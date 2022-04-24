10-15 motorcycles involved in wreck on Route 22 in Hanover Twp.

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for two people they say were involved in a vehicle hit-and-run in Wilkes-Barre. According to the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, on Thursday the individuals pictured below struck two parked cars on North Main Street, then fled on foot. Anyone with information is asked to contact officer Morris (570) […]
PERRY TWP, Pa. - A teenage girl died after crashing her ATV on Saturday evening in Perry Township, police said. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, the 13-year old was riding the ATV along the shoulder of Virginville Road at about 5:50 p.m., when she lost control and hit a fence, flipping the vehicle over. She died at the scene.
About a dozen bikers in a pack crashed into each other, closing the eastbound lanes of Route 22 near Bethlehem for about an hour on Sunday afternoon. The motorcycles were traveling in a pack when 10 to 15 of them collided with each other after 1 p.m., Pennsylvania State Trooper Nathan Branosky told lehighvalleylive.com.
A 37-year old New Jersey man was killed Thursday after being struck by a slab of granite that fell on him at a South Brunswick facility, police said. Police responded to Empire Marble and Granite on Chris Court in South Brunswick around 3:28 p.m. on Thursday for a report of man trapped under a slab of concrete, according to a statement from South Brunswick Police Department. Upon arrival, officers found the man’s coworkers had removed much of the slab off of him, but he suffered serious injuries in the accident and EMS pronounced the worker dead at the scene, police said.
CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — A man is dead after an early-morning crash on Interstate 80 in Carbon County. The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. in Kidder Township when a tractor-trailer hit the guard rail and went off the road. The driver of that tractor-trailer was killed. The interstate was...
A 15-year-old boy has died after he was shot in the head while grabbing a case of water from his father’s car, according to Philadelphia police and media reports. Police say the shooting occurred around 9:10 p.m. on Thursday, March 24, in a residential area of the city’s northeast side. Police found the 15-year-old boy, identified as Sean Toomey, suffering from “gunshot wounds to the head,” according to a news release.
A fiery Warren County home explosion caused one person to suffer a burn to the head and brought more than a dozen emergency crews to the scene.The Mansfield Township Fire Company responded to a home on Willever Lake Road off Jackson Valley Road and confirmed the fully-involved blaze around 9:30 a.m…
Grim new details have emerged in an upstate New York murder case where a Virginia man allegedly stalked his victim before the slaying occurred. Authorities say that the victim had recently married the suspect’s long-ago ex-girlfriend. Jacob L. Klein, 40, stands accused of murder in the second degree over...
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a woman they say committed a $1,200 retail theft from JCPenny’s at the Wyoming Valley Mall. According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, on Wednesday authorities arrested Tracey Simoson, 54, of Swoyersville after she was caught walking out of the JCPenny’s with $1,200 worth of merchandise. Investigators say […]
A suspect was taken into custody in the case of a missing Wisconsin girl whose body was found this week, authorities said Tuesday. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm identified the suspect as a juvenile who was "known" to Iliana "Lily" M. Peters, 10, but provided no additional details about the person or what charges they may face.
UPDATE: Inez Foulk has been found safe, Pennsylvania State Police said at 3:50 p.m. Tuesday. She and her biological mother, Courtney Foulk, who does not have custody of Inez, were found at a gas station off Interstate 95 in Virginia after a citizen had seen the missing-person advisory shared by police and spotted the vehicle apparently disabled at a gas station, according to police. Inez was to remain in custody of social services in Virginia until she can be picked up by Lehigh County Children and Youth Services, police said. Courtney Foulk was to be held in Virginia pending extradition to Pennsylvania to face charges, police said.
Pennsylvania State Police are seeking the public's help in locating a 5-year-old girl "at special risk of harm or injury." Inez Foulk was last seen with her mother, 37-year-old Courtney Foulk, in the area of the ShopRite in Chestnuthill Township (Monroe County) around 5 p.m. Monday, April 25, state police said.
SCRANTON, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Jerome Edward Sturdivant, age 39, and Alison Sawchak, age 39, both of Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, were indicted on March 29, 2022, by a federal grand jury for participating in a drug trafficking conspiracy.
A tractor-trailer crashed early Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 78 East in Upper Saucon Township causing traffic problems in both directions, Pennsylvania State Police report. The trailer rolled over in the left-lane wreck just after 12:30 p.m. at mile marker 61 near the Route 309 exit. It wasn’t clear if anyone...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
