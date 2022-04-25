ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Michael Rapaport

WTOP
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWTOP Entertainment Reporter Jason Fraley chats with comedian Michael...

wtop.com

Complex

‘Saturday Night Live’ Mocks Will Smith’s Oscars Slap in Skit Starring Jerrod Carmichael and Chris Redd

Will Smith’s Oscars slap was perfect fodder for this weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live. The show’s skit on the incident starred Chris Redd as Will Smith and comedian Jerrod Carmichael as a seat filler at the ceremony. The seat filler is at first ecstatic to meet his idol, and while they are chatting, someone can be heard imitating Chris Rock’s G.I. Jane joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith in the background. Smith momentarily gets up from his seat and the slap happens out of the shot; and when he returns, the seat filler is no longer excited about his encounter with Smith.
TV & VIDEOS
Elite Daily

Derek And Cristina Are Coming Back For 'Grey's Anatomy' "Throwback Thursday"

When a show has been on the air as long as Grey’s Anatomy, there’s an almost endless list of fan-favorite episodes. That means that, even when there aren’t new episodes to watch, fans always have a beloved backlog to turn to for their Grey Sloan fix. That’ll be the case next week when no new episode of Grey’s Anatomy airs on April 14. Instead, ABC is airing a “Throwback Thursday” classic episode Grey’s Anatomy. Thankfully, the episode they chose means Derek, Cristina, and the rest of the original cast will return to the Thursday night slot...for a night.
TV SERIES
Michael Rapaport
Variety

Emmy Predictions: Lead Actress in a Limited Series – Amanda Seyfried and Lily James Among Stunning Transformations in the Race

Click here to read the full article. Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
#Wtop Entertainment#Boston Public
Deadline

Wilmer Valderrama Teases Possible Fez Reprisal On Netflix’s ‘That ’70s Show’ Spinoff

Click here to read the full article. Where is Fez from? No one really knows for sure, but we do know he might return to where he started in Point Place, Wisconsin. In a TV Insider interview, NCIS‘s Valderrama said on the red carpet even though he’s having a jam-packed year between starring in the CBS crime procedural’s new season and preparing for the titular role on the ABC reboot of Zorro, the Miami-born actor has not ruled out squeezing some time in to reprise his character, the fan-favorite Fez, on That ’90s Show, if time permits. “I’m a little busy now,...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Justina Machado & Will Sasso To Star In Indie Comedy ‘The Throwback’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Justina Machado (One Day at a Time) and Will Sasso (Loudermilk) have signed on to star in The Throwback, an indie comedy marking the feature directorial debut of Mario Garcia, which is heading into production in Tampa next month. The film follows a married couple (Machado and Sasso) in full-blown midlife crisis who are thrown into further turmoil when the wife (Machado), an underappreciated and stressed ‘supermom,’ suffers a post-traumatic breakdown during the holiday season, causing her to regress to her 19-year-old college party-girl self. Garcia wrote the script and will produce via his...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Russian Doll’ Season 2: Natasha Lyonne Reveals Rosie O’Donnell’s ‘Generous’ Surprise Role

Click here to read the full article. All aboard the time-twisted subway train, courtesy of Rosie O’Donnell. The comic actress is credited in Season 2 of Netflix’s “Russian Doll,” and series co-creator and star Natasha Lyonne clarified to Entertainment Weekly that while O’Donnell doesn’t appear onscreen, her voice frames the pivotal setting for the time-traveling drama. “She’s the subway announcer. She’s the, ‘Next stop, this is Astor Place. Next stop, 14th street,'” Lyonne said. The second season of the critically acclaimed hit takes place in the New York City subway system, which Lyonne’s character Nadia uses to jump from decade to decade. Lyonne...
CELEBRITIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’s’ Raúl Esparza Costars In Gripping Hulu Series

On a Friday the 13th in 1980 the small Texas town of Wylie found itself plunged into a devastatingly surreal scenario. A storyline that seemed to be straight out of a horror movie. Now, the gripping Hulu series, Candy is telling the story of a sensational murder that happened decades ago. One of our favorite television lawyers, Law & Order: SVU’s Raúl Esparza portrays the defense attorney in the famous case.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Matt Bomer’s ‘Fellow Travelers’ Lands Series Order At Showtime

Click here to read the full article. Fellow Travelers, a series based on the Thomas Mallon novel starring and exec produced by Matt Bomer, has landed a greenlight at Showtime. The network has ordered the eight-part limited series, which is created and exec produced by Ron Nyswaner, the Oscar nominated writer of Philadelphia who also served as a co-exec producer on Showtime’s Ray Donovan and an EP on Homeland. Fremantle, the company behind American Gods and The Mosquito Coast, is co-producing with Showtime. Daniel Minahan, who has directed Halston and American Crime Story: Versace, will executive produce and direct the first two episodes....
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine Items: Matt Bomer's Showtime Series, Maisel Ups Reid Scott and More

Click here to read the full article. Matt Bomer is bringing a decades-spanning love story to life at Showtime, which has ordered Fellow Travelers, a limited series starring and executive-produced by the White Collar vet. Based on Thomas Mallon’s novel, the drama is described as “an epic love story and political thriller, chronicling the volatile romance of two very different men who meet in the shadow of McCarthy-era Washington,” per Showtime. Bomer will play Hawkins Fuller, “who maintains a financially rewarding, behind-the scenes career in politics. Hawkins avoids emotional entanglements — until he meets Tim Laughlin, a young man brimming with idealism...
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

Emily Hampshire Cast in Zoe Lister-Jones Comedy ‘SLIP’ at Roku

Schitt’s Creek star Emily Hampshire is starring in a new comedy. Hampshire has been cast in SLIP at The Roku Channel, created by Zoe Lister-Jones. The series is the first title under Dakota Johnson‘s production company, TeaTime Pictures. Joining Hampshire in the principle are Tymika Tafari (PAW Patrol,...
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

The Offhanded Way Chris Rock Addressed Will Smith's Oscar Slap In Stand-Up Act

It might be hard to believe, but we’re only a couple days shy from a month since Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars. With talk around the incident settling into dull roar, and The Academy’s official punishment arriving in Smith’s decade long ban from the ceremony, we might see this matter fade into the background at last. At least, that’s until Chris Rock decides to fully address the event’s aftermath, which seems ever closer after his offhanded remarks about that infamous moment this past weekend.
CELEBRITIES

