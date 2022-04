Astronomers now know of around 5,000 planets in orbit around other stars. A handful of these are both Earth-sized and in the habitable zones of the stars they orbit, where the temperature is right for liquid water. But many candidate Earth-sized worlds are in orbit around red dwarf stars, much smaller and cooler than our own sun. Astronomers estimate that two-thirds of stars near Earth are red dwarfs. They range from 8% to 55% the mass of the sun, 10% to 60% the sun’s radius, and only 0.05% to 7% the sun’s luminosity.

ASTRONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO