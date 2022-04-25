ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PRECIOUS-Gold dragged to 4-week low by hawkish Fed bets, firmer dollar

By Bharat Gautam
 4 days ago

* Rising real yields will weigh on gold - analyst * Silver, platinum at multi-month lows (Adds details, updates prices) By Bharat Gautam April 25 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell on Monday to their lowest in four weeks, as bets for an increasingly aggressive and hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve approach to tightening monetary policy boosted the dollar and pressured demand for bullion. Spot gold was down 0.7% at $1,916.41 per ounce, as of 0545 GMT, earlier hitting its lowest since March 29 at $1,914.58. U.S. gold futures were down 0.9% at $1,917.40. Although the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield is nearing 3% and theoretically that's supposed to be a tipping point for gold, it is more about real yields that are starting to catch up and that will weigh on gold, said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management. With expectations for a half-percentage point interest rate hike at the Fed's May meeting now locked in, traders on Friday piled into bets that the U.S. central bank will go even bigger in subsequent months. Gold is highly sensitive to rising U.S. short-term interest rates and higher yields, which increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. It is, however, seen as a safe store of value during economic and political crises. Gold still has some intrinsic value when economies slow because then, banks don't want to raise interest rates, Innes said, adding: "The market is pricing in rates, rates, rates. But what happens if the economy starts tanking very aggressively?" The dollar firmed near its highest in two years, making greenback-priced gold costlier for other currency holders. Spot gold may test a support at $1,915 per ounce, with a good chance of breaking below this level and falling towards $1,889, according to Reuters' technical analyst Wang Tao. Spot silver dipped 1.7% to an over two-month trough of $23.73 per ounce, and palladium fell 3.1% to $2,302.19. Platinum eased 0.8% to $923.00, its lowest since mid-December last year. (Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Uttaresh.V)

Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Robust economic growth helps Canadian dollar trim April decline

* Canadian dollar strengthens 0.5% against the greenback * For April, the loonie is on track to weaken 1.9% * Canadian GDP rises 1.1% in February * Canadian bond yields move higher across curve TORONTO, April 29 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as domestic data showing strong economic growth supported bets for a series of upsized interest rate hikes by the Bank of Canada, but the currency was still headed for a monthly decline. The loonie was trading 0.5% higher at 1.2735 to the greenback, or 78.52 U.S. cents, recovering from its lowest intraday level in more than seven weeks on Thursday at 1.2879. For the month, the currency was on track to weaken 1.9% as the war in Ukraine, COVID-19 lockdowns in China and the potential for aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve spooked investors worried about the global economic outlook. Canadian gross domestic product rose by 1.1% in February, beating estimates, Statistics Canada data showed. March GDP was seen up 0.5% in a flash estimate, with the annualized Q1 GDP likely to be up 5.6%. Money markets expect the Bank of Canada to hike interest rates by at least half a percentage point at each of the next three meetings to tackle inflation. The central bank hiked by that increment earlier this month, marking its biggest single increase in 22 years. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, rose for a fourth day on fears over Russian supply disruption. U.S. crude prices were up 1.1% at $106.48 a barrel, while the safe-haven U.S. dollar pulled back from 20-year highs and Chinese authorities' pledged to support economic growth, offering respite to battered equity markets. Canadian government bond yields were higher across the curve. The 10-year climbed 8.2 basis points to 2.869%, moving back in reach of the 11-year high notched last week at 2.944%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith, Editing by Louise Heavens)
BUSINESS
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Currencies rally, Russian rouble hits 2-year high despite rate cut

* Russia central bank cuts key rate by 300 bps to 14% * Colombian central bank seen hiking by 100 bps * Mexican economy grows for first time in three quarters * Currencies of Brazil, Chile, South Africa up more than 1% By Susan Mathew April 29 (Reuters) - Russia's rouble hit a two-year peak against the dollar and the euro on Friday as capital controls helped it weather another a larger-than-expected interest rate cut, while other emerging market currencies rallied as the dollar retreated from 20-year highs. The rouble reached 67.7750 against the dollar in the interbank market before trading back to around 71, while against the euro it hit 71. The Central Bank of Russia cut its key rate by another 300 basis points to 14% on Friday, and said it saw room for cutting rates further this year, as it tries to manage a shrinking economy and soaring inflation in the wake of Moscow's military attack on Ukraine. "An interest rate cut today had been well-signalled by the CBR ... and the decision seems to reflect the strength of the rouble, the easing of financial stability risks and the recent sharp slowdown in inflation pressures on a week-by-week basis," said Liam Peach, emerging Europe economist at Capital Economics. "It's clear that the central bank is thinking about how the economy will adapt to a new growth model and that it should not keep interest rates too restrictive it if hinders this transition. Further rate cuts towards 10% by year-end now look likely." Investors will now be looking to Colombia's central bank meeting, with its board set to raise the benchmark interest rate by 100 basis points to 6%. This would bring the total uptick in Colombia's borrowing costs to 425 basis points since September 2021 as the central bank tries to combat persistent inflation pressures. "We will be vigilant of the board's comments on the inflation outlook, as global price pressures are likely to persist and the economy continues displaying a stronger-than-expected performance. In particular, we will be watchful of the board's possible comments on the future pace of hikes," said Credit Suisse analyst Alberto Rojas. As the dollar slipped, an index of emerging market currencies moved away from near a 1-1/2-year low, with several Asian currencies rallying strongly, while South Africa's rand snapped a nine-session losing streak to jump 1.7%. Latin American currencies also firmed, with Brazil's real up 1.4%, while Chile's peso jumped 1.3% to make back all of its losses on Thursday. The Mexican peso recovered from a six-week low, bolstered by preliminary data that showed the country's economy grew in the first quarter from the previous three-month period for the first time in three quarters. The figure, however, was slightly below forecasts. Key Latin American currencies at 1254 GMT: Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.8700 1.43 Mexico peso 20.2921 0.71 Chile peso 847.1 1.16 Colombia peso 3977.9 0.00 Peru sol - - Argentina peso 115.1800 -0.12 (interbank) (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; editing by Paul Simao)
CURRENCIES
Reuters

Gold gains over 1%, but on course for monthly fall

April 29 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose more than a percent on Friday, driven by a retreat in the dollar, although the yellow metal was set to post a monthly drop on bets of aggressive policy tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Spot gold rose 0.7% to $1,908.20 per ounce...
MARKETS
Reuters

Flows, not growth fears, drive euro to five year lows-BNP Paribas

LONDON, April 29 (Reuters) - Big speculative flows and not concerns about a worsening economic outlook explain the euro’s slide to a five-year low below $1.05 this week, a study by BNP Paribas showed. BNP Paribas strategists said the euro’s fall was driven primarily by large speculative flows with...
CURRENCIES
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Factbox: Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

April 28 (Reuters) - Here is the response by countries regarding purchases of Russian oil following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, and how companies have acted. Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases but the 27 members of the European Union have not been able to agree on the embargo. read more.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

U.S. consumer spending accelerates; wage inflation rising

WASHINGTON, April 29 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer spending rose more than expected in March amid strong demand for services, while monthly inflation surged by the most in 16-1/2 years, giving the Federal Reserve ammunition to hike interest rates by a hefty 50 basis points next week. The case for an...
BUSINESS
Reuters

U.S. labor costs surge in first quarter fueling inflation

WASHINGTON, April 29 (Reuters) - U.S. labor costs surged by the most in 21 years in the first quarter, pointing to rising wage inflation and supporting the Federal Reserve’s aggressive monetary policy stance. The Employment Cost Index, the broadest measure of labor costs, jumped 1.4% last quarter after advancing...
BUSINESS
Reuters

US STOCKS-Wall St slides as Amazon, Apple results weigh

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) * Amazon drops after results and outlook fall short. * Indexes down: Dow 1.03%, S&P 1.40%, Nasdaq 1.35% (Updates prices to open; adds details) April 29 (Reuters) - U.S....
STOCKS
Reuters

Japan PM starts Southeast Asia visit with Ukraine, China in focus

JAKARTA, April 29 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida kicked off his Southeast Asia tour on Friday, meeting his Indonesian counterpart to discuss regional responses to the Ukraine crisis as well as counter China's growing assertiveness in the region. As Asia's sole member of the Group of Seven (G7),...
INDIA
Reuters

Canada's first-quarter economic surge adds to rate hike pressure

OTTAWA (Reuters) - The Canadian economy most likely grew by an annualized 5.6% in the first quarter, official data showed on Friday, well ahead of the Bank of Canada’s recent projections, reinforcing the likelihood of another oversized interest rate increase. Canada’s real gross domestic product rose by 1.1% in...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

