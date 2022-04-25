ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

Sustainability pros, do better on DEI

GreenBiz
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring my last breakfast at GreenBiz’s flagship conference this year in Scottsdale, Arizona, a joke was made about blackface — and the people in the conversation laughed throughout. To this day, they are probably blissfully unaware why the joke was unprofessional — and this is where the problem...

www.greenbiz.com

Comments / 0

Related
natureworldnews.com

Earth Day 2022: Celebrating the Planet Amidst Various Environmental Crisis

Earth Day is a worldwide celebration of our planet. It raises awareness about the environment and encourages conservation and long-term planning. Every year on April 22, around 1 billion people in over 190 countries take action to raise awareness of the climate problem and encourage behavioral change to safeguard the environment. The 50th anniversary of Earth Day will be observed in 2020.
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Innovations in sustainable fashion

The global fashion sector, mainly the apparel and footwear industry, produced more greenhouse gases than France, Germany, and the UK combined in 2018, around 2.1 billion metric tons of CO2 emissions—approximately 4% of total global emissions, according to research by McKinsey. Additionally, the fashion industry is responsible for 10%...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Compton, CA
Society
City
Compton, CA
Local
Arizona Society
Local
California Society
State
Arizona State
State
California State
Scottsdale, AZ
Society
City
Scottsdale, AZ
CNET

Figma's Carbon Capture Deal Shows New Way to Fight Climate Change

Figma, a collaborative design tool company, is joining the ranks of tech heavyweights like Google and Microsoft in the effort to curb carbon emissions. The San Francisco-based company said Friday it will pay Charm Industrial $250,000 to store 400 tons of carbon by 2025, part of the company's plan to become carbon neutral by 2040. The carbon stored will counter emissions Figma's activities put into the atmosphere, according to Praveer Melwani, Figma's head of business operations and finance.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Dei#Greenbiz#American#Asian#Ups
freightwaves.com

Earth Day roundup: Companies announce sustainability goals

A number of freight- and supply chain-focused companies and at least two federal agencies used the annual observance of Earth Day to publicize what they are doing or plan to do to help the environment, promote sustainability and reduce emissions. Among the initiatives and statements released Friday in honor of...
ENVIRONMENT
bloomberglaw.com

Bigger ESG Changes Loom After Climate Reporting Rules: Explained

Corporate reporting proposals released by both the U.S. securities regulator and the International Sustainability Standards Board in March would give investors more reliable details about the air pollution that companies emit and what steps they are taking to avoid risks that a warming planet poses to their operations. But efforts...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Environment
One Green Planet

We Need Root and Branch Change to Tackle Deforestation Head-On

Many governments made grandiose commitments when addressing deforestation at COP26. Nonetheless, revelations from the start of 2022 show that the destruction and exploitation of these critical biomes continue apace. Source: National Geographic/Youtube. There are many, often interlinked reasons why that’s the case. And we need root and branch change to...
ENVIRONMENT
ARTnews

Sustainable: The Best Eco-Friendly Graphite Pencils

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, ARTNews may receive an affiliate commission. The sourcing of pencil wood is an environmental concern; about 80,000 trees are harvested to produce more than 14 billion pencils annually. In recent decades, many earth-friendly pencils have come to market, including those using wood harvested from sustainably managed forests or made from recycled coffee grounds. Some even contain seeds to grow new plants. The graphite pencil as we know it has been around for centuries and still consists of the same basic...
ENVIRONMENT
Sourcing Journal

Cotopaxi Details Carbon-Cutting Journey

Click here to read the full article. Cotopaxi sustainability director Annie Agle details the outdoor label’s journey toward carbon reduction and climate neutrality. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalWhy Jack & Jones Chooses Carbon-Zero TENCEL™Ex-Flexport Exec Enters Fashion Factory Floor with SilqAmazon, Flexport, Ceva in 'Their Own League': PanjivaBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
ENVIRONMENT
Fast Company

This humble chair kickstarted the sustainable-design revolution

In a world where everything from shampoo bottles to playground equipment to leggings are made from recycled plastic, it’s hard to believe there was a time when the material wasn’t ubiquitous. But when British designer Jane Atfield created a chair made entirely of post-consumer recycled plastic in 1992, the idea felt positively revolutionary.
ENVIRONMENT
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Infrastructure Masons Announces the Formation of the iMasons Climate Accord Uniting over 70 Companies on Carbon Reduction in Global Digital Infrastructure

MONACO, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infrastructure Masons (iMasons), a non-profit professional association, has assembled a historic cooperative of over 70 companies to reduce carbon in digital infrastructure materials, products, and power. The iMasons Climate Accord (ICA) was formed by leaders in the iMasons Advisory Council. The ICA includes hyperscale companies AWS, Google, Meta, and Microsoft, which represent some of the largest digital infrastructure portfolios in the world, and over 40 colocation data center providers, product, service and investment firms that fund, build and operate the foundation and drive the supply chain.
ENVIRONMENT
The Atlantic

How to Make Change, Slowly

Saul Alinsky, the community organizer best known for his 1971 book, Rules for Radicals, had a useful metaphor for explaining why some social movements tend to burn bright and then burn out before making the change they seek. A successful revolution, he insisted, must follow the three-act structure of a play: “The first act introduces the characters and the plot, in the second act the plot and characters are developed as the play strives to hold the audience’s attention. In the final act good and evil have their dramatic confrontation and resolution.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy