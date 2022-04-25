ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rehoboth Beach, DE

Elementary students Make A Splash for the environment

Cape Gazette
 2 days ago

More than 370 students from five elementary schools participated in the annual Make a Splash festival April 13. The event educates students on the diversity of estuary life and the importance of Delaware’s water resources. The Department of Natural Resources...

www.capegazette.com

Cape Gazette

Blessing compost facility gets preliminary approval

A long-standing application for a greenhouse-composting facility in a rural area near Milford has moved another step toward resolution. At its April 14 meeting, the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission approved a preliminary site plan for phased improvements proposed by Blessing Greenhouses and Compost Facility Inc. on a 32-acre parcel along Draper Road. When completed, the operation will be either on cement pads or inside covered buildings.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Applications being accepted for Darby Mowll, RN Nursing Scholarship

Any Cape Henlopen High School senior who wants to enter a college or school of nursing education program and need financial assistance still has time to apply for the Darby Mowll, RN Nursing Scholarship. This program provides an award each year to two qualified applicants who meet the eligibility criteria.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Homeowners Ramp Up Eco-Friendly Improvements

While green home improvement projects are certainly a boon to the environment, they are also helping homeowners save money and add to the value of their homes. According to a recent study from Angi (formerly Angie’s List), 92% of respondents are investing in the environment through home projects and lifestyle changes. The top reasons are: it's important to the homeowner; to save money in the long run; and to improve the home's resale value. While 68% of homeowners spent up to $5,000 on eco-friendly home improvements this past year, an additional 24% spent more than that, with 14% spending over $10,000.
ENVIRONMENT
WMDT.com

Plantation Lakes golf course hosts charity for Howard T Ennis School

MILLSBORO, Del.- Nearly 30 teams of golfers hit the links Sunday morning at the Plantation Lakes Golf Course in Millsboro, with the goal of raising 10,000 dollars for Howard T. Ennis School for special needs children. Many of the students helped to volunteer taking donations and selling T-shirts for the...
MILLSBORO, DE
Phys.org

Mathematics learning for Black communities

Communities of color in the United States have been disproportionately hit by the COVID-19 pandemic over the last few years, experiencing higher numbers of infections and death than predominantly white communities. Seventy-four percent of children and teens in the U.S. who died from COVID-19 in 2020 were Black or Latinx,...
EDUCATION
Cape Gazette

Four Winds Farm planned near Milton

Another subdivision is on the drawing board in the Milton area. At its April 14 meeting, the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission heard plans for Four Winds Farm, a proposed 336-single-family lot cluster subdivision on a 169-acre parcel along Shingle Point Road about one mile south of Harbeson Road and Milton town limits.
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

First of three public art projects installed in Lewes

Walkers, joggers and even those lost in George H.P. Smith Park will be greeted by Lewes’ latest public art project. Installed April 20, three pink aluminum sculptures that are part of artist Vivien Collens’ Squirt series stand tall along the walking path around Blockhouse Pond near the new Lewes Elementary School.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Charming brick ranch home

Just Listed! A charming 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom brick ranch home with fresh paint throughout, hardwood floors, laminated floors, granite countertops, a large 2-car garage with attic access, large backyard with trees, and plenty of off-street parking. There is not a home owners association here so there are no rental restrictions. If you want to take advantage of rental income through VRBO or AirBnB with this home , it is set up perfectly to do so. If you have a boat or RV that you want to store at your home, this is as good as it gets, and the property also has great potential for future mixed-use, or commercial designation. All of this is located just minutes away from the beaches in Lewes, Rehoboth, and Cape Henlopen State Park.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance benefit seeks donors, sponsors

Pours 4 Parker B, a wine-tasting fundraiser and raffle benefiting the Tuberous Sclerosis Complex Alliance, will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Saturday, May 21, at Bin 66, 20729 Coastal Highway, Rehoboth Beach. “Our son Parker was diagnosed with tuberous sclerosis complex in utero, and ever since his diagnosis...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Unitarian Universalists install new minister

The Unitarian Universalists of Southern Delaware congregation installed and jubilantly welcomed its fourth settled minister, the Rev. Heather Rion Starr, March 27. She was surrounded by her spouse, the Rev. Cathy Rion Starr, their two daughters, friends, prominent Unitarian Universalist colleagues and local clergy. In a deeply spiritual ritual, Rion...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Mental Health Alternatives for Teens to meet at Urban Float May 17

The Mental Health Alternatives for Teens nonprofit organization held its first monthly event at Right Balance Pilates in Lewes April 4. Pilates instructor and yoga teacher Laura Michnya led the seven teen attendees in guided breath work. Right Balance Pilates owner Carin Langer instructed them in use of the reformer and Pilates exercises, linking breath and movement.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Protect wetlands on Coral Lakes parcel

The following letter was sent to Sussex County Council with a copy provided to the Cape Gazette for publication. The beautiful landscape of Sussex County includes our beaches, state parks, farmland and wetlands. Visitors flock to our community for its irreplaceable landscape that residents have a role in protecting. The wetlands are invaluable to the success of our community, as they provide “flood protection, water quality improvement, shoreline erosion control, natural products, recreation, and aesthetics,” according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

New Lewes string orchestra sets first rehearsal May 3

The organizers of a new Lewes-area string orchestra are planning to hold their first rehearsal from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, May 3, at the Harbour Lights CHEER Center, 34211 Woods Edge Drive, Lewes. Since the first announcement was made in early March by Eva DelGallo, a violin and cello...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Warrior Beach Week to honor veterans and families Sept. 2-11

Operation SEAs the Day is planning its Warrior Beach Week for Friday to Sunday, Sept. 2 to 11. Warrior Beach Week provides post-9/11 wounded military veterans and their families a week of rest and relaxation in the Bethany Beach area to enjoy the sun, sand and recognition. Since 2013, with...
BETHANY BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Leonia Rebecca Robinson, Lewes icon

Leonia Rebecca Robinson began her earthly life June 19, 1942, in Lewes. On Saturday, April 16, 2022, while under Delaware Hospice care, after a very long illness, Leonia was called home to meet our Heavenly Father. Leonia was the daughter of the late Cora Robinson Washington and Collins Washington. Leonia...
LEWES, DE
WMDT.com

Cpl. Keith Heacook Banners raised in downtown Delmar

DELMAR, Md- Light fixtures across downtown Delmar now feature a picture of fallen Delmar Police Officer Cpl.Keith Heacook, commemorating the sacrifice he made just under a year ago. Delmar MD’s Mayor Ben Jorden tells me the permanent installations help to formalize the more homemade tributes that could be seen on...
DELMAR, MD
Cape Gazette

Public appears to be OK with Rehoboth’s 2020 CDP

The Rehoboth Beach Planning Commission conducted a public hearing April 22 on the city’s 2020 comprehensive development plan, and if the number of comments is any indication – zero – the public appears to be satisfied with the document. The meeting was a hybrid in-person/virtual meeting. No...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Former Sussex landfills remain county responsibility

It's not well known, but Sussex County operated six landfills from 1968 to 1984 totaling 600 acres. The areas were turned into transfer stations when capacity limits were reached. None of the areas is currently being used, but county officials are charged with maintenance and monitoring of the sites. The...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE

