Head of Local Government Finance

There has never been a more exciting - or challenging - time to be involved in local government, especially finance. We are in a period of significant change and opportunity.

Change, because following a decade in which funding reduced by a quarter, councils are now adapting to different delivery models, rising demand for services and reduced income resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Opportunity, because London’s boroughs are leading the way in delivering London’s recovery and have a real opportunity to shape how local communities rebuild for the future including rethinking how local services are funded.

London’s local councils are big business: they spend £8 billion each year on providing vital services to local residents, from waste collection to social care and public health. They also invest billions of pounds of capital each year in housing, schools, parks, and other infrastructure. So, we’re talking big money… and there’s a lot at stake.

London Councils’ finance policy team works to ensure London boroughs are appropriately resourced by lobbying for a fair share of existing funding and seeking new and innovative ways to fund local services. We have to be compelling and persuasive in argument: fully fluent in data and evidence in order to influence decision makers in government, Whitehall and City Hall.

Requirements

This role has day-to-day responsibility for managing London Councils’ finance policy team – overseeing policy development, analysis and research required to ensure London Councils can influence decisions about local government funding.

It requires someone with a thorough knowledge of local government finance, an ability to undertake and commission complex analysis but who also understands how formulate and influence policy. Sound judgement and strong people skills are required to manage a range of stakeholders across local, central and regional government both nationally and within London.

You will be innovative and bring new ideas to the table about reform of local government finance, and be able to develop cohesive, technically rigorous and persuasive policy arguments within a cross-party political environment.

You will work with senior officers and members in London local government, including the Chair of London Councils, so it is important that you are politically aware with the ability to exercise judgement, discretion and confidentiality when dealing with politicians and officers at all levels.

This role offers a position at the forefront of local government finance in London.

London Councils represents the 32 boroughs and the City of London. We aim to get the best deal for Londoners and to ensure that London’s councils have the resources, freedoms and powers to do the best possible job for their residents and local businesses.

We also run a number of services on behalf of the boroughs including the Freedom Pass, Taxicard and Health Emergency Badge.

Find out what it is like to work at London Councils: https://www.londoncouncils.gov.uk/workforus

Alternatively, please contact 020 7332 3978 (24-hour Answer phone) quoting reference number LC811 if you experience any problems. A minicom service for the hearing impaired available on 020 7332 3732.

As a Disability Confident Employer, London Councils will interview all disabled applicants who meet the minimum criteria for the post.

Closing date for applications: 25 April 2022 at 12 noon.