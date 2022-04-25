ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Ibiza Opening Parties 2022

skiddle.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlights? Sorted. Accommodation? Booked. So far, so good. But what about events? What clubs are you going to check out? What DJs are you eager to see? With so many unreal opening parties going down as Ibiza starts warming up, you definitely need to take advantage of one or...

www.skiddle.com

TMZ.com

NYC DJ Kay Slay Dead From Covid at 55

DJ Kay Slay has died after a 4-month battle with COVID ... this according to his family and peers. The NY-based legendary hip-hop ambassador passed away Sunday, first confirmed by Wack 100, and then others, as tributes started to pour in from across the industry. His family writes, "Our hearts are broken by the passing of Keith Grayson, professionally known as DJ Kay Slay."
WWD

Coachella Returns: A Breakdown of the Fashion Parties

Click here to read the full article. Coachella is back. And so are the parties that surround the music festival, returning this weekend — April 15 to 17 and 22 to 24 — after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.More from WWDBurberry Hosts Dinner With Bella Hadid, Jacob Elordi, Lori HarveyArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiGetting Ready for Hulaween With Kim Petras Some events require proof of vaccination; others, nothing at all. Coachella, produced by Goldenvoice, itself dropped all COVID-19 restrictions ahead of this year’s festival, announcing that there would be “no vaccination, testing or masking requirements,” in accordance with local...
Maceo Plex
Solomun
Rolling Stone

Reggae Hero Protoje Returns From the ‘Hills’ With Fierce New Music

Click here to read the full article. One of the titans of modern reggae is back. Protoje — the Grammy-nominated singer, rapper, and label chief — has dropped his first solo release in more than a year with “Hills,” an ode to peace, nature, and frankly, being left the hell alone. “This song narrates what the last two years have been like for me, living in the mountains while the world was on lockdown,” Protoje says in a statement. “Connecting with the simplicity that exists here and being inspired with what I see surrounding me.” “Hills” is made up of tittering...
The Guardian

Spiritualized: Everything Was Beautiful review – a sweet din of magnificent melodies

You get the sense that Spiritualized’s Jason Pierce is actively signposting his latest album’s charms. Everything Was Beautiful’s medication-style packaging echoes that of the band’s 1997 classic, Ladies and Gentlemen We Are Floating in Space, as does the female voice that announces the record (then: former band member Kate Radley, now: Pierce’s daughter Poppy); the astronaut’s eye-view of human fallibility is here too.
NME

Watch Shania Twain join Harry Styles onstage at Coachella

Harry Styles headlined Coachella last night (April 15), and was joined on stage by Shania Twain – see footage, setlist and more below. Styles will release new album ‘Harry’s House’, which follows the star’s 2017 self-titled debut and 2019’s ‘Fine Line’, on May 20. This weekend, he’ll be joined by Billie Eilish and The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia as Coachella headliners.
NME

The Regrettes follow up playful Coachella 2022 performance with UK summer shows announcement

The Regrettes have announced two headline shows in the UK this summer. Tickets will be available here. The LA band, who had previously shared that they’d be playing TRNSMT, 2000trees, and a Sounds of the City show opening for Foals and Wet Leg at Manchester’s Castlefield Bowl, added two gigs at London’s Omeara on June 24 and Brighton’s Patterns on June 25. See the full list of dates below.
NME

Billie Eilish surprises Girl In Red with Norwegian Grammy at Coachella 2022

Billie Eilish surprised Girl In Red by presenting her with a Spellemann award at Coachella 2022 this weekend – check out the video below. The Norwegian artist, real name Marie Ulven, won the statue – often referred to as a Norwegian Grammy – in the Album Of The Year category for her acclaimed 2021 debut ‘If I Could Make It Go Quiet’.
HOLAUSA

Anitta, Maria Zardoya & more highlights of Coachella week 2

Coachella week 2 is ongoing, featuring more great performances from the world’s leading artists. Friday night’s event was hosted at the Empire Polo Club, and was capped off by Harry Styles, who was joined onstage by Lizzo. The two performed Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive,” while also...
E! News

Billie Eilish Falls Onstage and Laughs It Off During Second Coachella Show

Watch: Billie Eilish's HISTORIC Performance at Coachella 2022. Billie Eilish was head over heels at Coachella…literally!. The 20-year-old phenom took a tumble while onstage during her headlining performance at the popular California music festival's second weekend on April 23. As the lights dimmed and Billie prepared to sing her hit "Getting Older," she slipped and landed directly onto her face.
BBC

Live music revenue fell again in 2021, despite gigs returning

Royalties from live performances of music fell almost 30% in 2021, despite concerts resuming in the summer. Concert revenues were just £8m, down from £11.3m in 2020 and £54m in 2019, said PRS for Music, the body that collects royalties for songwriters. Only 19,300 setlists were reported...
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NME

Watch Omar Apollo join Daniel Caesar at Coachella 2022 to perform ‘Invincible’

Omar Apollo joined Daniel Caesar at weekend two of Coachella 2022 to perform their recently released collaborative single ‘Invincible’ – watch footage below. After performing his own set on the Outdoor Theatre earlier in the day, Apollo joined Caesar during his set on the Coachella Stage to run through their sleek pop song ‘Invincible’.
Rolling Stone

Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Nick Zinner to Release Studio Version of His ’41 Strings’ Orchestral Project

Click here to read the full article. Yeah Yeah Yeahs guitarist Nick Zinner will finally release a formal studio recording of his orchestral song cycle, 41 Strings, which was first commissioned for a special Earth Day event in 2011. 41 Strings comprises four movements, each corresponding to a respective season. The project blends classical and rock elements as the recording of “Fall” captures, its swooning strings getting a jolt from a steady marching snare and then later the restless buzz of an electric guitar. Including its 2011 debut, Zinner has performed 41 Strings just four times, because the production is such an...
hypebeast.com

FKA twigs Rides Atop a Car in New “Honda” Music Video

FKA twigs has released a music video for “Honda,” which appears on her January 2022 mixtape, Caprisongs. Directed by Aidan Zamiri, the new video pairs FKA twigs’ artistic aesthetic with the song’s high-energy cadence. Clocking in at just under a minute and a half, the short...
NME

Bonobo and Caribou to open Manchester’s Warehouse Project new season

Bobobo and Caribou are set to perform at Manchester’s Warehouse Project this summer. The pair will perform the opening concert at The Warehouse Project’s new season, which will begin earlier than ever this year on the August Bank Holiday weekend. Bonobo will perform a “special full live performance”...
NME

Legendary London venue Nambucca is closing

Legendary London venue Nambucca is closing in May, it was announced today (April 26). This Holloway Road, 300-capacity venue played hosts to acts including Frank Turner, Florence & The Machine and The Libertines in the early noughties and has been a champion of up and coming new acts over the years.
loudersound.com

Dutch prog rockers Kayak cancel UK shows

Dutch progressive rock legends Kayak have announced that they have been forced to cancel their two UK dates on what will be their final tour. The shows in London and Manchester in May have been cancelled with the band citing other prog gig clashes and Brexit issues. These would have been the band's final UK live appearances having announced the upcoming European tour would be the band's farewell.
