NEW HARTFORD — The Rome Free Academy junior varsity girls softball team improved to 3-3 on the season with a 6-5 win over New Hartford on Monday in New Hartford. The Black Knights got off to an early 6-1 lead, but eighth-grade pitcher Madison Safin held off the late rally by eighth-grader Alex French and the Spartans. Safin led the Black Knights with 14 strikeouts in a complete game win.

NEW HARTFORD, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO