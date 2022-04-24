ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

A few strong storms possible Monday afternoon

By Davis Nolan
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fa8Py_0fJDMfRf00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As a cold front heads our way on Monday, there will be some morning showers and rumbles of thunder, but a second round later in the afternoon may contain a few storms that could produce gusty damaging winds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xa9vU_0fJDMfRf00
RADAR | Track weather across TN live

The Storm Prediction Center has most of Middle Tennessee and South Kentucky in a Marginal Risk (category 1 of 5) for severe weather.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cpmqx_0fJDMfRf00
ALERTS | Weather advisories in Middle Tennessee

Although the tornado threat is zero, and the wind, hail, and heavy rain threats are low, please keep an eye on the afternoon sky for some strong storms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QcD7P_0fJDMfRf00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SjeUI_0fJDMfRf00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NI1Ql_0fJDMfRf00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02sofl_0fJDMfRf00

The timing of the round of afternoon storms is roughly in the 1-7 p.m. from west to east.

