If beef is on the menu for your next barbecue, it's easy to get overwhelmed by the sheer number of different steaks on offer at the grocery store. After all, cows are enormous and there are so many cuts available, be they steaks, roasts, ribs, or brisket. Although beef from any part of the cow tastes like beef, it makes sense that each cut of meat has qualities that are best suited for specific recipes.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO