Obituaries

Honey Janey Walsh

By Editorial
Butler Eagle
 2 days ago

It’s been a very long year. We’ve shed many a tear. We picture your smile, it’s forever in our heart. Just...

www.butlereagle.com

SheKnows

Whoops. How Victor’s Latest Move Will Send Victoria Back Onto Team Ashland — Plus, the Biggest Holes in Diane’s Story

There’s lots to unpack for this week of Young & Restless, so let’s get right to it. Wow, Victoria asks her father to trust her, and his response was to appoint Adam as temporary CEO of Newman? Loved the reactions in the room, but yikes. Even if Victor intended this move as keeping up appearances in tandem with his daughter’s plan, it’s bound to give her niggling doubts. And that’s all it might take — along with her feelings for her husband, his persuasiveness, and a little Tuscan romantic magic — to put her back on Team Ashland.
HollywoodLife

Patrick Swayze’s Wife: Everything To Know About Lisa Niemi & Their 34 Year Marriage

Throughout his whole career, Patrick Swayze had his wife Lisa Niemi by his side. Find out more about their relationship. Patrick Swayze was one of the most beloved actors of his generation. He began his acting career in 1979, but his career-defining role came in 1987, when he played the lead in the classic flick Dirty Dancing. After the coming-of-age film was a hit, he went on to star in more beloved movies like Road House, Ghost, and Point Break. He was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2007, and he died from the disease in January 2009. By his side throughout his whole career was his wife, Lisa Niemi who he was married to from 1975 until his death. Find out more about Patrick and Lisa’s marriage here.
Daily Mail

'We went out when we were 12 and I was besotted with him!': Rachel Stevens details rekindling romance with her childhood sweetheart who she married and had children with

Rachel Stevens opened up about re-meeting her childhood sweetheart who she later married and had children with on a new podcast on Wednesday. The former S Club 7 star, gushed over her partner Alex Bourne, 44, whom she married in 2009. The 43-year-old discussed her defining life moments as she...
NewsBreak
Obituaries
HipHopDX.com

Will Smith's Ex-Lover Spills Tea On Secret '90s Romance

Will Smith’s alleged ex-lover has come clean about the pair’s brief romance in a new tell-all memoir. Garcelle Beauvais, who stars in the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, also detailed a fling she had with legendary ball player Michael Jordan in her new book titled Love Me As I Am. She writes that she met the King Richard star in the early 1990s and ended things when Will’s son mistook Beauvais for Jada Pinkett Smith.
Us Weekly

Bachelor’s Hannah Ann Sluss Reveals Why She Kept Jake Funk Romance Private: ‘Nothing Good’ Came From Past Public Relationships

Just for them. Hannah Ann Sluss wanted to keep her relationship with boyfriend Jake Funk out of the spotlight — especially after her very public split from former Bachelor Peter Weber. "I wanted to wait to share [our relationship] with everyone because it was our decision," the model, 25, told Us Weekly exclusively at the […]
SheKnows

Carly Walks In on Harmony About to Burn Neil’s File on Her — Plus, Liz and Finn Are Shocked by the Camera Footage

At The Savoy, Curtis cleans up what’s left of the poker game as Jordan enters and thinks that must have been one hell of a party. Curtis assures her everything was on the up and up. Jordan just wanted to see how he and Portia were doing. Curtis says they are fine, the rest is between her and Portia. Suddenly, Selina enters and apologizes for intruding.
urbanbellemag.com

LAMH Recap: Miss Wanda Confronts Keke + She Claps Back

On the latest “Love and Marriage: Huntsville,” Miss Wanda stands up for LaTisha as she believes she was done wrong once again. This time, Wanda confronts LaTisha’s cousin Keke after LaTisha tells her of what Keke did at Melody’s pajama party. Wanda heads to Keke to...
Reality Tea

Dolores Catania Reveals Wasn’t Invited To Teresa’s Giudice’s Engagement Party

Name a more loyal housewife than Dolores Catania. I’ll wait! The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has proven over her last 5 seasons on the show that she is ride or die for the ones she loves. She’s even besties and business partners with ex-husband, Frank Catania. And this season, she let him move […] The post Dolores Catania Reveals Wasn’t Invited To Teresa’s Giudice’s Engagement Party appeared first on Reality Tea.
People

Married at First Sight Recap: Brett Nicole Breaks Down the Couple's 'Crucial' Hometown Visits

Brett Nicole appeared on Married at First Sight's 13th season, which took place in Houston in 2021. Though she was married to Ryan Ignasiak at the time, the pair decided to divorce and go their separate ways on decision day. On Jan. 5, season 14 of Married at First Sight premiered on Lifetime, following five Boston-based couples as the reality of their newly-wed lives together sets in. Here, Nicole gives PEOPLE her recap of Wednesday night's episode and explains why meeting with the experts is her favorite part of the series.
Hello Magazine

Married At First Sight Australia: What really happened between Tamara and Mitch?

Viewers have been glued to the sofa this month while watching the latest series of Married At First Sight Australia air on E4. The dating show with a twist sees compatible-on-paper couples meet for the first time at the altar before getting to know each other. But what really went down between season nine stars Tamara Djordjevic and Mitch Eynaud, who were actually paired with other people in the love experiment? Find out here…
POPSUGAR

Meet "Selling Sunset" Star Vanessa Villela's Fiancé, Nick Hardy

Vanessa Villela joined the cast of "Selling Sunset" in season four and almost immediately seemed right at home with the Oppenheim Group. The former Mexican soap star quickly bonded with Chrishell Stause, who had roles on "All My Children" and "Days of Our Lives" before getting into real estate, but she also found friends elsewhere on the team — even as conflicts between the other agents came to a head. But while Villela may have been a quiet presence on the show before, a new romance might just have people talking in season five.
