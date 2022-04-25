ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Severe storms move to the East as the West prepares for potential critical fire conditions

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A round of severe storms head towards the eastern US as...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 59

Leslie
2d ago

'POOR fire weather' implies the weather would be BAD for fires. sounds like they meant 'Good' fire weather.

Reply(2)
19
Erica Jones
2d ago

Somewhere they are playing with mother nature and making these storms themselves

Reply(3)
14
Liza Nichols
2d ago

Please know that in February they set bombs off on the MOON so they are causing this wicked weather ! They know for a fact that the moon controls the tides and effects the weather ! Let Gods kingdom come is our only hope !!!

Reply(26)
2
Related
News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

May Brings Several Weather Conditions, Tornadoes at Most

The month of May has always had a tornadic reputation, which brings the first weather concern as the month starts - tornadoes. As May begins this weekend, the month typically starts with hurricane season. However, this year's May weather can also bring warmer temperatures and even snow, The Weather Channel reported. In fact, many are looking forward to enjoying longer daylight as per forecasted.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meteorologist#Western Us
WKRC

Strong storms enter area with chances for heavy rain, tornado threat

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Powerful showers and storms will bring strong to severe storms into the Cincinnati-area on Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Scattered showers and even isolated thunderstorms last into the afternoon. But even bigger chances for heavy rain and potentially strong to severe storms arrives from 8 p.m. until 1 a.m. when a line of storms ahead of a powerful cold front races into the area.
CINCINNATI, OH
Daily Mail

Elderly couple are killed, 5,000 people ordered to evacuate and 200 homes are destroyed in devastating New Mexico wildfire which has wiped out more than 5,700acres

A raging New Mexico wildfire has killed two people and destroyed hundreds of homes as fire fighters struggle to contain the flames. The McBride Fire has destroyed more than 200 homes since it broke out Tuesday near the village Ruidoso, a vacation spot that draws thousands of tourists and horse racing fans every summer.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
The Topeka Capital-Journal

Concern growing for severe storms Friday afternoon, evening in northeast Kansas, weather service says

Concern is growing among National Weather Service forecasters that northeast Kansas will see severe storms in the late afternoon and evening Friday, the weather service's Topeka office said in a statement posted early Wednesday on its website. "There still remains some uncertainty with the timing and intensity of storms," the statement said. "All modes...
TOPEKA, KS
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Weather Service Confirms New York State’s First Tornado of the Year

While most parts of New York state have experienced fairly calm weather this week, others haven't been so lucky. And while tornadoes aren't too common across the state, they can occur. The National Weather Service confirms that the state's first tornado of 2022 struck Monday evening. While the tornado itself wasn't on the ground for long, survey teams say the storm left a path of damage across one area.
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
NBC4 Columbus

Showers, gusty storms tonight, cooler holiday weekend

A potent storm in the Upper Midwest will bring showers and a few gusty storms early tonight. Some storms could contain strong winds, heavy rain and possibly an isolated tornado risk in the southern part of the state, before the atmosphere cools and stabilizes with widespread rainfall. Temperatures briefly reached...
ENVIRONMENT
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
147K+
Post
788M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy