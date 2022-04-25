ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkins, WV

Nancy Fern Moats Ours

By Editorials
TheInterMountain.com
 2 days ago

Nancy Fern Moats Ours, 70, a resident of Elkins, West Virginia, departed this life...

www.theintermountain.com

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

What is West Virginia’s role in the 2022 World Cup?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, co-hosts Mark Curtis and Amanda Barren discuss a variety of topics including the 2022 World Cup, education and more! In Segment One, Mark Curtis talks to Attorney General Patrick Morrisey (R-WV) about the $99 million settlement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals. In Segments Two […]
POLITICS
WDTV

Fairmont Senior baseball clinches RCB victory, 9-4

NUTTERFORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Robert C. Byrd and Fairmont Senior baseball took to Frank Loria Memorial Field for a brisk evening ballgame. The Polar Bears started off the evening with two runs in the top of the first, staying on top the greater majority of the matchup, trailing only once in the bottom of the third.
FAIRMONT, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morgantown, WV
Obituaries
State
West Virginia State
City
Morgantown, WV
Elkins, WV
Obituaries
City
Elkins, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy