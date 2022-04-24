ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanover Township, PA

Crash involving 10-15 motorcycles shuts down Route 22 in Hanover Twp.

WFMZ-TV Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article10-15 motorcycles involved in wreck on Route 22...

www.wfmz.com

Comments / 2

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Motorcyclist dead after crash in Westmoreland County

UPPER BURRELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Westmoreland County Friday. The call for the crash at the intersection of Seventh Street and Upper Drennen roads in Upper Burrell Township came in around 4 p.m., dispatchers said. One man was killed. It's unclear if anyone else was involved or injured. The victim hasn't been identified. 
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Driver killed in truck crash on I-80 in Kidder Twp.

KIDDER TWP., Pa. - Police say a 52-year-old man from New York is dead after crashing his truck on Interstate 80 in Kidder Twp., Carbon County early Saturday morning. According to police, the driver was traveling east in an tractor-trailer around 2:40 a.m. Officials say the truck driver came to where the highway curved to the left, but kept going straight, striking a guard rail and trees on the opposite side of the road.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

One dead after multi-vehicle crash in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A person is dead after multi-vehicle crash in Clearfield County happened on Monday, state police said. At about 2:10 p.m. state police said that a crash had traffic stalled on SR 153 south of Os Long Road in Pine Township. A driver couldn’t stop their vehicle in time and ended up […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Hanover, PA
City
Hanover Township, PA
Hanover Township, PA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle#Route 22#Traffic Accident
Daily Voice

21-Year-Old Dies In Central PA Crash: State Police

A 21-year-old man has died following a crash along Route 283 on Saturday, Apr. 23, according to a release by Pennsylvania state police. The crash happened when a 2020 Toyota Camry left the roadway, crossed a grassy median, and struck a pole along RT 283 eastbound near mile marker 4.2 in Londonderry Township just after 6 a.m., police detailed in the release.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Harrisburg man dies in single-vehicle crash

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Harrisburg man is dead following a single-vehicle crash on Saturday morning. On April 23, Arjun Subba-Guragai, 21, was driving east on Route 283 in Londonderry Township when he left the roadway and struck a pole in the median, state police said. Subba-Guragai described as the...
HARRISBURG, PA
WTAJ

1 flown to hospital, pronounced dead after Centre County crash

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Bellefonte woman was pronounced dead Friday afternoon after being flown from a crash scene for her injuries. Sherry Thompson, 47, was reportedly driving in her Dodge Dakota on Nittany Valley Drive (Route 64) when the car in front of her began to slow down to make a left turn […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WBRE

Search for two involved in a vehicle hit-and-run

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for two people they say were involved in a vehicle hit-and-run in Wilkes-Barre. According to the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, on Thursday the individuals pictured below struck two parked cars on North Main Street, then fled on foot. Anyone with information is asked to contact officer Morris (570) […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WETM 18 News

Woman killed after hit by train in Elmira Heights

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) — The Elmira Heights Police Department has confirmed that a woman from the Village was killed after being hit by a train in the Heights late Monday night. The EHPD said officers responded to a report of a pedestrian that was hit by a train near West 14th Street and College […]
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, NY
Daily Voice

Four Riders Hurt In Back-To-Back PA Crash Involving Up To 15 Motorcycles, BMW, State Police Say

Four riders were hospitalized following a back-to-back crash in Pennsylvania that involved up to 15 motorcycles and a BMW, state police confirmed. Officers responding to the crash report on Route 22 eastbound near milepost 236.5 in Hanover Township, Northampton County found between 10 and 15 motorcycles lying on the highway with traffic at a halt just after 12:40 p.m. on Sunday, April 24, Trooper Nathan T. Branosky said in a Wednesday release.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Multi-vehicle crash in Lancaster County on Route 30

PARADISE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Route 30 has reopened after a multi-vehicle crash happened late Tuesday night in Lancaster County. The crash happened in Paradise Township at the intersection of Lincoln Highway East and Pequea Drive, shortly after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. The crash involved three vehicles and a tractor-trailer. One...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy