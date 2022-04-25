Flood Advisory issued for Traill by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Custer Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Custer County through 930 AM CDT At 841 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles east of Victoria Springs State Recreation Area to near Weissert to near Berwyn. Movement was east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Broken Bow, Sargent, Ansley, Comstock, Berwyn, Weissert, Westerville, Lillian, Round Valley, Walworth, Arcadia Diversion Dam State Wildlife Management Area, Wescott, Big Oak Canyon, Divide Hill and Gates. This includes the following highways Highway 183 between mile markers 88 and 121. Highway 2 between mile markers 279 and 296. Highway 92 between mile markers 300 and 308. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
