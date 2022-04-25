Honey Janey Walsh

Throughout his whole career, Patrick Swayze had his wife Lisa Niemi by his side. Find out more about their relationship. Patrick Swayze was one of the most beloved actors of his generation. He began his acting career in 1979, but his career-defining role came in 1987, when he played the lead in the classic flick Dirty Dancing. After the coming-of-age film was a hit, he went on to star in more beloved movies like Road House, Ghost, and Point Break. He was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2007, and he died from the disease in January 2009. By his side throughout his whole career was his wife, Lisa Niemi who he was married to from 1975 until his death. Find out more about Patrick and Lisa’s marriage here.

