Tyler Legacy picked up its first playoff win since 2010 in dominant fashion over Garland on Thursday night at Tyler Legacy High School. The Lady Raiders scored six runs in the fourth inning — five with two outs — and then added the walk-off run in the bottom of the fifth inning to secure a 10-0 victory in Game 1 of a Class 6A bi-district softball series.

TYLER, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO