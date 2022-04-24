ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Rays Win Series Against Red Sox

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tampa Bay Rays (9-7) defeated the Boston Red Sox (7-9) 5-2 on Sunday afternoon at Tropicana Field. The win gives the Rays a win in the three game series against their AL-East rival. After falling behind 2-0 in the first, the...

Empire Sports Media

Yankees call-up an old friend from Triple-A, leadoff hitter goes on paternity leave

The New York Yankees are gearing up to face off against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday evening after sweeping the Cleaveland Guardians over the weekend. The Yankees currently feature a 10–6 record and have finally hit their stride both offensively and defensively. The starting pitching has been phenomenal the past few games, and the offense finally came to play in the final game against Cleveland, recording a healthy 10 runs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanBuzz

Angel Hernandez is the Worst Umpire in the History of Major League Baseball

Angel Hernandez is the worst home plate umpire to ever say “Play Ball!” on a Major League Baseball diamond. I know it. You know it. We all know. There are few umpires whose names invoke rage in every baseball fan. Jim Joyce could be second place, but Angel Hernadez is miles ahead of him. At least with Joyce fans are able to remember specific calls he botched. Ask 100 fans about Angel Hernandez’s worst missed call and you’ll get one hundred different answers.
MLB
MLive.com

Red Sox promote ex-Detroit Tigers pitcher to active roster

John Schreiber was promoted to the Boston Red Sox’s major league roster on Monday, according to MLB Trade Rumors. The former Detroit Tiger right-hander was promoted to Boston’s active roster as one of two replacement pitchers for the Red Sox, who placed Tanner Houck and Kutter Crawford on the restricted list.
BOSTON, MA
Rays take series from Sox following dramatic win

April 25, 2022 - Six Tampa Bay Rays pitchers combined to throw nine innings without allowing a hit to the Boston Red Sox Saturday night, with the game tied 0-0 before extra innings. Things appeared to go downhill from there, as Boston’s Bobby Dalbec opened the 10th with a triple. The extra-base hit drove in automatic runner Jackie Bradley Jr. for a 1-0 Red Sox lead. Christian Vazquez then scored Dalbec with a sacrifice fly. Down 2-0 with two outs in the bottom of the 10th, Tampa Bay’s Taylor Walls reached first following a Boston throwing error that scored automatic runner Randy Arozarena. After Walls stole second, a slumping Kevin Kiermaier took a 3-1 pitch deep to right field for his first home run of the season and a 3-2 Rays victory. After the game, Kiermaier said it was his first walk-off homer at any level of baseball. Tampa Bay then beat Boston 5-2 on Sunday to take the series against their rivals, two games to one.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Blue Jays host the Red Sox in first of 4-game series

LINE: Blue Jays -135, Red Sox +113; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays host the Boston Red Sox on Monday to open a four-game series. Toronto is 10-6 overall and 4-2 in home games. The Blue Jays have the fourth-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .419.
BOSTON, MA
Golf Digest

A literal buzzer-beating goal led to the most gutting loss of the NHL season

When the Vegas Golden Knights acquired superstar Jack Eichel from the Buffalo Sabres in November, they instantly became legitimate Stanley Cup contenders. Fast forward to right now, Monday, April 25, and with three games remaining in the regular season, the Knights are in grave danger of missing the playoffs entirely.
BUFFALO, NY
Rays' Taylor Walls taking seat Tuesday

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Taylor Walls is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners. Yandy Diaz is shifting to the hot corner in place of Walls, while Ji-Man Choi returns to the lineup to play first base and bat cleanup.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Red Sox place two on restricted list ahead of Blue Jays series in Toronto

Ahead of the opener of a four-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays north of the border, the Boston Red Sox placed two pitchers on the restricted list. Starter Tanner Houck -- who told the Boston Globe earlier this month that he's unvaccinated against COVID-19 -- and reliever Kutter Crawford were placed on the restricted list Monday. Houck and Crawford won't be traveling with the Red Sox to the Rogers Centre for a four-game set against the Blue Jays, who are tied with the New York Yankees atop the American League East.
BOSTON, MA
How Boston Red Sox announcer Mike Monaco went from NESN intern nicknamed ‘Zack Greinke’ to play-by-play man in 10 years

Ten years ago, Mike Monaco wasn’t known as “Mike” in the hallways of NESN’s Watertown studios. He was “Zack.”. When former NESN analyst (and MLB slugger) Matt Stairs first met Monaco, he told him he struck a resemblance to former Cy Young award winner Zack Greinke. And so Monaco, who spent the summer before his sophomore year at Notre Dame as a NESN intern, rolled with it.
BOSTON, MA
Loáisiga honored with 2021 Latino MVP AL Reliever Award

NEW YORK -- Yankees right-hander Jonathan Loáisiga received his 2021 Latino MVP American League Reliever Award prior to Wednesday’s game against the Orioles at Yankee Stadium. Loáisiga was presented with the award by Julio Pabon, the president of Latino Sports, and Maz Adams, the artist who painted the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

