the myocardium. In this study, we discovered how acute high-intensity exercise affected myocardial metabolism and exercise-related heart injury risks, which can provide references for pre-competition screening, risk prevention, and disease prognosis in competitive sports and effective formulation of exercise prescriptions for different people.
GOOGLE
Nature.com

An extended computational approach for point-defect equilibria in semiconductor materials

Concentrations of intrinsic and extrinsic point defects in crystalline materials with a bandgap are typically calculated in a constant-Î¼ approach from defect formation energies based on density functional theory. In this work, calculations of thermal and charge equilibria among point defects are extended to a constant-N approach. The two approaches for point-defect equilibria are comparatively demonstrated in the application to Mg2Si doped with Li, Na, and Ag, which is a lightweight and environmentally friendly thermoelectric candidate material. Our results reveal the systematic behavior of defect and carrier concentrations. The dopant atoms form interstitial defects at similar concentrations to substitutional defects at the Mg sites, resulting in significantly reduced free-carrier concentrations compared to the expected values. The developed procedures could be utilized to find an optimal avenue for achieving higher carrier concentrations, e.g., with regard to annealing temperature and the concentration of dopant atoms, in various semiconductors and insulators.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Sustainable bioimaging using a fluorescent protein with unprecedented photostability

The jellyfish-derived green fluorescent protein StayGold is bright and hardly fades, contributing to improving spatiotemporal resolution and dramatically extending the observation period. To fully benefit from the rich photon budget, we tried some unusual illumination modalities for sustainable, quantitative live-cell or volumetric imaging. The problem. Thanks to improvements in gene...
CHEMISTRY

