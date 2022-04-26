ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Mother sole survivor in Kensington rowhome fire; father, 3 kids killed: Officials

By Katherine Scott
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DyUS9_0fJDcu5M00

A mother who jumped from a rowhome fire in the Kensington section of Philadelphia was the sole survivor of the blaze that claimed the life of her husband and three children, ages 12, 8 and 5.

"Right now we are frustrated and we are mourning, we are mourning with this community with these families," Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel said.

The fire broke out shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday on the 3200 block of Hartville Street.

Officials said firefighters arrived to find heavy flames coming out of the home, but not much was left once they came upon the scene.

The commissioner said the first engine arrived within two minutes of the first 911 call, but massive flames were blowing out of the first and second stories making rescue difficult.

"Unfortunately with fires burning hotter and faster than ever before, despite our best efforts, the best efforts of our members, we are tragically and unfortunately too often, too late," Thiel said.

Officials said a 38-year-old woman survived the blaze by jumping out of a window.

Action News has learned that the woman's husband and their three children were trapped and killed inside.

Taiana Juarbe, a friend of one of the victims, identified the 12-year-old victim as Yamalier, affectionately known as Gordo.

"He was kind. He was never a trouble maker," said Juarbe. "He was always protective with his brothers."

The boy's father was identified by friends as Alex.

Principal Charlotte Gillum-Maddox of Lewis Elkin Elementary School in the School District of Philadelphia said two of the children attended her school.

One was a third-grader and the other was in kindergarten.

Gillum-Maddox and several teachers came by to show their support for the family.

"They are our babies, and on a Sunday, we are here with the family partnering with them to make sure anything that's needed, they will receive," said Gillum-Maddox.

Officials: 4 dead, including 3 children after rowhome fire in Kensington

Action News spoke with neighbor Angel Rivera who said the father was his best friend.

"I said, 'Where's my best friend? Are you kidding? Are you sure he's back there?' Because the house was on fire. I couldn't go in there," said Rivera.

Rivera said he spoke to the mother before she was taken to the hospital. He described her body as being badly burned.

"He told her to (get) yourself out. Basically, jump out the window, and I'll go grab the kids. Those were his last words," said Rivera as he described his conversation with the mother.

Rivera was distraught and couldn't make sense of the tragedy on his block.

A woman told Action News her husband is the brother of the man who didn't make it. She said her husband was too shaken up to speak.

"Life is short, you know, so if you do got kids out there, hug them. Treasure them because you never know," Rivera said.

Officials have not officially identified the victims. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

The fire department said the house did not have working smoke detectors.

They encourage anyone who does not have working smoke detectors to please call 311. They will come out and install them.

The school is now partnering with the Philadelphia Fire Department's prevention unit to ensure all of its students have lessons on fire prevention and fire safety.

Since January 1 of this year, the Philadelphia Fire Department reports 312 families have been displaced by fire, with 21 lives lost and 38 people injured.

"Philadelphia has a fire problem and we need your help because fire is everyone's fight," Thiel said.

Comments / 6

Toni Martin
1d ago

my heart aches for this young mother who lost her family so tragically.May God be with her 🙏 I pray that she holds on to herself ( mentally- physically- & spiritually) we must pray 4 her to recover😪😪😪😪🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

Reply
2
Related
CBS Philly

Driver Strikes Woman On Sidewalk Before Crashing Into Front Porch Of West Philadelphia Home

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A woman is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle before the driver crashed into a front porch of a rowhome in Philadelphia. Video shows a smashed front end of a white sedan at 38th and Parrish Streets in Mantua just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police say the driver of the vehicle struck a parked Ford Ranger and a woman on the sidewalk before crashing into a front porch and coming to a stop. The driver remained on the scene and has no signs of injuries. The woman struck was transported to an area hospital and placed in critical condition. License and Inspections on the scene examining the porch and collapsed roof of the home the car crashed into. No one inside the home was injured.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Officials Urge Residents To Plan Ahead, Get Free Smoke Alarms Installed After Fatal Kensington Fire

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s a scene Philadelphia firefighters find themselves in at all too often. “The worst possible thing is to not be able to save a life,” Philly fire commissioner Adam Thiel said. Four more lives were lost on Sunday morning during a fire in Kensington, bringing the city’s total fire deaths so far this year to 21. The victims were a father and his three sons. The mother was the lone survivor and got pushed out a window by her significant other to get to safety.  That number prompted an emotional plea from Thiel. “Philadelphia has a fire problem and we need...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Accidents
City
Philadelphia, PA
Black Enterprise

3-Year-Old Philadelphia Boy Dies Years After His Father Used Him As A Human Shield

A family is mourning the loss of a 3-year-old Philadelphia boy who passed away last Tuesday after his father used him as a human shield in 2019. Yaseem Jenkins was just 11 months old when he was struck in the head, neck, and buttocks while seated in the backseat of his father’s car, NY Post reports. Jenkins’s father, Nafes Monroe, allegedly tried to buy drugs with counterfeit cash and decided to bring his baby boy with him.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

NYPD share image believed to show suspect pulling murdered mother of two away in a duffel bag

A person was caught on surveillance camera rolling down a duffle bag on the sidewalk inside of which the body of a 51-year-old mother was found in a New York City park, police said.The body of Orsolya Gaal, mother of two teenage boys, was found stuffed in a hockey bag on Saturday morning in Forest Park in the borough of Queens.Her body was discovered after cops were intimated around 8am local time about a suspicious bag with traces of blood on it at the corner of Metropolitan Avenue and Jackie Robinson Parkway. The body had multiple stab wounds, police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kensington#Kidding#Accident#Action News
The Independent

2-year-old shoots dead 4-year-old sister in horror gas station accident

A 2-year-old boy has fatally shot his 4-year-old sister by accident at a gas station in Chester, Pennsylvania, according to authorities. The children were in a parked car at a gas station in the city south of Philadelphia on Tuesday, when the shooting occurred at around 10.45am. The girl was taken to a hospital in the area by witnesses, where she was pronounced dead. Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer told reporters that “everybody in the community of Chester, in Delaware County, myself included, all of us are just heartbroken to think of what happened to this poor child”....
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Child dies after being found stabbed in bathroom in Kansas City middle school

A child died in hospital after he was found stabbed in a bathroom in the middle of class in a Kansas City middle school. Police said the student was found stabbed at Northeast Middle School in Kansas City, Missouri on Tuesday morning, according to the Kansas City Star. Law enforcement was alerted of the reported stabbing after 9am and responded to the school in the South Indian Mound area of the city. Officers found the male student with stab wounds in the bathroom and started providing first aid alongside school security personnel. Emergency medical workers then transported the student...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
BET

New Jersey Man Gets 375 Years In Prison For ‘House Of Horrors’ Murders Over Facebook Post

A New Jersey man has reportedly been sentenced to 375 years in prison for three murders and three attempted murders stemming from a Facebook comment that made him angry. According to Law and Crime, 31-year-old Jeremy Arrington was sentenced to nearly four centuries in prison on Friday (April 8) by Judge Ronald Wigler over the 2016 fatal stabbings of 8-year-old Aerial Little Whitehurst, her brother Al-Jahon Whitehurst, 11, and the fatal shooting of Syasia McBorroughs, 23. Arrington also stabbed the 29-year-old mother of the two dead children and a twin 13-year-old brother and sister – who all survived the attack.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
90K+
Followers
12K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy