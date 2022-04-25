ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Rx for Plastics Pollution

By Karen Pearlman
San Diego Business Journal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article“The earth is in crisis right now, and with climate change and our plastic problem, we all have to start doing more.”. , the San Diego County-based, family-owned and run producer of organic soaps, lotions, cleaners personal care products and most recently eco-friendly, vegan chocolate. “The more you talk...

www.sdbj.com

Architectural Digest

How Seaweed Can Keep Plastics Out of the Ocean

Consider the fact that plastic, in all of its myriad forms, can take up to 450 years to decompose. Throughout that time span, plastic causes many types of environmental destruction, such as releasing toxic substances into the air and soil, killing marine life, and destroying natural habitats, among many others. Though eliminating straws and plastic takeout bags is a good first step, it’s not doing nearly enough to save the planet. Luckily, London-based Notpla is onto something that may help. The startup, founded by Rodrigo García González and Pierre Paslier, in 2014, recently closed a $13.5 million Series A financing round and has developed a product similar to plastic in every way but one: It is compostable and dissolvable. And in some cases, it’s even edible.
ENVIRONMENT
One Green Planet

Is Glass Good for the Environment?

Glass was first made around 3500 BC in Egypt and Eastern Mesopotamia. For the next several thousand years, artisans perfected the arduous task of glass making. Today, you can buy glass products almost anywhere. They are affordable, and glass designs range from incredibly simple to very intricate and elaborate. For...
ENVIRONMENT
Local
California Society
State
California State
County
San Diego County, CA
City
Escondido, CA
San Diego County, CA
Society
The Verge

This Earth Day, cut through the corporate climate hype

With Earth Day around the corner, it’s that time of the year again when companies start doling out sustainability pledges like candy. Unfortunately, some of those promises can be misleading. So, The Verge spoke with sustainability experts for tips on how to tell whether or not a climate pledge is legit. They also shared advice on what companies should aspire to if they want to have a meaningful impact on climate change.
ENVIRONMENT
#Plastic Pollution#Plastic Packaging#Plastics Pollution#Single Use Plastic#Pcr#American
natureworldnews.com

Earth Day 2022: Celebrating the Planet Amidst Various Environmental Crisis

Earth Day is a worldwide celebration of our planet. It raises awareness about the environment and encourages conservation and long-term planning. Every year on April 22, around 1 billion people in over 190 countries take action to raise awareness of the climate problem and encourage behavioral change to safeguard the environment. The 50th anniversary of Earth Day will be observed in 2020.
ENVIRONMENT
One Green Planet

8 Critical Ways Factory Farming Impacts The Environment

Thanks to undercover investigations, documentaries, and other educational efforts, the plight of animals in the factory farming industry is becoming increasingly clear. Less widely known, however, are the environmental impacts of these facilities. Whether it’s polluting the air and water, contributing huge volumes of greenhouse gases that exacerbate climate change,...
AGRICULTURE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
Germany
Grist

Amid hopes and fears, a plastics boom in Appalachia is on hold

This story was originally published by Yale Environment 360 and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Karen Gdula lives in the house she grew up in, a modest home on a pretty street in rural western Pennsylvania. Ivy Lane, in her view, is someplace special. “There’s a warmth and a caring,” she said. “We look out for each other.” The street never needed those bonds more than on September 10, 2018.
APPALACHIA, VA
Vox

The hydrogen energy dream

This story is part of Recode by Vox’s Tech Support series, which explores solutions for our warming world. Between the battery electrics, plug-in hybrids, and radar-festooned self-driving cars on the streets here in San Francisco, the slick red Toyota Mirai doesn’t turn many heads. That’s despite it being...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Kitchn

10 Smart Ways to Minimize Waste When You’re Cleaning

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Keeping your kitchen clean is an important part of a healthy home — but so many of our cleaning habits have the opposite effect on our shared home, planet Earth. (All those chemicals! All those paper towels!) Fortunately, you can still effectively clean your space without taking a toll on the environment — you’ll just need a bit of strategy and, in some cases, a little extra time.
ENVIRONMENT
thecentersquare.com

Study: Recycling and storing EV batteries will be a 'huge issue'

(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wants to spend $60 million on electric vehicles (EV), including electrifying the state’s fleet. However, the production of EVs is beset by a supply chain riddled with shortages in addition to environmental concerns. Whitmer’s proposed 2023 budget aims to spend $50...
MICHIGAN STATE
Phys.org

Innovations in sustainable fashion

The global fashion sector, mainly the apparel and footwear industry, produced more greenhouse gases than France, Germany, and the UK combined in 2018, around 2.1 billion metric tons of CO2 emissions—approximately 4% of total global emissions, according to research by McKinsey. Additionally, the fashion industry is responsible for 10%...
ENVIRONMENT

