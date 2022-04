Unlike the first two games of the series, Oregon built a six-run lead over Washington State. But the bullpen squandered it for the No. 10 Ducks. Kolby Somers blew two-run lead in the ninth and Logan Mercado and Andrew Mosiello combined to allow a hit, a hit batter and two walks that allowed the deciding run to score in an 8-7 loss in 10 innings to the Cougars at PK Park on Sunday.

PULLMAN, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO