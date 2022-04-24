Crash involving 10-15 motorcycles shuts down Route 22 in Hanover Twp.

KIDDER TWP., Pa. - Police say a 52-year-old man from New York is dead after crashing his truck on Interstate 80 in Kidder Twp., Carbon County early Saturday morning. According to police, the driver was traveling east in an tractor-trailer around 2:40 a.m. Officials say the truck driver came to where the highway curved to the left, but kept going straight, striking a guard rail and trees on the opposite side of the road.

CARBON COUNTY, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO