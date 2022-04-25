ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

To live is well but to live well is better: venetoclax combination therapy and quality-of-life in acute myeloid leukemia

By Naseema Gangat
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVenetoclax combination therapy and acute myeloid leukemia. The FDA approval of venetoclax in combination with hypomethylating agents (azacitidine or decitabine) or low-dose cytarabine has offered renewed hope for elderly/unfit patients with newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia (AML). In the pivotal Phase III VIALE-A and VIALE-C studies, complete response rates were superior...

Cancer Health

Lung Cancer Patients With a Genetic Variant Linked to Autoimmune Disease May Respond Better to Immunotherapy

A variant of the CTLA-4 gene associated with autoimmune disease was found to be more frequent in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients who experienced an exceptionally high response to anti-PD-1 immunotherapy and higher immune-related side effects than in a comparable cohort of lung cancer patients and healthy individuals, according to data presented during the AACR Annual Meeting 2022, held April 8-13.
CANCER
biospace.com

Nkarta's NK Cell Therapies for Blood Cancer Tout Full Recoveries

Nkarta, a biopharmaceutical company that engineers natural killer cell therapies to treat cancer, announced that two of its therapies have shown complete remission in patients with blood cancer. The exciting results from the Phase I studies are some of the latest hopeful developments in the biopharma space for difficult-to-treat blood cancers.
CANCER
biospace.com

Pheast Garners $76M to Launch Therapy Targeting Elusive Cancer Protein

Pheast Therapeutics launched Tuesday with $76 million in Series A financing led by Catalio Capital Management and ARCH Venture Partners. Pheast is in the market to develop novel cancer checkpoint therapies to fight malignant cells. In particular, Pheast is hoping to make changes to treatment options for patients with ovarian...
CANCER
Cancer Health

KRAS Inhibitor May Offer Long-Term Benefit for Lung Cancer Patients

KRAS G12C Inhibitor Sotorasib May Offer Long-term Clinical Benefit in Patients with Non-small Cell Lung Cancer. Patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) treated with the KRAS G12C inhibitor sotorasib (Lumakras) had a two-year overall survival rate of 32.5%, according to data from the CodeBreaK 100 clinical trial presented during the AACR Annual Meeting 2022, held April 8-13.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Discovery of MCLA-158, the first clinical candidate screened in organoids targeting cancer stem cells of solid tumors

Scientists from an international consortium led by Dr. Eduard Batlle, head of the Colorectal Cancer laboratory at IRB Barcelona, ICREA researcher and group leader of CIBER de Cáncer (CIBERONC), together with the Dutch company Merus N.V., reveal the preclinical data that has led to the discovery of MCLA-158 and its mechanism of action on cancer stem cells. Named Petosemtamab, the antibody MCLA-158 prevents the onset of metastasis (that is, the spread of cancer to other vital organs) and slows the growth of primary tumors in experimental models of cancer.
CANCER
studyfinds.org

Turmeric compound helping scientists create lab-grown blood cells that heal the body

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — Could a popular spice in Indian cuisine also hold the key to creating lab-grown blood vessels? Scientists at the University of California-Riverside say these specially-engineered cells and tissues could replace and regenerate damaged tissues in human patients. Their study finds a compound found in turmeric (curcumin)...
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Vitamin C Supplements Could Help Reduce Toxic Side Effects of Common Cancer Treatment

In rats, vitamin C supplementation helps preserve skeletal muscle after doxorubicin therapy. A study conducted in rats suggests that taking vitamin C may help to counteract the muscle atrophy that is a common side effect of the chemotherapy drug doxorubicin. Although clinical studies would be needed to determine the safety and effectiveness of taking vitamin C during doxorubicin treatment, the findings suggest vitamin C may represent a promising opportunity to reduce some of the drug’s most debilitating side effects.
CANCER
verywellhealth.com

Understanding the Stages of Kidney Disease

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is a progressive disease of kidney damage, where the kidneys slowly lose functioning over time and cannot work as they should. Stages are a way to keep track of the progression of the disease and its severity. Through monitoring, your treatment team can help you make adjustments to any medication and alter things like diet or other health behaviors.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Blood type may offer insights into risk of blood clot in people with cancer

A new Blood Advances study suggests that people with cancer and non-O blood types, such as types A, B, and AB, face an increased risk of developing venous thromboembolism (VTE), or blood clots in the veins, three months after their initial diagnosis. Scientists have long strived to understand the risk factors for VTE, the leading cause of preventable hospital deaths in the United States. Existing assessments use factors like tumor or cancer type to detect those at high risk of VTE. Yet, many patients without these diagnoses still develop life-threatening blood clots but go unidentified.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

New combo immunotherapy prolongs survival in patients with advanced kidney cancer

The use of immunotherapy and/or targeted drugs revolutionized the treatment of many cancers, but some people grow resistant to immunotherapy drugs and relapse as a result. For cases of advanced kidney cancer, a new drug in combination with an existing therapy appears to extend survival, according to a new study.
CANCER
Medical News Today

What painful symptoms are common with multiple myeloma?

Multiple myeloma is the term for cancer of the plasma cells, a type of white blood cell that fights infection. The disease causes the body to produce too many plasma cells inside the bone marrow, which can cause tumors to develop. A common symptom of multiple myeloma is pain in certain areas of the body.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Researchers describe previously unknown risk factors for leukemia in adulthood

Cancer researchers at the University Medical Center Schleswig-Holstein (UKSH), Campus Kiel, and at the Medical Faculty of Kiel University have described approaches for improved therapy of adult blood cancer patients in a new research paper on the genetic causes of acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). Children, but also adults of all ages, can fall ill with this form of leukemia. It originates from malignantly transformed precursor cells of certain white blood cells and causes a rapidly progressive reduction in bone marrow function and thus disturbed blood formation. If left untreated, it can lead to death within a short time. The most common form of this blood cancer is the so-called B-precursor ALL (BCP-ALL). Around 500 adults in Germany are newly diagnosed with this disease every year. While about 90 percent of patients survive BCP-ALL in childhood, this rate drops to only about 40 percent in adults.
CANCER
The Independent

New hope for multiple sclerosis sufferers as scientists ‘reverse symptoms’ with cells transplant

A groundbreaking study has claimed that immune cells against glandular fever have the potential to halt or even reverse symptoms of multiple sclerosis (MS). US scientists conducted a trial where patients with MS were implanted with T-cells that help the body fight the virus that causes glandular fever.Brain scans suggested the progression of the condition was slowed down or even reversed in some patients, the study claims. Those who saw results also had “sustained disability improvement,” such as being able to walk with less pain.The T-cells were extracted from people who had recovered from Epstein-Barr virus (EBV), which causes...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Artificial intelligence helps physicians better assess the effectiveness of bladder cancer treatment

In a small but multi-institutional study, an artificial intelligence-based system improved providers' assessments of whether patients with bladder cancer had complete response to chemotherapy before a radical cystectomy (bladder removal surgery). Yet the researchers caution that AI isn't a replacement for human expertise and that their tool shouldn't be used...
CANCER
Cancer Health

AI Model May Predict Elevated Pancreatic Cancer Risk

An AI Model May Predict Elevated Pancreatic Cancer Risk Using Electronic Health Records. An artificial intelligence (AI) model trained using sequential health information derived from electronic health records identified a subset of individuals with a 25-fold risk of developing pancreatic cancer within three to 36 months, according to results presented at the AACR Annual Meeting 2022, held April 8-13.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Studying intranasal human milk as stem cell therapy in preterm infants with intraventricular hemorrhage

A new study demonstrates that intranasal human milk is a safe and feasible intervention for intraventricular hemorrhage, a serious cause of morbidity in preterm infants. Findings from the study will be presented during the Pediatric Academic Societies (PAS) 2022 Meeting, taking place April 21-25 in Denver. This is the first prospective trial on safety and feasibility of intranasal human milk administration in neonates with intraventricular hemorrhage.
SCIENCE

