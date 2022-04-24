Crash involving 10-15 motorcycles shuts down Route 22 in Hanover Twp.

About a dozen bikers in a pack crashed into each other, closing the eastbound lanes of Route 22 near Bethlehem for about an hour on Sunday afternoon. The motorcycles were traveling in a pack when 10 to 15 of them collided with each other after 1 p.m., Pennsylvania State Trooper Nathan Branosky told lehighvalleylive.com.
UPPER BURRELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Westmoreland County Friday. The call for the crash at the intersection of Seventh Street and Upper Drennen roads in Upper Burrell Township came in around 4 p.m., dispatchers said. One man was killed. It's unclear if anyone else was involved or injured. The victim hasn't been identified.
KIDDER TWP., Pa. - Police say a 52-year-old man from New York is dead after crashing his truck on Interstate 80 in Kidder Twp., Carbon County early Saturday morning. According to police, the driver was traveling east in an tractor-trailer around 2:40 a.m. Officials say the truck driver came to where the highway curved to the left, but kept going straight, striking a guard rail and trees on the opposite side of the road.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A person is dead after multi-vehicle crash in Clearfield County happened on Monday, state police said. At about 2:10 p.m. state police said that a crash had traffic stalled on SR 153 south of Os Long Road in Pine Township. A driver couldn’t stop their vehicle in time and ended up […]
Two Pennsylvania state police troopers shot a horse dead along a highway, according to a report by LancasterOnline.The horse had escaped from an Amish farm along U.S. Route 1 and State Road 10 outside of downtown Oxford, an unnamed source told the outlet. The troopers from Troop J had been trying t…
TUSCARORA, N.Y. (WETM) — Two men were arrested last week for trying to steal a deceased person’s property, according to State Police out of Painted Post. Chad Stratton, 40, of Tuscarora, and David Morseman, 55, of Addison were arrested for an incident that occurred in the Town of Tuscarora last Friday, April 8, 2022. The […]
A baby was found dead in central Pennsylvania on Thursday, state police say. Troopers were called to a on Dooley Road in Delta Borough around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, Apr. 21, according to state police. "At this time the cause of death is undetermined and the investigation into that cause...
A 21-year-old man has died following a crash along Route 283 on Saturday, Apr. 23, according to a release by Pennsylvania state police. The crash happened when a 2020 Toyota Camry left the roadway, crossed a grassy median, and struck a pole along RT 283 eastbound near mile marker 4.2 in Londonderry Township just after 6 a.m., police detailed in the release.
PALMYRA — A 28-year-old woman who was found fatally shot in the parking lot of a car wash was killed by her former boyfriend, according to charges announced Monday by the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office. Palmyra resident Antonio Burke, 32, was arrested during a traffic stop Monday morning in...
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Harrisburg man is dead following a single-vehicle crash on Saturday morning. On April 23, Arjun Subba-Guragai, 21, was driving east on Route 283 in Londonderry Township when he left the roadway and struck a pole in the median, state police said. Subba-Guragai described as the...
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Bellefonte woman was pronounced dead Friday afternoon after being flown from a crash scene for her injuries. Sherry Thompson, 47, was reportedly driving in her Dodge Dakota on Nittany Valley Drive (Route 64) when the car in front of her began to slow down to make a left turn […]
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County man is facing several charges after police say he crashed a pickup truck head-on into two horse and buggies in an incident last week. One person was seriously injured and one of the horses was killed in the crash, which occurred at...
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for two people they say were involved in a vehicle hit-and-run in Wilkes-Barre. According to the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, on Thursday the individuals pictured below struck two parked cars on North Main Street, then fled on foot. Anyone with information is asked to contact officer Morris (570) […]
A Virginia woman was killed, and two other people were injured on Monday when their SUV flipped over on U.S. 340 because another driver made an “aggressive lane change,” police said. The driver of the silver Jeep Liberty that entered their lane did not stop after the crash,...
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) — The Elmira Heights Police Department has confirmed that a woman from the Village was killed after being hit by a train in the Heights late Monday night. The EHPD said officers responded to a report of a pedestrian that was hit by a train near West 14th Street and College […]
PARADISE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Route 30 has reopened after a multi-vehicle crash happened late Tuesday night in Lancaster County. The crash happened in Paradise Township at the intersection of Lincoln Highway East and Pequea Drive, shortly after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. The crash involved three vehicles and a tractor-trailer. One...
