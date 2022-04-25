The Villages: To Stream or Not to Stream Public Comments

Has anyone else seen those memes about the Hudson Valley that say something like:. HV Citizens: We could really use a Trader Joe's in the area. Don't get me wrong, I appreciated the Trader Joe's that I went to when I lived in Albany, but there is something special about Adams Fairacre Farms that cannot be beat. It is a hub of local produce, freshness, care and community. You know that when you walk into any Adams location that you are guaranteed a high level quality. the place just lives and breaths the Hudson Valley. From your day-to-day needs to special occasions, Adams is there. For Easter yesterday, we enjoyed one of their special Easter deals of Turkey and Ham dinners with potatoes, green beans, and stuffing! Honestly, it reminded me more of Thanksgiving than anything else, but great nonetheless!

HUDSON, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO