All the British Airways flights cancelled today from UK airports OLD MON

By Helen Coffey and Simon Calder
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

British Airways has cancelled 110 European flights to and from its main base, London Heathrow airport on Monday. The Independent calculates 16 domestic flights have been grounded, including departures to three Scottish airports as well as Belfast City, Manchester and Newcastle.

A total of 94 short-haul international flights are cancelled, including two flights to Larnaca in Cyprus, as well as one of the Athens flights.

There are also multiple cancellations to and from Amsterdam, Berlin, Dublin, Frankfurt, Geneva and Nice.

BA says the flight cancellations are all pre-planned and that passengers were given notice of a week or two – with some departures taken out of the schedules many weeks ahead.

While airlines will not disclose passenger loads on the grounds of commercial sensitivity, if an average of 80 people were booked on each flight at the point of cancellation then almost 9,000 travellers will have been affected by today’s cancellations.

British Airways departures from Heathrow

Domestic: eight outbound, 16 sectors in total

  • Aberdeen
  • Belfast City
  • Edinburgh (2)
  • Glasgow (2)
  • Manchester
  • Newcastle

Europe: 47 outbound, 94 sectors in total

  • Amsterdam (2)
  • Athens
  • Barcelona
  • Basel
  • Berlin (2)
  • Brussels
  • Budapest
  • Copenhagen
  • Dublin (2)
  • Dusseldorf
  • Frankfurt (2)
  • Geneva (2)
  • Gothenburg
  • Hamburg
  • Hanover
  • Larnaca (2)
  • Lisbon
  • Luxembourg
  • Lyon
  • Madrid
  • Malaga
  • Marseille
  • Milan Linate
  • Milan Malpensa
  • Munich
  • Nice (2)
  • Nuremberg
  • Oslo
  • Palma
  • Paris CDG
  • Pisa
  • Prague
  • Rome
  • Stockholm
  • Stuttgart
  • Tirana
  • Venice
  • Vienna
  • Zagreb
  • Zurich

Besides the cancellations by British Airways, the UK’s biggest budget airline, easyJet , is cancelling around 70 flights daily – particularly to and from its largest base, Gatwick. The airline says most passengers are able “to switch onto alternative flights on the same day”.

All passengers whose flights are cancelled are entitled to new flights on the original day of departure if a seat is available, even if it is on a rival airline.

If the cancellation was announced less than two weeks in advance and the airline is responsible, they are also due cash compensation.

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Independent

The Independent

