John Oliver Is Weirdly Angry Over A 1997 Film Everyone Else Has Forgotten

Not many people spend much time analyzing the 1997 film “Air Bud.”

But that’s what was on John Oliver ’s mind this week.

“Don’t worry. I’m not going to ruin 1997′s ‘Air Bud,’ for you,” he promised early in the segment. “If I wanted to do that I’d say either that the dog who played him is definitely dead by now, or that it must’ve been nice to make content before 9/11.”

His HBO show, “Last Week Tonight,” is on break, but Oliver released a web-only clip on YouTube spelling out the problems he has with the movie.

“I know what you’re thinking. You’re thinking: ‘He must get paid extra to do these web exclusives,’” Oliver said. “I don’t ... I’m not talking about ‘Air Bud’ because I have to. I’m doing it because I want to.”

“Air Bud” spawned a franchise with more than a dozen films, including direct sequels such “Air Bud: World Pup” as well as spinoffs such as “Santa Buddies,” “Spooky Buddies” and “Treasure Buddies.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.