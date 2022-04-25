ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ERYTECH (ERYP) Sells US Manufacturing Facility; Enters Long-Term Supply Agreement with Catalent

ERYTECH Pharma (Nasdaq: ERYP) today announced the sale of its U.S. manufacturing facility to Catalent, a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) in advanced therapies. Under the terms of an asset purchase agreement between ERYTECH and Catalent (the “APA”), Catalent agreed to acquire ERYTECH’s state-of-the-art commercial-scale cell therapy...

Joel Eisenberg

Scientists From the U.S., Israel, Japan, and Australia Claim to Have Stopped or Reversed Aging

Repercussions include debates over morality issues. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Al Jazeera, Aging-US.com, ScienceAlert.com, HarvardMagazine.com, Eurekalert.com, Wikipedia.org, Salk Institute, MIT News, and the Nuffield Council on Bioethics.
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
MedicalXpress

US study suggests COVID-19 pandemic may be accelerating antimicrobial resistance

Among those hospitalized during the pandemic, both COVID-19 patients and those tested for SARS-COV-2 but negative, had higher rates of antibiotic-resistant bacterial infections compared to patients hospitalized before the pandemic, according to a study evaluating the pandemic's impact on antimicrobial resistance (AMR) in 271 hospitals across the U.S., to be presented at this year's European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) in Lisbon, Portugal (23-26 April).
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
Phys.org

Bigger slant for a better plant: Decoding leaf angle genetics for better crop yields

Plants have been the primary source of our food for ages. With the human population growing rapidly, there is a continual increase in the demand for food produce. Since agricultural land is limited, fulfilling this increasing demand requires finding ways to improve the food crop productivity from existing cultivations. "Crop architecture," or the design of the crop plant, can have a major influence on its produce. Identifying crop architecture patterns and underlying biology could, therefore, help improve agricultural productivity.
Nature.com

Whole-genome sequences of 37 breeding line Bombyx mori strains and their phenotypes established since 1960s

Bombyx mori is a key insect in the sericulture industry and one of the very important economic animals that are responsible for not only the livelihood of many farmers internationally but also expended biomedical use. The National Institute of Agricultural Sciences of the Rural Development Administration of Korea (NIAS, RDA, Korea) has been collecting silkworm resources with various phenotypic traits from the 1960s and established breeding lines for using them as genetic resources. And these breeding line strains have been used to develop suitable F1 hybrid strains for specific use. In this study, we report the whole-genome sequences of 37 breeding line B. mori strains established over the past 60 years, along with the description of their phenotypic characteristics with photos of developmental stages. In addition, we report the example phenotypic characteristics of the F1-hybrid strain using these breeding line strains. We hope this data will be used as valuable resources to the related research community for studying B. mori and similar other insects.
Black Enterprise

Black Entrepreneur Who Almost Died as a Teen Signs Major Grocery Store Distribution Deal for Her Line of Low-Sodium Seasonings

Meet Emily Avonya Jefferson who had a severe reaction to a medication that almost took her life when she was 16. She was hospitalized for several days due to this reaction. Her road to recovery was long, in which she had to go through physical therapy to help her walk again as well as speech therapy. Today, she is the 23-year-old owner of Avonya’s Blends, a Black-owned brand of unique seasonings that are all-natural, low-sodium, and contain no artificial preservatives or anti-caking agents.
technologynetworks.com

Icelandic Forensic Toxicology Laboratory Uses Matrix Gemini LIMS To Report on Drunk/Drug Driving and Uncover Criminal Activity

Autoscribe Informatics, a leading global LIMS provider, is pleased to announce a new case study highlighting the work of the University of Iceland’s forensic toxicology laboratory. The Laboratory of Pharmacology and Toxicology (RLE) configured the Matrix Gemini LIMS themselves, to meet their own unique needs. RLE is now using the LIMS to analyze drug and alcohol samples to support the police and the judiciary in Iceland.
