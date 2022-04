Whenever Salina South junior Weston Fries gets the ball to pitch, he wants to deliver for the Cougars. Fries had a little extra adrenaline when he took the mound Tuesday night against Salina Central. He gave the Cougars a quality start, going six innings in helping the Cougars to a 10-3 victory over the Mustangs at Dean Evans Stadium. ...

SALINA, KS ・ 10 HOURS AGO