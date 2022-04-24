ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins blasts refs after Game 4 loss to Wolves

By Alex Kennedy
basketballnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the Memphis Grizzlies' 119-118 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night, Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins blasted the officiating in Game 4. "We've got to play better, but in my opinion, [that was] one of the most poorly officiated games I've ever seen in my NBA career," Jenkins said....

www.basketballnews.com

The Spun

The NBA World Is Stunned By Steph Curry On Sunday

When’s the last time Steph Curry missed this many shots – two-point attempts, three-point attempts, free throws – in an NBA game?. The Golden State Warriors star is off on Sunday afternoon in Game 4 of the Western Conference first round playoff series. Curry has missed four...
NBA
WREG

Grizzlies vocal on ‘inconsistent’ officiating

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WREG) — The series is tied 2-2 after a tough one-point loss Saturday night in Game 4. The Grizzlies, of course, aren’t happy with their execution in the last two games of the series, but Saturday night they made it known that the officiating was a problem. “Yes, some things we have to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Grizzlies' Ja Morant named NBA's Most Improved Player

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant earned the NBA's Most Improved Player Award, the league announced Monday. Morant, 22, is the first Grizzlies player to win the award after earning All-Star honors during the 2021-22 season. Morant received 38 first-place votes for the award, while only a few points separated Dejounte Murray of the San Antonio Spurs and Darius Garland of the Cleveland Cavaliers for second place.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Ringer

The Grizzlies and Wolves Are Flawed, but Damn Are They Entertaining

It never really gets quiet in Memphis. For a second late in the third quarter on Tuesday, though, it got close. Just as they did in Game 1, the Timberwolves came into FedExForum and made the case that they, not the higher-seeded Grizzlies, were the flat-out better team in the most electric series of the opening round of the 2022 NBA playoffs. Minnesota pressed that case in the third, racing to a double-digit lead behind the hot shooting of Karl-Anthony Towns, frigid shooting from the Grizzlies, and a paint-packing defense that had clipped Ja Morant’s wings. After Malik Beasley’s banking runner put the Wolves up 13, the typically raucous cheers of the Memphis faithful were replaced by more muted murmurs—the unmistakable sound of a crowd beginning to think dire thoughts, to worry that they were witnessing the beginning of the end to a miraculous season.
MEMPHIS, TN
MassLive.com

Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game 5: Stream NBA Playoffs online for free | Time, TV, channel

The Memphis Grizzlies will host the Minnesota Timberwolves in game five of the Western Conference first round Tuesday April 26 at 7:30 p.m. ET with the series tied 2-2. Memphis and Minnesota are currently tied 2-2 in the Western Conference first round. The Timberwolves triumphed over the Grizzlies 119-118 in the last meeting. Karl-Anthony Towns led the Timberwolves with 33 points and Desmond Bane led the Grizzlies with 34 points. This will be the ninth time the teams have met this season. Fans looking to watch the game can watch it on TNT.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Grizzlies Jenkins fined $15,000 by NBA for calling out officiating

MEMPHIS – “But we’re not up here complaining about referees.  I think referees are in a tough position as it is already.  Coming from a young coach, that’s something you just don’t do.  Me being in this league for a decade, that’s something you just don’t do.  Especially during playoff time.” With the series tied […]
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Sports

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves: Ja Morant's buzzer-beating layup lifts Memphis to Game 5 victory vs. Minnesota

Ja Morant's spectacular, buzzer-beating, left-handed layup lifted the Memphis Grizzlies to a 111-109 victory in Game 5 of their first-round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday. Memphis had only 3.7 seconds to make a play when Dillon Brooks found Morant with an inbounds pass, placing it just out of reach of Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards.
MEMPHIS, TN
fadeawayworld.net

Taylor Jenkins Furious At Officials From Game 4 Loss To Minnesota: "I've Never Seen A More Inconsistent, Arrogant Officiated Game"

The Memphis Grizzlies have a Coach of the Year candidate on their bench in Taylor Jenkins, who has expertly overseen the development of his young team and helped them have the second-best record in the league this season. While he is facing a playoff challenge against the Minnesota Timberwolves, nothing can be taken away from the great job he has done.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Grizzlies game security prepares for possibility of protest

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Security will be a top concern in keeping disruptive protestors off the court as our Memphis Grizzlies and the Minnesota Timberwolves collide in a crucial game five at FedExForum Tuesday night. Grizzlies fever is building across the Bluff City and throughout the Mid-South. When it comes to the NBA playoff games between the […]
MEMPHIS, TN

