Clyde Daly Wins NSF Award

By Archive
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAssistant Professor of Chemistry Clyde Daly’s research uses modern computational techniques to help explain the structure and dynamics of complex molecular systems. A new grant from the National Science Foundation will support his work developing a vibrational spectroscopic map for terminal alkyne molecules. This work will not only engage student researchers...

