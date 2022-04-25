ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HORDB a comprehensive database of peptide hormones

By Ning Zhu
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeptide hormones (also known as hormone peptides and polypeptide hormones) are hormones composed of peptides and are signal transduction molecules produced by a class of multicellular organisms. It plays an important role in the physiological and behavioral regulation of animals and humans as well as in the growth of plants. In...

Nature.com

Significant correlation between the gut microbiota-derived metabolite trimethylamine-N-oxide and the risk of stroke: evidence based on 23 observational studies

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. The gut microbiota-derived metabolite trimethylamine-N-oxide (TMAO) is regarded as a major risk factor for cardiovascular events and diabetes. However, the association of TMAO with stroke has yet to be fully elucidated. The present meta-analysis was conducted to explore the association between TMAO and stroke. The present meta-analysis quantitatively summarized the results of studies that investigated the association between TMAO and stroke. The PubMed, Embase, Cochrane Library and Web of Science databases were systematically searched from January 1, 2001 to June 1, 2021. All studies that evaluated the association between TMAO and stroke were included in the present systematic review. The present meta-analysis included 30,808 participants and revealed that being in the higher TMAO category increased the odds of stroke by 68% (OR 1.83; 95% CI 1.02"“3.29; P"‰="‰0.04), and that the mean TMAO concentration in stroke patients was 2.20"‰Î¼mol/L higher than that of non-stroke controls (MD 2.20; 95% CI 1.23"“3.16; P"‰<"‰0.00001). In addition, TMAO plasma levels was associated with the risk of all-cause mortality, with a pooled HR of 1.89 (95% CI 1.15"“3.08; P"‰="‰0.01). Both univariate analysis (UVA) and multivariate analysis (MVA) indicated that high TMAO levels significantly increased the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events (MACEs), with pooled RRs of 2.26 (95% CI 2.01"“2.54; P"‰<"‰0.00001) with UVA and 1.55 (95% CI 1.17"“2.05; P"‰="‰0.002) with MVA respectively. In the current meta-analysis we revealed the positive association between circulating TMAO and stroke. Higher TMAO levels increased the risk of stroke and stroke patients experienced higher mean TMAO concentration. In addition, high TMAO plasma level was one of independent risk factors of MACEs and was associated with all-cause mortality.
Nature.com

An osmium-peroxo complex for photoactive therapy of hypoxic tumors

The limited therapeutic effect on hypoxic and refractory solid tumors has hindered the practical application of photodynamic therapy. Herein, we report our investigation of an osmium-peroxo complex (Os2), which is inactive in the dark, but can release a peroxo ligand O2"¢âˆ’ upon light irradiation even in the absence of oxygen, and is transformed into a cytotoxic osmium complex (Os1). Os1 is cytotoxic in the presence or absence of irradiation in hypoxic tumors, behaving as a chemotherapeutic drug. At the same time, the light-activated Os2 induces photocatalytic oxidation of endogenous 1,4-dihydronicotinamide adenine dinucleotide in living cancer cells, leading to ferroptosis, which is mediated by glutathione degradation, lipid peroxide accumulation and down-regulation of glutathione peroxidase 4. In vivo studies have confirmed that the Os2 can effectively inhibit the growth of solid hypoxic tumors in mice. A promising strategy is proposed for the treatment of hypoxic tumors with metal-based drugs.
MedicalXpress

The role of metabolic signaling in preventing atrial fibrillation

Research from the Yale School of Medicine indicates that a protein kinase that is a master regulator of cell metabolism is critical to preventing atrial fibrillation. The research appeared April 22 in the journal JCI Insight. Lawrence H. Young, MD, professor of medicine and cellular and molecular physiology, and senior...
Nature.com

Recent advances in modulation of cardiovascular diseases by the gut microbiota

The gut microbiota has recently gained attention due to its association with cardiovascular health, cancers, gastrointestinal disorders, and non-communicable diseases. One critical question is how the composition of the microbiota contributes to cardiovascular diseases (CVDs). Insightful reviews on the gut microbiota, its metabolites and the mechanisms that underlie its contribution to CVD are limited. Hence, the aim of this review was to describe linkages between the composition of the microbiota and CVD, CVD risk factors such as hypertension, diet, ageing, and sex differences. We have also highlighted potential therapies for improving the composition of the gut microbiota, which may result in better cardiovascular health.
Nature.com

Integrative analysis of TCGA data identifies miRNAs as drug-specific survival biomarkers

Biomarkers predictive of drug-specific outcomes are important tools for personalized medicine. In this study, we present an integrative analysis to identify miRNAs that are predictive of drug-specific survival outcome in cancer. Using the clinical data from TCGA, we defined subsets of cancer patients who suffered from the same cancer and received the same drug treatment, which we call cancer-drug groups. We then used the miRNA expression data in TCGA to evaluate each miRNA's ability to predict the survival outcome of patients in each cancer-drug group. As a result, the identified miRNAs are predictive of survival outcomes in a cancer-specific and drug-specific manner. Notably, most of the drug-specific miRNA survival markers and their target genes showed consistency in terms of correlations in their expression and their correlations with survival. Some of the identified miRNAs were supported by published literature in contexts of various cancers. We explored several additional breast cancer datasets that provided miRNA expression and survival data, and showed that our drug-specific miRNA survival markers for breast cancer were able to effectively stratify the prognosis of patients in those additional datasets. Together, this analysis revealed drug-specific miRNA markers for cancer survival, which can be promising tools toward personalized medicine.
MedicalXpress

Research in human kidney organoids reveals target to prevent irreversible kidney damage

To a certain extent, kidneys have the capacity to repair themselves after being injured, but a switch can occur from such intrinsic repair to incomplete repair that leads to irreversible damage and chronic kidney disease (CKD). A team led by researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) recently used kidney organoids derived from human stem cells to identify genes that are important for maintaining healthy repair in the kidneys. The findings, which are published in Science Translational Medicine, may lead to new targets to help prevent or treat CKD.
MedicalXpress

Arterial thromboses: An innovative treatment approach

Scientists have shown in an animal model that the CXCL12 messenger could be suitable as a target structure for the treatment of blood-clotting disorders. Thromboses—the medical term for blood clots—occur in veins or arteries. Arterial thromboses can lead to heart attacks or strokes. Blood platelets (thrombocytes) play a key role in the disease process. Doctors prescribe drugs to prevent these cells from aggregating.
Nature.com

Efficacy and safety of different drug treatments in patients with spinal-cord injury-related neuropathic pain: a network meta-analysis

Systematic review with network meta-analysis. We explored the efficacy and safety of different drug treatments in patients with spinal-cord injury (SCI)-related neuropathic pain. We investigated which treatment is most suitable for such patients by judging the efficacy and safety of these drugs. Methods. We searched the PubMed, Medline, Embase and...
Nature.com

Dysregulation of macrophage PEPD in obesity determines adipose tissue fibro-inflammation and insulin resistance

Resulting from impaired collagen turnover, fibrosis is a hallmark of adipose tissue (AT) dysfunction and obesity-associated insulin resistance (IR). Prolidase, also known as peptidase D (PEPD), plays a vital role in collagen turnover by degrading proline-containing dipeptides but its specific functional relevance in AT is unknown. Here we show that in human and mouse obesity, PEPD expression and activity decrease in AT, and PEPD is released into the systemic circulation, which promotes fibrosis and AT IR. Loss of the enzymatic function of PEPD by genetic ablation or pharmacological inhibition causes AT fibrosis in mice. In addition to its intracellular enzymatic role, secreted extracellular PEPD protein enhances macrophage and adipocyte fibro-inflammatory responses via EGFR signalling, thereby promoting AT fibrosis and IR. We further show that decreased prolidase activity is coupled with increased systemic levels of PEPD that act as a pathogenic trigger of AT fibrosis and IR. Thus, PEPD produced by macrophages might serve as a biomarker of AT fibro-inflammation and could represent a therapeutic target for AT fibrosis and obesity-associated IR and type 2 diabetes.
Nature.com

CNS imaging characteristics in fibromyalgia patients with and without peripheral nerve involvement

We tested the hypothesis that reduced skin innervation in fibromyalgia syndrome is associated with specific CNS changes. This prospective case"“control study included 43 women diagnosed with fibromyalgia syndrome and 40 healthy controls. We further compared the fibromyalgia subgroups with reduced (n"‰="‰21) and normal (n"‰="‰22) skin innervation. Brains were analysed for cortical volume, for white matter integrity, and for functional connectivity. Compared to controls, cortical thickness was decreased in regions of the frontal, temporal and parietal cortex in the fibromyalgia group as a whole, and decreased in the bilateral pericalcarine cortices in the fibromyalgia subgroup with reduced skin innervation. Diffusion tensor imaging revealed a significant increase in fractional anisotropy in the corona radiata, the corpus callosum, cingulum and fornix in patients with fibromyalgia compared to healthy controls and decreased FA in parts of the internal capsule and thalamic radiation in the subgroup with reduced skin innervation. Using resting-state fMRI, the fibromyalgia group as a whole showed functional hypoconnectivity between the right midfrontal gyrus and the posterior cerebellum and the right crus cerebellum, respectively. The subgroup with reduced skin innervation showed hyperconnectivity between the inferior frontal gyrus, the angular gyrus and the posterior parietal gyrus. Our results suggest that the subgroup of fibromyalgia patients with pronounced pathology in the peripheral nervous system shows alterations in morphology, structural and functional connectivity also at the level of the encephalon. We propose considering these subgroups when conducting clinical trials.
MedicalXpress

In situ vascular tissue engineering: Methods, models, and mechanisms

Biodegradable plastic scaffold implants can help replace damaged vascular tissue in the body. The implant is placed in the body and prompts the body to replace the plastic with blood vessel cells. In addition, the scaffolds can also control immune and cell growing responses. Suzanne Koch designed methods and models to improve our understanding of how tissue engineered vascular grafts based on biodegradable materials can be used in clinical practice.
MedicalXpress

New targets uncovered for treating hypertension-related fibrosis

Elevated blood pressure can cause a condition known as perivascular fibrosis, where the outside wall of a blood vessel thickens due to connective tissue build-up. Although recent data has suggested that the thickening is due to the activation of T-cells, the defenders of our immune system, the underlying mechanisms are not well known. To further investigate how fibrosis develops, researchers at the Brigham profiled the peripheral blood mononuclear immune cells from patients with high blood pressure. In doing so, they discovered two relevant mediators of fibrosis and potential therapeutic targets: a transcription factor, KLF10, and a cytokine, IL-9. When researchers injected mice with IL-9 neutralizing antibodies, they observed a reversal of the fibrosis and prevention of organ dysfunction, building a stronger case for targeting this pathway.
Nature.com

Functional patient-derived organoid screenings identify MCLA-158 as a therapeutic EGFR Ã— LGR5 bispecific antibody with efficacy in epithelial tumors

Patient-derived organoids (PDOs) recapitulate tumor architecture, contain cancer stem cells and have predictive value supporting personalized medicine. Here we describe a large-scale functional screen of dual-targeting bispecific antibodies (bAbs) on a heterogeneous colorectal cancer PDO biobank and paired healthy colonic mucosa samples. More than 500 therapeutic bAbs generated against Wingless-related integration site (WNT) and receptor tyrosine kinase (RTK) targets were functionally evaluated by high-content imaging to capture the complexity of PDO responses. Our drug discovery strategy resulted in the generation of MCLA-158, a bAb that specifically triggers epidermal growth factor receptor degradation in leucine-rich repeat-containing G-protein-coupled receptor 5-positive (LGR5+) cancer stem cells but shows minimal toxicity toward healthy LGR5+ colon stem cells. MCLA-158 exhibits therapeutic properties such as growth inhibition of KRAS-mutant colorectal cancers, blockade of metastasis initiation and suppression of tumor outgrowth in preclinical models for several epithelial cancer types.
Nature.com

Frequent HLA-DR loss on hematopoietic stem progenitor cells in patients with cyclosporine-dependent aplastic anemia carrying HLA-DR15

To determine whether antigen presentation by HLA-DR on hematopoietic stem progenitor cells (HSPCs) is involved in the development of acquired aplastic anemia (AA), we studied the HLA-DR expression on CD45dimCD34+CD38+ cells in the peripheral blood of 61 AA patients including 23 patients possessing HLA-class I allele-lacking (HLA-class I[âˆ’]) leukocytes. HLA-DR-lacking (DR[âˆ’]) cells accounted for 13.0"“57.1% of the total HSPCs in seven (11.5%) patients with HLA-DR15 who did not possess HLA-class I("“) leukocytes. The incubation of sorted DR("“) HSPCs in the presence of IFN-Î³ for 72"‰h resulted in the full restoration of the DR expression. A comparison of the transcriptome profile between DR("“) and DR(+) HSPCs revealed the lower expression of immune response-related genes including co-stimulatory molecules (e.g., CD48, CD74, and CD86) in DR("“) cells, which was not evident in HLA-class I("“) HSPCs. DR("“) cells were exclusively detected in GPI(+) HSPCs in four patients whose HSPCs could be analyzed separately for GPI(+) and GPI("“) HSPCs. These findings suggest that CD4+ T cells specific to antigens presented by HLA-DR15 on HSPCs may contribute to the development of AA as well as the immune escape of GPI("“) HSPCs in a distinct way from CD8+ T cells recognizing HLA-class I-restricted antigens.
MedicalXpress

New Alzheimer's biomarker may facilitate rapid diagnosis

Although symptoms of advanced Alzheimer's disease are well known, diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease in its earliest stages requires careful cognitive testing by neurologists. Discovery of a unique ratio of metabolites from blood samples of early-stage Alzheimer's patients promises to speed diagnosis, allowing earlier treatments to be initiated. "We were delighted...
Nature.com

Identification of BRAF V600E mutation in odontogenic tumors by high-performance MALDI-TOF analysis

International Journal of Oral Science volumeÂ 14, ArticleÂ number:Â 22 (2022) Cite this article. Odontogenic tumors are rare lesions with unknown etiopathogenesis. Most of them are benign, but local aggressiveness, infiltrative potential, and high recurrence rate characterize some entities. The MAP-kinase pathway activation can represent a primary critical event in odontogenic tumorigenesis. Especially, the BRAF V600E mutation has been involved in 80"“90% of ameloblastic lesions, offering a biological rationale for developing new targeted therapies. The study aims to evaluate the BRAF V600E mutation in odontogenic lesions, comparing three different detection methods and focusing on the Sequenom MassARRAY System. 81 surgical samples of odontogenic lesions were subjected to immunohistochemical analysis, Sanger Sequencing, and Matrix-Assisted Laser Desorption/Ionization-Time of Flight mass spectrometry (Sequenom). The BRAF V600E mutation was revealed only in ameloblastoma samples. Moreover, the presence of BRAF V600E was significantly associated with the mandibular site (Ï"‰="‰0.627; P value <0.001) and the unicystic histotype (Ï"‰="‰0.299, P value <0.001). However, any significant difference of 10-years disease-free survival time was not revealed. Finally, Sequenom showed to be a 100% sensitive and 98.1% specific, suggesting its high-performance diagnostic accuracy. These results suggest the MAP-kinase pathway could contribute to ameloblastic tumorigenesis. Moreover, they could indicate the anatomical specificity of the driving mutations of mandibular ameloblastomas, providing a biological rational for developing new targeted therapies. Finally, the high diagnostic accuracy of Sequenom was confirmed.
Nature.com

Self-adjuvanting nanovaccines boost lung-resident CD4 T cell immune responses in BCG-primed mice

Heterologous vaccine regimens could extend waning protection in the global population immunized with Mycobacterium bovis Bacille Calmette-Guerin (BCG). We demonstrate that pulmonary delivery of peptide nanofibers (PNFs) bearing an Ag85B CD4+ T cell epitope increased the frequency of antigen-specific T cells in BCG-primed mice, including heterogenous populations with tissue resident memory (Trm) and effector memory (Tem) phenotype, and functional cytokine recall. Adoptive transfer of dendritic cells pulsed with Ag85B-bearing PNFs further expanded the frequency and functional repertoire of memory CD4+ T cells. Transcriptomic analysis suggested that the adjuvanticity of peptide nanofibers is, in part, due to the release of damage-associated molecular patterns. A single boost with monovalent Ag85B PNF in BCG-primed mice did not reduce lung bacterial burden compared to BCG alone following aerosol Mtb challenge. These findings support the need for novel BCG booster strategies that activate pools of Trm cells with potentially diverse localization, trafficking, and immune function.
